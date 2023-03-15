The 25 Best Body Butters for Dry Skin of 2023

Madison Barber is a commerce producer and contributing writer for Byrdie. She has two years of experience writing shopping roundups, highlighting trending products and great buys in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle spaces. 
As someone with perpetually-dry and irritated skin, I’m constantly on the hunt for body care products that will provide my skin with nourishment that actually lasts. While traditional body lotions are always in my stash of products, they don’t always do the trick on those days where my usual skin sensitivities flare up, whether I’m experiencing a few patches of itchy eczema on my legs and inner elbows or suffering through the casualties of dry winter air. This is where body butters, thicker and more emulsifying than lotions, can save dry skin.

If your skin is struggling to stay hydrated, no matter if it’s a year-round issue or a problem that only pops up seasonally or after a full-body shave, a body butter is something you should consider adding to your daily routine. According to Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD, board-certified dermatologist at NYC-based Schweiger Dermatology Group, body butters often contain nourishing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and natural oils like almond, sunflower seed, and olive oil to provide long-lasting hydration and a soft and supple feel for your entire body. 

We conducted hours of research to find the best body butters for dry skin, with many including those aforementioned moisturizing ingredients, considering different textures, scents, price points, benefits, and uses during the process. Further, we consulted Dr. Greenfield for some of her dermatologist-approved picks. After considering dozens of options, we landed on these top options for body butters. Rejoice at the fact that your ultra-dry skin is about to be saved.

Best Overall

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

Sephora
View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Sephora
What We Like

  • Tons of scent options available

  • Hydrating and barrier-repairing argan oil is a key ingredient

  • Unscented option available 

What We Don't Like

  • A little pricey 

If you don’t immediately fall in love with Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter after just a glance at the luxe glass packaging, we promise you’ll become infatuated once you try the lightweight yet nourishing formula for yourself.

Josie Maran claims that a jar of this body butter is sold every 14 seconds, and we’re not clueless as to why. With 100% pure argan oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and white tea extract as its key ingredients, this whipped formula deeply moisturizes, actually keeps moisture locked in all day or night, and even protects your skin with its antioxidant properties. Even the driest areas of skin on your body will feel relief after slathering on this body butter, and it works its magic especially well post-shower or bath. This butter’s non-greasy finish also won’t bug you if you snuggle into bed after you apply it—a plus if you’re a nighttime slatherer like myself.

There’s not one, not two, but seven scents to choose from (Fresh Berry Breeze and Peachy Vanilla are exclusive to Josie Maran’s site), plus an unscented version if fragrance isn’t your thing.  

Price at time of publish: $38

Key Ingredients: Argan oil, shea butter, white tea extract | Scent: Vanilla Bean, Sweet Citrus, Vanilla Apricot, Vanilla Fig, Fresh Berry Breeze Peachy Vanilla | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Budget

Petal Fresh Pure Body Butter

Petal Fresh Pure Body Butter

Amazon
View On Amazon View On IHerb
What We Like

  • More product for a budget-friendly price

  • Six formulations available

  • Each formulation targets a specific skin concern 

What We Don't Like

  • Not available at drugstores, only online

While we love some of our higher-budget picks, there’s nothing quite like a high-performing product that doesn’t break the bank like the Pure Body Butter from Petal Fresh. This SoCal-based body and haircare brand uses natural, sustainably-sourced ingredients to make their ultra-rich body butter formulas, and it comes in six fruity formulations that will surely give you a serotonin boost each time you slather it on. 

Made with certified organic argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil, Petal Fresh’s formulas will give any crispy area of your body the long-lasting hydration it needs, whether you’re applying it at the very beginning of your day or right before you head to sleep. Plus, we love how a little goes a long way with this formula (which comes in an eight-ounce jar), making it a true value pick in our eyes. 

