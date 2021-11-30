Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When it comes to bodysuits, there are two kinds of people: those who can’t get enough of them, and those who tried them once and said never again. Finding a bodysuit that works for your body type, lifestyle, and sense of style is no easy feat, and unlike a lot of types of clothing, an ill-fitting or not-quite-right bodysuit can be seriously uncomfortable. Alternatively, a well-made, body-hugging bodysuit can be an incredibly versatile wardrobe staple. If you’re new to bodysuits (or just trying to find one that works for you), there are a few things to keep in mind.
First: There’s the fabric to consider, which is something clothing designers have to think about a lot when making bodysuits, as well.
“It has to be lightweight and super soft for something that close to the skin,” says Katie Lopes, co-founder of undergarment brand Stripe & Stare. She notes that stretch is important as well (Stripe & Stare uses biodegradable elastics, making them a bit unique in the bodysuit space). After ensuring the proper fit, the possibilities are truly endless—depending on your style and silhouette preferences.
Here are our favorite picks.
Best Overall: SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
If there’s any brand (or founder) that’s famous for bodysuits, it’s probably Kim Kardashian’s lingerie and loungewear brand SKIMS. SKIMS’ Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit is one of the brand’s most popular bodysuits, made with double-layered fabric, a square neckline, and a thong back. With 365 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 stars, you can tell that people really love it. Many bodysuits can feel a little exposed, but this one is reviewed as compressive and supportive, while still disappearing underpants and skirts.
Fabric: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Colors: Talc, Dusk, Moonstone, Plum, Rose Clay + 9 skin tones | Size Range: XXS-4X
Best Value: ReoRia Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
This particular Amazon-famous bodysuit has been reviewed more than 10,000 times (the majority of which are 5-star reviews). With so many different colors and fabric makeup that’s very similar to other, more expensive bodysuits, it’s easy to understand why this affordable bodysuit is one of the most popular on Amazon right now.
Fabric: 75% nylon, 25% spandex | Colors: Black, White, Olive Green, Gray Green, Burgundy, Pink, Deep Blue + more | Size Range: XS-XXL
Best Thong: Banana Republic Scoop Neck Thong Bodysuit
The best part of this thong-style bodysuit is that it comes in every neutral tone you can imagine, making it a potential core piece for a wardrobe if you like the fit. If you’re new to bodysuits, purchasing one with a thong bottom might be a bold choice (sometimes they can be extra uncomfortable, especially if you have a long torso), but multiple reviewers said to not let that detail scare you away. “I'm over 50 and am not a thong-lover, but these bodysuits are made of the most wonderful fabric and tailored to perfection,” one person wrote. “They hold the girls up without a bra, are double layered for a no-see-through finish, and look like a million dollars under blazers, sweaters on their own. I cannot believe the quality for the price point. I own nearly every color. You should too.”
Fabric: 56% rayon, 40% polyester, 4% spandex | Colors: Black, White + 11 skin tones | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best T-Shirt: SKIMS Stretch Cotton Jersey T-Shirt Bodysuit
For a form-fitting T-shirt-style bodysuit, SKIMs is the way to go. T-shirt bodysuits are some of the most versatile options, as they give the illusion of a perfectly tucked-in T-shirt (no pulling or bunching necessary). This one features a crew neckline, a thong back, and cotton material with just the tiniest bit of stretch for comfort.
Fabric: 90% cotton, 10% spandex | Colors: Bone, Mineral, Kyanite, Soot + 4 seasonal colors | Size Range: XXS-4X
Best Racerback: Abercrombie Ribbed Racerback Bodysuit
This slim-fitting bodysuit comes in ribbed fabric, which is a great option for a bodysuit as it tends to camouflage instead of clinging to the skin. Plus, it’s made with Abercrombie’s “SoftAF” fabric so it’ll feel great against the skin while still being incredibly breathable, thanks to being 95 percent cotton.
Fabric: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Colors: White, Black, Gray | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Lace: Aerie Lace Bodysuit
This one is more on the sexy side and would be ideal for layering under a sweater for a sexy date during the fall or winter. Plus, even though the fabric is super lacy and intricate, you can still machine wash and dry it—always a win.
Fabric: 94% nylon, 6% elastane | Colors: Nude, Black | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Black: Madewell Tank Thong Bodysuit
The recurring theme in the many positive customer reviews of this bodysuit is the quality of the design and fabric. As one reviewer wrote, “Bodysuits are such a staple in my wardrobe and this one is by far the best one I've ever had. Super awesome quality and the material is very soft.”
Fabric: Cotton/poly/elastane | Colors: Black, Gray | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Long Sleeve: Stripe & Stare Biodegradable Body Suit
For an eco-friendly, sustainable option (as well as just a top-notch long-sleeve bodysuit), this bodysuit from Stripe & Stare is where it’s at. It also has adorable lace detail around the bottom that you don’t see in every bodysuit.
Fabric: Biodegradable Lenzing TENCEL, Roica V550 | Colors: White, Black | Size Range: XS-1X
Best V-Neck: Everlane Long-Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit
As one customer writes of this bodysuit, “Love the fabric. It’s a nice, thick cotton (not see-through!) and will hold its shape but has decent stretch. Do not size down, if in doubt, size up.” Plus, the combination of the long sleeves and the V-neck is a great option for a sexier bodysuit that’s also cold-weather appropriate.
Fabric: 98% cotton, 2% elastane | Colors: Black, White, Dusty Lavender | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Blouse: Free People Meant To Be Bodysuit
You’ve never seen a bodysuit that looks quite like this. This blouse-style bodysuit is form-fitting around the torso, staying “tucked into” pants or a skirt and allowing the billowy, puffy sleeves to really shine.
