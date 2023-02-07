We went to work, conducting hours of research on the best body exfoliating tools on the market. After evaluating them on their material, what type of exfoliation they're effective for, and well they deliver results while withstanding moisture from the shower, we narrowed down our list. We considered dozens of different types of tools from brushes to mitts and washcloths across a range of brands and price points. After consulting with a dermatologist and esthetician, we landed on the following best in show.

While scrubs get the majority of praise in body exfoliation, we’re fans of the body exfoliation tool. A tool lacks the granular mess common with a scrub, meaning you can reach for one of these handheld items no matter when and where you are. Plus, these tools have the ability to exfoliate more deeply than most scrubs.

Our best overall pick is the Goop Beauty G. Tox Ultimate Dry Brush , which has an accessible price point, an ergonomic handle for easy body brushing, and firm-but-not-too-firm bristles for a thorough exfoliation. If you prefer an easy, in-shower exfoliation, try ATB Exfoliating Gloves , a dermatologist favorite, which can effectively cleanse and slough in seconds.

You probably exfoliate your face—but what about your body? Should you be exfoliating your body regularly? In a word, yes. “Skin is skin—it's critical to exfoliate all of it, whether on the body or face,” notes board-certified Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav. “Exfoliating helps stimulate cellular turnover, removing the dead skin cells on the surface while revealing the fresh, healthy, and radiant skin underneath.”

What to Look For

Best Overall goop Beauty G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush Goop View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Net-a-Porter What We Like Sustainable ingredients

Thoughtful design

Easy to hold What We Don't Like Bristles can shed An ergonomic handle that makes hard-to-reach areas accessible, firm-but-not-too-firm bristles, and sustainable, responsibly-grown ingredients make this $25 dry brush from Goop our overall winner. A dry brush that’s easy to use is important, too, because consistency is key (and let’s be honest, we only want to use something manageable). Regular dry brushing can help improve circulation, lymphatic drainage, and potentially visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite. While dry brushing has become en vogue in recent years, the practice is ancient and has been embraced by numerous cultures for centuries, from Egyptians to Scandinavians to Turks, and is a prominent feature of Ayurveda, too. Beyond just the benefits of exfoliating the skin, dry brushing is believed to be a beneficial tool for mindfulness and reconnection with your body. In all, dry brushing is not only a wonderful addition to your daily bathing routine, but also your wellness practice. Price at time of publish: $25 Type: Body brush | Material: Sisal fibers, FSC-certified wood | Great for: Mindful exfoliating



Best Splurge Gilded Body the Marble Body Brush thirteen lune View On Goop.com View On Heydayskincare.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Like Gorgeous design

Made from unique Spanish marble

Forever keepsake What We Don't Like Bristles fall out Some body exfoliating tools are a great deal, but can fall apart quickly with regular use. Gilded Body’s dry brush is designed for a lifetime. The elegant Nero Marquina marble is sourced from Spain's Basque region, with each brush customized with its own distinctive veining pattern. The firm bristles are sustainably sourced from the agave sisalana plant (aka sisal), and the brand offers an annual complimentary brush refresh, replacing any bristles that may have naturally shed during use. For extra credibility, the brand was founded by a dermatology physician assistant as a way to encourage and elevate daily body care routines. Price at time of publish: $129 Type: Body brush | Material: Marble, sisal bristles | Great for: Lymphatic drainage, skin exfoliation



Best Budget Songwol Exfoliating Towel Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Incredibly effective

Accessible price point

Same towel used in Korean spas What Not durable material

Time consuming Made in Korea, these small, handheld towels are nearly identical to the famed scrub mitts used in Korean bathhouses. You can mimic the deep, deep exfoliation accomplished in these bathhouse treatments from the comfort of your own bathroom. To use, shower or bath until skin is softened, then rub the towel over your skin, working in small patches until you cover the entire body—and don’t worry, the material purposefully shrinks and becomes rough when it comes in contact with water. This coarse material makes for a deeper exfoliation, but you can scrub gentler if you’d like a less intense treatment. You also can’t beat the $4 price tag. Price at time of publish: $4 Type: Towel | Material: Rayon | Great for: Deep, skin-shedding exfoliation