Price at time of publish: $13

Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, shea butter | Scent: Coconut, Honey & Coconut, Guava Nectar, Hibiscus & Papaya, Mandarin & Mango, Pomegranate & Grapefruit | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Splurge

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

4.8
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Sephora
View On Sephora View On Augustinusbader.com View On Bluemercury.com
What We Like

  • Includes signature TFC8 technology for cell renewal

  • Two size options available (including a travel-friendly one)

  • Fragrance-free

What We Don't Like

  • The 200 ml option is not vegan

Your ultra-dry skin deserves a “treat yourself” moment every once in awhile, or, at least that’s what we’re telling ourselves in order to justify splurging on this heavenly body butter from Augustinus Bader. Everything from its signature, luxurious blue packaging to the ultra-creamy and rich texture of the formula itself has us convinced that the over-100-dollar price tag on The Body Cream is worth it. Plus, with ingredients like nourishing shea butter and soothing bisabolol, as well as the inclusion of Augustinus Bader’s trademark, skin-renewing TFC8 technology, you know you’re getting the results your dry skin is (literally) itching for. 

Price at time of publish: from $105 for 100 ml

Key Ingredients: TFC8, shea butter, bisabolol | Scent: None | Size: 100 ml, 200 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Drugstore

Raw Sugar Body Butter

Raw Sugar Body Butter

Target
View On Target View On Riteaid.com View On Walgreens
What We Like

  • Comes in four different formulations, including one for sensitive skin

  • Includes four oils in its formula, including olive and sweet almond

What We Don't Like

  • No unscented version

If you’re not heading to a luxury beauty store anytime soon, luckily your local drugstore likely has one of our favorite, also budget-friendly, body butters in stock from Raw Sugar. Formulated with all of the hydrating, nourishing, and soothing oil extracts you’d want in a body butter (including macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, cold pressed olive and jojoba), Raw Sugar’s Body Butter comes in four different scent and ingredient variations that target your specific skin concerns—there’s even a specific formula for sensitive skin with green tea leaf, aloe vera, and cucumber extracts. 

Price at time of publish: $12

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, macadamia oil, sweet almond oil | Scent: Raw Coconut + Mango, Lemon Sugar, Green Tea + Cucumber + Aloe Vera, Pineapple + Maqui Berry + Coconut | Size: 7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Hydrating

Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter

Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter

Ulta
View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Bloomingdales
What We Like

  • Two size options available, including a travel-friendly one

  • Helps with crepey skin as well as hydration

  • Natural fragrance

What We Don't Like

  • Pricey 

While lots of body butters claim to hydrate the skin from head to toe, not all formulas on the market include ingredients like Undaria seaweed and oat kernel extract that replenish your skin’s moisture barrier to keep that hydration intact all day or night long. These are the star ingredients in Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Butter, alongside shea butter, dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline, and saccharide isomerate, which work to deeply hydrate even your driest areas. This is an exceptional body butter for those with mature skin as well, as the thick, rich formula can help reduce the appearance of crepiness thanks to the ingredients’ skin-revitalizing and smoothing powers. Although this is a pricier pick than others on our list, we think the ingredients designed to repair moisture barrier make it worth the spend. 

Price at time of publish: from $26 for 1.7 oz

Key Ingredients: Undaria seaweed, oat kernel extract, shea butter | Scent: Grapefruit, lime, cypress with notes of mango mandarin | Size: 1.7 oz, 6.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Whipped

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter

Kiehls Creme de Corps Soy Milk Honey Whipped Body Butter

Ulta
View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Kiehls.com
What We Like

  • Subtle scent

  • Light, fluffy texture

  • Absorbs quickly

What We Don't Like

  • Not cruelty free

The whipped formula found in Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter truly puts the “butter” in “body butter,” especially considering its slight yellow hue. Made with honey, shea and jojoba butters, and sweet almond oil, the whipped consistency makes it so the formula doesn’t feel too heavy or goopy without skimping out on actually nourishing your skin. Plus, the honey scent is super subtle, so anyone who struggles using products with overwhelming fragrance will be pleased with this formula. 

