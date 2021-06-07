Glutes are the strongest and longest muscle group in your body. Training them not only helps you tone, shape, and lift your butt, but also helps the overall functionality of your body. When you don't work your glutes enough, in fact, it can impact the effectiveness of your other workouts and adversely impact your posture (since your other muscles have to pick up the slack).

While there are endless amounts of exercises to activate your glutes, you don’t have to do all of them to achieve results. ISOPURE athlete Ashley Joi has created a set of the eight best glute exercises. Joi recommends executing 10-12 reps of each exercise, “or each leg or arm if the exercise uses one arm or leg at a time,” she says. Repeat each exercise two to five times depending on your fitness level, the amount of time you have, and how badly you want to tone those glutes. And if you don’t have weights, don't sweat it. “Weights can be substituted for household items or a kettlebell,” she explains. You can even do the moves without any weight at all. Also, make sure to rest for about 20 to 35 seconds between each exercise, and one to one-and-a-half minutes between sets.