Best for Deep Exfoliation Binu Binu Seshin Korean Scrub Mitt Binu Binu View On Binu-binu.com What We Like Deeply cleansing

Encourages a healthy glow

Longer-lasting material What We Don't Like More expensive than competitors Inspired by Korean bathhouse mitts and towels, Binu Binu founder Karen Kim sought to create iterations that are longer-lasting and more sustainable. “Our version of the iconic scrub mitt and towel features the same uniquely textured material, but finer, in a neutral off-white and black color combo, and constructed more sturdily with French seams and a larger fit to make scrubbing easier for large areas of the skin,” she says. The concept came to Kim after years of Korean bathhouse treatments. “It was love at first scrub—I've never felt cleaner than after I've had a professional scrub treatment done, and I love to prolong that feeling by using a mitt at home.” Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Mitt | Material: 100 percent viscose | Great for: Deep exfoliation

Best for Ingrown Hairs Fur Mitt Trio Bloomingdales View On Ulta View On Dermstore View On Bloomingdales What We Like Addresses ingrown hairs and razor burn

Easy to use

Dual-sided textures What We Don't Like Small size

Loses shape quickly As the smallest exfoliation tool on this list, Fur’s Mitt Trio slips over a finger or two, allowing you to delicately buff any area prone to ingrown hairs, including your face, armpits, bikini area or legs. The reusable mitts have dual-sided textures—one soft for sensitive skin and the other more textured for deeper exfoliation. The mitts are gentle enough for daily use, which is an effective way to prevent painful ingrown hairs. Use on clean, damp skin or lather the mitt with face or body wash for a cleansing and exfoliating experience. Price at time of publish: $18 Type: Mitt | Material: 50 percent cotton, 50 percent nylon | Great for: Ingrown hairs

Best for Decolletage Omorovicza Cleansing Mitt Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Like Simultaneously exfoliates and cleanses

Soft, gentle material

Large size What We Don't Like Clunky to maneuver Originally designed for the face, but the large size makes it ideal for the neck, decolletage, and body, too. The soft cotton material is incredibly gentle and provides a delicate experience for even the most sensitive of skin. The mitt particularly excels at effectively removing goopy face masks, its intended purpose, so grab this if and when you apply a face, neck, and/or decolletage mask. Simply massage over the intended area and watch as the mask is instantly removed (and your skin is given a subtle buff in the process, too). Alternatively, use it in the shower while washing your body for quick, daily exfoliation. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Mitt | Material: 100 percent cotton | Great for: Gentle exfoliation while cleansing



Best for Lymphatic Drainage Tata Harper Sculpting Body Stone Tata Harper View On Tataharperskincare.com What We Like Promotes lymphatic drainage

Eases tension

Gentle, relaxing massage

Shelfie-worthy What We Don't Like Pricey If brushing with a dry brush is too harsh for you, try this Sculpting Body Stone from Tata Harper. The gorgeous Fencheng Jade tool is designed in a large mushroom shape with an easy-to-grip knob for a full-body deep tissue massage. Not only is it incredibly relaxing, but the tool was also developed to tone the body and promote lymphatic drainage—one of the key benefits of dry brushing. Use after the shower, then apply a bit of body oil for some slip, and grab your tool, massaging it into the body with firm, small circular motions. Bonus: Jade has thermal conductivity properties and can be warmed for a hot massage or chilled for a cooling experience. Price at time of publish: $70 Type: Body stone | Material: Fencheng Jade | Great for: Lymphatic massage and drainage

Best for Neck Mila Moursi Complexion Brush Mila Moursi View On Milamoursi.com What We Like Can be used on the face or body