Price at time of publish: $45

Key Ingredients: Honey, shea butter, jojoba butter | Scent: Honey | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: No

Best Thick

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

Ulta
View On Ulta View On Keyssoulcare.com
What We Like

  • Super thick consistency

  • Made with oat which can soothe skin

  • Created with a board-certified dermatologist

What We Don't Like

  • Leaves a slightly greasy finish

If you’re struggling with extra-dry, tight, and flaky skin, don’t fret: it’s no match for a good, thick body butter. The Rich Nourishing Body Cream from Keys Soulcare is known for its ultra-dense formula, which is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea and cocoa butter and rose of jericho (which is said to have amazing hydration benefits), as well as moisture-retaining ceramides and oats that soothe skin and keep moisture intact in your skin barrier all day and night. Keys Soulcare recommends using the Rich Nourishing Body Cream post-shower or bath, while your skin is still slightly damp, to ensure the best results. 

Price at time of publish: $36

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rose of jericho | Scent: Sage and oat milk | Size: 170 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Scented

Silk + Noir Cocoa Butter + Cashmere Whipped Body Cream

Silk + Noir Cocoa Butter + Cashmere Whipped Body Cream

Silk + Noir
View On Mamiesapothecary.com View On Shopsilkandnoir.com View On Tintedbeautysupplyllc.com
What We Like

  • Unique, luxe scent

  • Price is great for the amount of product you get  

What We Don't Like

  • Fragrance could be a little too strong for some

If you want to smell expensive without breaking the bank for a luxury body cream, look no further than Silk + Noir’s Cocoa Butter + Cashmere Whipped Body Cream. The scent combination of cocoa butter, spices, olive wood, and coconut provides an air of warmth and elegance that will make you forget that this body butter is only 20 dollars—its skin benefits are just an added bonus. Not only does the Whipped Body Cream include cocoa butter and shea butter, a.k.a. our go-to ingredients for an ultra-moisturizing formula, but also rosehip seed oil, which is chock full of vitamins A, C, and E that promote cell turnover, brighten skin, and repair your skin’s moisture barrier, respectively.

Price at time of publish: $20

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip seed oil | Scent: Cocoa butter, spices, olive wood, and coconut | Size: 9 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Unscented

Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream

Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream

The Detox Market
View On Humanrace.com View On The Detox Market
What We Like

  • Refillable packaging

  • Tested by dermatologists

  • Uses plant-based bakuchiol, which can act as a less irritating retinol alternative

What We Don't Like

  • Pricey

Not everyone wants a fragrance in their body butter, especially those with sensitive skin where a heavy scent could further trigger rashes and itchiness. Humanrace’s Humidifying Body Cream boasts a fragrance-free formula, complete with ingredients like shea butter and snow mushroom extract, which is said to infiltrate your skin barrier and add hydration faster thanks to its smaller molecular size. The “Humidifying” feature in the product’s name is a testament to this formula’s moisturizing effects—it’s like a humidifier for your skin in a thick cream form. Although this is a pricier option than others on our list, we love that this formula was tested by dermatologists to work on even the most sensitive skin.

Price at time of publish: $54

Key Ingredients: Snow mushroom extract, shea butter, bakuchiol | Scent: None | Size: 6.4 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Sensitive Skin

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream

Target
View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target
What We Like

  • You get a lot of product for a low price point

  • Non-greasy

  • No fragrance

What We Don't Like

  • Does not include natural butters, only natural oils 

Cetaphil is a name in the skin and bodycare game you’ve likely heard of already—their gentle products are famous for those dealing with skin sensitivities from excessive dryness to eczema—and the thick, fragrance-free formula found in its Moisturizing Cream will quench your dehydrated skin thanks to its included glycerin and panthenol. I always like to keep a tub of this (it comes in a 16-ounce container!) around the house for those times where my skin’s acting up and I need something gentle to get me through the day or night. 

