These Are the Best Body Products of 2022

Best Razor

Oui the People Sensitive Skin Razor $75.00 Shop

Highlights Single-blade razor provides a super-close shave

Weighted handle for ease of use

Chic and sustainable design Black-Owned Cruelty-Free Sustainable Practices

"For 20 or so years (not a typo), I resigned myself to shaving my legs every day when I was in one of my Shaving Eras. And I do mean every. Single. Day. Oui the People's Sensitive Skin Razor gave me something I never thought was in reach: the ability to skip a few days. It turns out that single-blade razors such as this one shave closer to the skin, which means you can leave your razor at home when you go on a weekend excursion without sacrificing your silky-smooth skin. That close shave also provides exfoliation, reducing ingrown hairs and irritation. Add in the fact that it's significantly more sustainable—you're just replacing single blades, not entire razors—and the luxurious, weighted handle, and this razor will have you wondering how you ever went the disposable route." - Eden Stuart, associate editor