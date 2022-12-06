These Are the Best Body Products of 2022

It can be easy for bodycare to feel utilitarian—sudsing up body wash at the end of a long day, lotioning your limbs to stave off ashiness. But the best bodycare products transform what feels like a chore into a ritual, be it through novel ingredients, luxurious packaging, or indelible scents. Below, take a look at our 2022 Beauty Awards winners in the Body category.
Best Body Serum
Highlights
- Includes Australian lime caviar for exfoliation and kakadu plum for antioxidant protection
- Lightweight and freshly scented
- Penetrates quickly and doesn't leave a film behind
"Uni was founded with two pillars in mind: Create body products with active ingredients and make sustainability a top priority. This body serum succeeds at both in spades. The formula is lightweight and super easy to apply (which is important to me post-shower) and filled with results-driven ingredients like citric acid, vitamin C, and aloe vera. The packaging is also designed to be reused and recycled. To make it even better, I'm absolutely in love with the scent—think warm, smoked sandalwood fresh from the beach." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Body Cream
Highlights
- Key ingredients include oily black rose extract and white ginger extracts
- Subtle rose scent
- Smooths texture and offers a luminous finish
"This ultra-hydrating, incredibly luxe formula is creamy, silky, and light. After applying, you'll notice your skin is immediately bouncier, suppler, and more luminous—and it stays that way with continued use. The scent is just as addictive as the formula, boasting subtle rose notes that linger throughout the day." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Body Oil
Highlights
- Instantly hydrates skin
- Rich, non-greasy formula
- Infused with vitamins and minerals
"I’ve never really been into body oils, but Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Oil made me a believer. The formula quickly absorbs into the skin so there's no need to worry about looking greasy. Instead, the result is soft, luminous skin. This is the perfect addition to my skin routine." - Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Best Body Physical Exfoliator
Highlights
- Contains a 10 percent AHA blend for gentle exfoliation
- Beautiful fragrance
- Gentle and effective for all skin types
Learn more: This is why AHAs are derm-beloved exfoliants.
"I'm super lazy in the bodycare department, but this scrub is worth the extra step. It makes my skin super smooth and soft and makes my bathroom smell like heaven." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best for Hyperpigmentation
Highlights
- Lightweight body serum that targets uneven skin tone and flaky texture
- Restores healthy skin barrier
- Key ingredients include 5 percent niacinamide and 5 percent d-panthenol
"I love how this super-lightweight serum evens out discoloration and dissolves patches of rough flaky skin." - Sofie Pavitt, esthetician
Best for Breakouts
Highlights
- Great for acne on the back, chest, neck, and butt
- Also fades acne scars and discoloration over time
- Contains 10 percent sulfur
"This do-all clay treatment cleared up some seriously stubborn breakouts on my shoulders this summer (you can blame my sports bra for those), but I wasn’t expecting how well it works as a preventative wash. The sulfur soothes and softens, while the clay base locks in sulfur's natural antifungal and antibacterial properties to clear up redness. During an active breakout, this is an incredible 10-minute mask or overnight spot treatment. But long-term, a weekly wash maintains clear skin." - Madeline Hirsch, news director
Best Bodywash, Moisture
Highlights
- Made with multivitamins and minerals that help support your skin’s microbiome
- Helps boost moisture, smooth texture, and repair your skin barrier
- Great for acne-prone and sensitive skin
"Using Iota’s Supervitamin Body Wash is a delightful, luxurious experience. This cleanser (also available in a detoxifying or brightening version) has an incredibly rich, foamy lather. It’s loaded with multivitamins, minerals, and whole food–sourced nutrients that support your skin’s microbiome. This wash also contains nourishing ingredients like omegas 3 and 6 to soothe your skin without stripping moisture." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Bodywash, Exfoliating
Highlights
- Natural scent meant to mimic forest bathing
- Contains gentle exfoliating beads
- Lathers without stripping the skin
"This new launch from Tatcha is so much more than a bodywash—it's a full spa experience. The luxurious formula is studded with gentle exfoliating beads that slough away dead skin cells. Meanwhile, a special essential oil blend—including hinoki oil—is meant to mimic the sweet, mossy smell of forest bathing for a few moments of tranquility in the shower. I have squeezed every last drop of this onto my skin." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Body Bar
Highlights
- Plant-derived ingredients
- Affordable price point
- Subtle, herbal fragrance
Learn More: This is why shea butter is the ultimate hydrator.
"If adding pre-shave steps to your routine makes you panic, having this product shower-side will remove all the guesswork. It's packed with shea butter and aloe vera to gently slough away dead skin without making your skin feel parched, creating a soft canvas for the smoothest shave ever." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Deodorant
Highlights
- Refills are made from 98% recycled plastic
- Made with 0% aluminum
- Keeps underarms fresh, smooth, and hydrated
"I've always been a fan of Dove deodorant—it's effective and doesn't irritate my underarms (courtesy of hydrating ingredients like glycerin) and is now refillable. This 0 percent aluminum option is made from 98 percent recycled plastic and keeps my underarms from smelling bad every single day. So, how's that for perfection?" - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Fragrance, Warm
Highlights
- Hero note of oud
- Supporting notes of ginger, cypriol, guaiac wood, sandalwood, and leather
- Spicy and sumptuous fragrance
"When you think of warm fragrances, a few ingredients immediately pop into mind like vanilla, amber, and vetiver. LilaNur's Agar Épicé stands out because it's anchored in a warm ingredient that's a little less common on western shelves: oud, a woody, nutty, scent that is extremely popular in India, where LilaNur is based. That oud is supported by well-known warm ingredients sandalwood and leather, along with a touch of ginger. Everything comes together to create a spicy-yet-sumptuous scent that doesn't smell quite like anything popular right now (and as far as I'm concerned, that's a *great* thing)." - Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Fragrance, Floral
Highlights
- Gender neutral
- Light and fresh fragrance
- Notes of pink freesia, rose petals, lily of the valley, magnolia, and fresh jasmine
"I am very much a fragrance lover, but have never found a floral scent that appealed to me. Perhaps it's my association with the floral fragrances of yore that came across as abrasive and overpowering, rather than light and refreshing—you know, like the smell of a flower. Byredo's Inflorescence has made me do a 180 on florals. With a jasmine base and top notes of pink freesia and rose petals, Inflorescence is fresh and inviting and melts into the skin for a long-lasting and energizing scent." - Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Best Body Sunscreen
Highlights
- Undeniably nostalgic packaging and scent
- Light, easy-to-apply whipped texture
- Broad-spectrum SPF 30 and water-resistant
"Once you get past the innovative cream-in-a-can novelty of it all, you're still left with a really solid SPF product. It protects your skin, smoothes on without a white cast, and offers that amazing signature scent, which is so nostalgic and delicious. I can't get enough of it." - Sofie Pavitt, esthetician
Best Razor
Highlights
- Single-blade razor provides a super-close shave
- Weighted handle for ease of use
- Chic and sustainable design
"For 20 or so years (not a typo), I resigned myself to shaving my legs every day when I was in one of my Shaving Eras. And I do mean every. Single. Day. Oui the People's Sensitive Skin Razor gave me something I never thought was in reach: the ability to skip a few days. It turns out that single-blade razors such as this one shave closer to the skin, which means you can leave your razor at home when you go on a weekend excursion without sacrificing your silky-smooth skin. That close shave also provides exfoliation, reducing ingrown hairs and irritation. Add in the fact that it's significantly more sustainable—you're just replacing single blades, not entire razors—and the luxurious, weighted handle, and this razor will have you wondering how you ever went the disposable route." - Eden Stuart, associate editor