Price at time of publish: $15

Key Ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, sweet almond oil | Scent: None | Size: 16 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Eczema

Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

4.2
Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream

Sephora
View On Sephora View On QVC
What We Like

  • Has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance

  • Tested by dermatologists

  • Comes in a tube instead of a jar

What We Don't Like

  • Can take some time to fully absorb

This one’s for my fellow eczema-havers: Skinfix’s Eczema+Extra Strength Body Cream is a thick butter formulated with two percent colloidal oatmeal and four percent sweet almond oil, a.k.a. “two fantastic and soothing ingredients for eczema and inflammation prone skin,” according to Dr. Greenfield. Plus, not only was this tested by dermatologists themselves (says SkinFix), but the National Eczema Association also gave this rich butter its Seal of Acceptance, so you know your eczema-prone skin will love this. This formula even comes in a tube rather than a jar like other body butters, so the application process is a little more seamless. 

Price at time of publish: $39

Key Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, sweet almond oil | Scent: None | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

The 15 Best Lotions for Eczema of 2023

Best Smoothing

Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Body Cream

Sephora
View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Harveynichols.com
What We Like

  • Fruit AHAs and vitamin C adds smoothing and brightening elements

  • Beloved scent

  • Naturally-sourced AHAS and BHAs

What We Don't Like

  • Not everyone will like the stronger fragrance 

While all body butters aim to hydrate, not all can also boast exfoliating properties like Sol de Janerio’s Bom Dia Bright Body Cream can. Created with fruit AHAs derived from banana and mango, this formula exfoliates your skin to leave it ultra-smooth post-application. These aren’t the only ingredients worth mentioning in this formula—vitamin C helps brighten your skin’s appearance while ​​the inclusion of cupuaçu butter works wonders for hydration. Sol de Janerio is also known for its amazing scents, and the Bom Dia Bright Body Cream’s heavenly fragrance notes of Black Amber Plum, Vanilla Woods, and Jasmine Bloom prove just why they’re so beloved. 

Price at time of publish: $48

Key Ingredients: Fruit AHAs, vitamin C, cupuaçu butter | Scent: Black Amber Plum, Vanilla Woods, and Jasmine Bloom | Size: 240 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Stretch Marks

Mutha Body Butter

MUTHA Body Butter

Violet Grey
View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Mutha.com View On Violet Grey
What We Like

  • Formulated with three different butter types

  • Made with pregnant mothers in mind

  • Comes with two size options, including a travel-friendly one

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive for a small amount of product 

Whether you’re a mother-to-be with a growing belly or are just looking to lighten any stretch marks around your body, MUTHA’s Body Butter will become your new go-to. Its formula is chock full of skin-regenerating ingredients like mango seed butter, which is full of vitamin C for skin brightening and vitamin A to boost cell turnover and leave renewed, firm skin behind, cocoa seed butter for improved skin elasticity, and, of course, our go-to hydration hero shea butter. Although this is a pricey product, we think the formula of active ingredients is worth it especially if you’re looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.

Price at time of publish: from $45 for 1.7 oz

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, mango seed butter, cocoa seed butter | Scent: Subtle citrus | Size: 1.7 oz, 5.5 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Anti-Aging

Nature Well Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream

Nature Well Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Vitamin Shoppe
What We Like

  • Comes in a pump

  • Large size

  • Non-greasy

What We Don't Like

  • Not made with any natural butters, only natural oils

Nature Well’s Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream is an ideal body butter if you're seeking not only something to moisturize your ultra-dry skin, but also a formula to minimize the signs of aging. Thanks to its ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the retinol in this formula can have an anti-aging effect on your skin with consistent use. Plus, despite its super rich and creamy texture, the Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream won’t feel greasy on your skin, so it’s a feasible option to use before you head out for the day or right before bedtime. 