Fabric: 98% polyester, 2% elastane | Colors: Cherry Chai, Silver Mauve, Black | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Turtleneck: Spanx Suit Yourself Turtleneck Bodysuit
To quote one owner of this turtleneck bodysuit, “The best bodysuit ever! The quality, the fit, sucks you in but it is very comfortable and not too tight. I will have to order multiple because I wear it all the time.” Spanx is, of course, famous for its quality shapewear, so you know that this bodysuit is going to hug and cling in all the right places.
Fabric: 77% polyester, 23% elastane; 100% cotton gusset | Colors: Classic Black, White, Pebble, Clay | Size Range: XS-3X
Best Basic: Wild Fable Square Neck Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit
This super affordable, very stretchy bodysuit has a full-coverage back and snap buttons along the crotch. Some people might find snaps less comfortable (since there is a chance a snap randomly pops open as you walk down the street), but it also means you don't have to take the entire item off to go to the bathroom. For $10, this positively reviewed bodysuit is a winner.
Fabric: 58% cotton, 38% polyester, 4% spandex | Colors: White, Black, Camel, Grape | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Button-Down: ASOS Design Knit Bodysuit
This is more of a snap-down bodysuit than a button-down bodysuit, but close enough. With a bodycon fit and a scoop neck, this bodysuit is as comfortable as it is sexy. Some reviewers do note that it runs a little long, so this might be a perfect fit for you if you have a long torso (which often makes it very hard to find well-fitting bodysuits).
Fabric: 68% viscose, 32% polyamide | Colors: White | Size Range: 0-14
Best Corset: Abercrombie Seamless Corset Bodysuit
Corset-style tops are trending right now, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon—so why not get one in bodysuit form? This option from Abercrombie is sleek and subtle (no Victorian-style corset here) while still being sexy. One reviewer wrote, “The material is so soft and buttery but also thick enough that it makes me feel comfortable and not overexposed.”
Fabric: 88% nylon, 12% elastane | Colors: Black, Nude | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Faux Leather: Good American Strong Shoulder Bodysuit
Who says all bodysuits have to look the same? This strong shoulder, faux leather bodysuit from Good American is a perfect example of how you can find unique, visually interesting bodysuits that are much more than just layering pieces if you know where to look.
Fabric: 100% polyurethane | Colors: Black | Size Range: XS-2XL
What to Look for in a Bodysuit
Fabric
Perhaps the number one quality of a bodysuit that makes it different from other items is just how form-fitting it is. No matter what style you buy, the material is going to sit right next to your skin. That’s why Lopes says looking for a bodysuit in a material that feels just right for you (and the climate you live in) is key.
"Our bodysuits use our signature Tencel fibers combined with SeaCell (made from seaweed!) with biodegradable elastics for the stretch. The natural fibers mean our bodysuit breathes with the skin so it is great for extra warmth but it won’t overheat you.”
Being overheated in a bodysuit is never, ever fun, so focusing on breathable fabrics could save you a lot of discomfort (and sweat) later on.
Proper Fit
Additionally, the right size is key when shopping for a bodysuit. You'll need to assess the length of the piece measured against the length of your torso. Sometimes a bodysuit will fit great width-wise but is either too long or too short in length. If it's too short, it will feel tight and uncomfortable, and if too long, you may not get that form-fitting bodysuit look you were hoping to achieve.
-
What Is A Bodysuit?
By definition, a bodysuit is a “one-piece form-fitting or skin-tight garment that covers the torso and the crotch.” For all you visual learners out there: Picture a one-piece swimsuit that’s designed so that zero seams show in the bottom half of the suit (this is why so many bodysuits have thong backs). The purpose of a bodysuit is to give the illusion of a completely seamless, perfectly tucked-in, and in-place shirt. Usually, bodysuits have a snap-close crotch that allows for easy removal for bathroom trips, but some are one continuous piece of fabric.
-
Do You Wear Underwear with A Bodysuit?
If you’re curious about bodysuits but still wondering what kind of undergarments to wear with them, don’t worry: You’re not alone. Lopes says that it seems to be about a 50/50 split in terms of wearing underwear versus not wearing underwear with a bodysuit—at least in her office.
If you Google around, there seems to be no official rule for whether or not wearing underwear with a bodysuit is a no-no or not, but Jene Luciana, author of "The Bra Book," did tell Well+Good in an interview that “underwear with bodysuits is totally unnecessary and defeats the purpose." Plus, a cotton gusset (a feature on many bodysuits, but not all – so it’s worth looking out for) should keep things, um... breathable down there. In conclusion: Do what makes you comfortable.
-
How Can You Style A Bodysuit?
When it comes to styling, it’s totally up to you. “We love them under a jumper (a sweater) but our favorite of all is with an oversized blazer and blue denim,” Lopes suggests.
Most people wear bodysuits as a layering piece, but the possibilities are endless depending on your style and comfort level. And contrary to popular belief, not every outfit featuring a bodysuit has to be ultra sexy.
Curious about more ways to style bodysuits? Check out Byrdie's outfit ideas here, or Crystal Coon’s tips for styling plus-size bodysuits.
Why Trust Byrdie
Olivia Muenter is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Refinery29, Bustle, Fashionista, Glamour, and Woman’s Day, among others. Her search for this piece covered bodysuits in all types of styles, fabrics, and price points. For criteria, she evaluated customer reviews, aesthetic details, material construction, and overall value to find the best picks.
Meet the Expert
Katie Lopes and Nicola Piercy are founders of sustainable intimates brand Stripe & Stare.