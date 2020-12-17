The 11 Best Body Lotions for Men That Will Quench Your Dry Skin

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you, like many of us, subject your skin to long, hot showers, over-drying soaps, excessive hand washing or sanitizing, or exposure to cold air or high winds (hello, winter), then it's guaranteed you're going to have some moisture loss. Enter hydrating body lotion. But moisture loss isn’t the only issue that body skincare needs to address. There are also things like exposure to harmful UV rays, excessive sweating, ingredient sensitivities, and more. And men may have a range of different considerations when it comes to finding the perfect body lotion.

When choosing a lotion, it's important to think about your own body’s needs (whether it’s year-round, seasonal, or one-off instances), and then stock up on your favorite to save your skin throughout all the seasons. Luckily, there are a ton of outstanding unisex body lotions that cover any and all bases. Available in a range of price points, there's something for every skin type and concern.

Read on for the best body lotions for men.