Price at time of publish: $23

Key Ingredients: Retinol, coconut oil, glycerin | Scent: Floral | Size: 16 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes

The 15 Best Retinol Body Lotions of 2023

Best with Oils

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Butters

Sephora
View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com
What We Like

  • Formulated with seven different types of oils

  • Provides skin with a nice glow

  • Refillable packaging

What We Don't Like

  • Very lightly scented, which is unfavorable for those seeking a noticeable fragrance 

While lots of luxe body butters feature some nourishing oils on their ingredients lists, nothing compares to the seven oils found in Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream formula. With kalahari melon, sorrel, baobab, sunflower, rice bran, coconut, and jojoba oils (as well as shea butter, mango seed butter, and moisture-retaining glycerin), this Fenty Skin body butter will do anything but leave your skin tight, dry, and itchy from lack of hydration. Plus, the shine that shows up on your skin is an added bonus that you won’t get from run-of-the-mill lotions and moisturizers.

Price at time of publish: $44

Key Ingredients: Kalahari melon, sorrel, baobab, sunflower, rice bran, coconut, and jojoba oils, shea butter | Scent: Floral | Size: 6.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

20 Best Body Oils for Skin

Best for Post-Shave

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter

Amazon
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Non-greasy

  • Made with small droplets of Vaseline Jelly to retain moisture 

What We Don't Like

  • Not usually available in all drugstores

Body butters are a great addition to any body care routine for those with dry skin, but it’s especially crucial to have a good one on hand for after you shave. Putting a razor to your skin can result in a flare up of bumps, nicks, and other sensitivities that can make your already-dry skin feel worse—Dr. Greenfield suggests the Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter from Vaseline for a head-to-toe supple feel post-shave. She says: “Shaving leaves your skin with fewer layers of dead skin cells and a butter should provide an environment for the skin to rebuild. This Vaseline Smoothing Body Butter is a good choice because of its pure cocoa butter which provides long lasting occlusive hydration.”

Price at time of publish: $17

Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, shea butter, Vaseline jelly  | Scent: Warm | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: No

The 7 Best Shaving Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Soothing

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Body Butter

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Body Butter

Joanna Czech
View On Amazon View On Ecosmetics.com View On Joannaczech.com
What We Like

  • Uses Japanese indigo to help soothe skin

  • No synthetic fragrances

  • Gorgeous packaging 

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive for a smaller amount of product 

Ultra-dry, itchy, rashy skin is no fun for anyone, especially if you have certain conditions like eczema or psoriasis that cause your skin to flare up more than the average person. When looking to soothe skin sensitivities, Tatcha’s Soothing Body Butter with Japanese indigo is a fabulous way to go—this unique ingredient is known for its healing and calming effects and is said to work wonders for those struggling with any aforementioned conditions. Don’t be turned off by the blue hue, though—it shows up colorless once rubbed into your skin. 

Price at time of publish: $49

Key Ingredients: Japanese indigo, glycerin, squalane | Scent: Light floral | Size: 6.8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Winter

Silk + Noir Milk, Oats & Honey Whipped Body Cream

Silk + Noir Milk, Oats &amp; Honey Whipped Body Cream

Silk + Noir
View On Mamiesapothecary.com View On Shopsilkandnoir.com View On Tintedbeautysupplyllc.com
What We Like

  • A lot of product for a lower price point

  • Whipped texture

  • Luxe scent 

What We Don't Like

  • Not everyone will like the strong fragrance 

Cocoa Butter + Cashmere is not Silk + Noir’s only Body Cream formula; Dr. Greenfield loves its Milk, Oats, & Honey version for that extra-dry, flaky, and scratchy winter skin that many have to deal with once the temperatures go down in December. “For winter you should use a cream that contains multiple sources of oils for your skin,” says Dr. Greenfield. “Silk and Noir Milk, Oats, & Honey Whipped Body Cream contains shea butter, cocoa butter, and rosehip seed oil, providing much needed hydration from multiple sources in winter time.” Thankfully it comes in a nine-ounce tub as well—it’s not unlikely that you’ll need to slather more product on during the colder months. 