Softer bristles than most dry brushes

Leaves a fresh, rosy glow What We Don't Like Expensive While this tool is originally designed for the face, it works wonders for the rest of the body, too. The small, handheld size makes dry brushing simpler and easier than other clunky versions. Famed celebrity esthetician, Mila Moursi, is a huge proponent of body brushes—she’s been dry brushing her clients (including Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron). She been using them for the last 30 years before starting any body treatment at her Los Angeles. “The gentle stroking action of the brush has a massage effect that relaxes the body, accelerates cell turnover, maximizes oxygen intake, and cleanses pores of impurities,” she says. However, one of the brush’s most important benefits is lymphatic drainage. “Since much of the lymph system lies immediately underneath skin, dry brushing also stimulates lymph flow, helping the body rid itself of toxins,” she adds. “You simply don’t get those benefits from a scrub alone.” Price at time of publish: $39 Type: Dry brush | Material: Natural fibers, wood | Great for: Facial or sensitive skin dry brushing

Best for Relaxation Wellness East Hinoki Wood Body Brush Wellness East View On Wellnesseast.store What We Like Aromatherapy benefits

Aesthetically beautiful

Maximum exfoliation What We Don't Like Too rough for sensitive skin Rather than the traditional ingredients commonly used in dry brushes, this body brush is made from Japanese Hinoki Cypress. Hinoki is prized for its durability, antibacterial properties, and most importantly, its aroma. The scent is proven to promote stress relief and relaxation. After all, Hinoki is commonly used in luxury Japanese bathhouses. To boot, the body brush channels another Japanese staple, the Sakura flower, with the medium firm bristles thoughtfully formed in the shape of the blossom. Price at time of publish: $45 Type: Body brush | Material: Japanese Hinoki Cypress | Great for: Deep, rejuvenating exfoliation



Best Compostable Option Everist Konjac Body Sponge The Detox Market View On The Detox Market What We Like Sustainable

Gentle exfoliation

Quick to use What We Don't Like Difficult to wring out or rinse This konjac sponge is the most sustainable option on the list, being fully biodegradable in an at-home compost. Made of 100 percent natural konjac, a porous root vegetable commonly grown in Eastern Asia, this exfoliating tool begins to break down naturally after two to three months of use. Using a konjac sponge is an experience all unto itself—it’s stiff when dry, but once wetted, the konjac springs to life, taking on a cushy, gel-like pillow texture. It’s a fun and gentle way to gently exfoliate the body, while also cleansing in the shower or bath. Price at time of publish: $12 Type: Sponge | Material: Compostable konjac sponge | Great for: Gentle, delicate exfoliation



Easiest Exfoliation Method ATB Exfoliating Gloves Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Foolproof

Dermatologist-approved

Quick and effective What We Don't Like Not recyclable material Dr. Yadav recommends the classics when it comes to exfoliation, like a loofah, washcloth, or these exfoliating gloves. “They aren't too abrasive and offer a nice sloughing sensation—and they're also great for getting a good lather out of your body wash.” She also prefers gentler methods when it comes to exfoliating. “A lot of people often feel the harder they scrub, brush, or scrape, the better, but there's genuinely no need to scrub aggressively, especially if you're consistent in your routine,” she adds. “A light touch is often enough to get the job done.” Price at time of publish: $9 Type: Gloves | Material: Nylon | Great for: Quick, shower exfoliation



Best Hard-to-Reach-Areas Exfoliation Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel 5 Goshi View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Perfect for difficult-to-reach spots

Deep, effective exfoliation

Simple to use What We Don't Like Harsh for some sensitive skin Turn your bathroom into a Japanese spa with this exfoliating towel. The Japanese brand, Goshi, has perfected its indestructible exfoliating towel with rip-resistant tech, thanks to the interwoven design. It’s similar in theory and practice to Korean exfoliating mitts, but this towel is designed to be more durable and flexible, reaching even the most impossible spots (like the middle of the back) with its nearly five feet long length. Hold onto each end of the towel and move it back and forth behind your back for an easy experience. Plus, one Byrdie writer found this Goshi towel helped eradicate her stubborn keratosis pilaris. Price at time of publish: $15 Type: Towel | Material: 100 percent recyclable nylon cloth | Great for: Back exfoliation

