When it comes to bodysuits, there are two kinds of people: those who can’t get enough of them, and those who tried them once and said never again. Finding a bodysuit that works for your body type, lifestyle, and sense of style is no easy feat, and unlike a lot of types of clothing, an ill-fitting or not-quite-right bodysuit can be seriously uncomfortable. Alternatively, a well-made, body-hugging bodysuit can be an incredibly versatile wardrobe staple. If you’re new to bodysuits (or just trying to find one that works for you), there are a few things to keep in mind. First: There’s the fabric to consider, which is something clothing designers have to think about a lot when making bodysuits, as well. “It has to be lightweight and super soft for something that close to the skin,” says Katie Lopes, co-founder of undergarment brand Stripe & Stare. She notes that stretch is important as well (Stripe & Stare uses biodegradable elastics, making them a bit unique in the bodysuit space). After ensuring the proper fit, the possibilities are truly endless—depending on your style and silhouette preferences. Here are our favorite picks.