Price at time of publish: $20

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip seed oil | Scent: French vanilla, milk, nutty almond | Size: 9 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Summer

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Butter

Hempz Sweet Pineapple &amp; Honey Melon Herbal Body Butter

Ulta
View On Amazon View On Ulta
What We Like

  • Tropical scent

  • Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil which keeps moisture contained

  • No post-application stickiness

What We Don't Like

  • Fruity fragrance may not appeal to everyone

Trust me when I say there is no scent quite as summery as the one found in Hempz’ Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Butter formula. It’s made with pineapple and honey melon extracts, which give it that fruity fragrance that transports you right to a tropical vacation post-application, and the inclusion of pure hemp seed oil (which retains moisture and keeps skin looking renewed), coconut oil, and shea butter give your post-pool, post-beach—whichever outdoor area you’re spending time in during the summer months—skin the nourishment it needs to stay supple. 

Price at time of publish: $19 

Key Ingredients: Hemp oil, pineapple & honey melon extracts, shea butter | Scent: Pineapple and melon | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best with SPF

Supergoop! Body Butter SPF 40

4.2
Supergoop! Body Butter with Sea Buckthorn

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Bluemercury.com View On Supergoop.com
What We Like

  • A more hydrating version of your usual daily sunscreen

  • Chemical formula with no oxybenzone

What We Don't Like

  • Not enough product for frequent use

  • Not everyone will enjoy the scent

While SPF is a necessary step in your routine no matter the season, this Supergoop! Body Butter with SPF 40 is a body butter you should keep on hand during the summer months as well, considering the much stronger UV index. Supergoop!’s Body Butter is the perfect kill-two-birds-with-one-stone product, providing your skin with both deep hydration and daily protection from the sun’s rays with broad spectrum SPF 40—it even has vitamin A- and E-abundant sea buckthorn fruit extract to help lessen the visible consequences of sun damage. You won’t smell any typical sunscreen scent either with this formula, rather it smells deliciously of eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla. 

Price at time of publish: $38

Key Ingredients: 3% Avobenzone, 5% Octisalate, 10% Octocrylene, sea buckthorn fruit extract | Scent: Eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla | Size: 5.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

The 14 Best Body Lotions With SPF of 2023

Best with Tint

Isle of Paradise Even Skin Tone Self-Tanning Body Butter

Isle of Paradise Even Skin Tone Self-Tanning Body Butter

Sephora
View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Cloud10beauty.com
What We Like

  • Buildable formula

  • No orange finish

What We Don't Like

  • Smell can bother some

  • Best results require more maintenance (regular exfoliation in order to get an even tan)

A body butter that not only hydrates your parched skin but also leaves it looking bronzed and glowy? That’s the magic of Isle of Paradise’s Even Skin Tone Self-Tanning Body Butter, which takes the gradual tanning aspect of your favorite self tanner and combines it with the nourishment of a rich body butter. With avocado and coconut oils as well as green color-correcting actives included in this formula to keep skin aptly hydrated and even-toned, the Self-Tanning Body Butter allows you to build your ideal color—just apply as many layers as you desire (as you would with a traditional self-tanning product). 

Price at time of publish: $28

Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, coconut oil | Scent: Not listed, but reviewers mention a typical self-tanner aroma | Size: 6.76 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

The 11 Best Self Tanners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Natural

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

Target
View On Amazon View On Target View On Weleda.com
What We Like

  • Budget-friendly

  • Recyclable glass packaging

  • Whipped texture

What We Don't Like

  • Not everyone will favor the fragrance

If you struggle with dry skin, you’ve likely wanted to try (or have already tried) a product from Weleda’s Skin Food line, which includes this ultra-nourishing, all-natural Body Butter in it. With cocoa seed butter, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil, as well as Skin Food’s signature chamomile and calendula flower extracts, your skin won’t be able to get enough of this delectable whipped butter. And, despite its drugstore presence, it comes in a luxe-looking glass jar which you can even recycle through Weleda and TerraCycle’s recycling program.  

Price at time of publish: $20

Key Ingredients: Cocoa seed butter, shea butter, sunflower seed oil | Scent: Pansy | Size: 5 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best Vegan

Cake Beauty Vegan Body Cream

Cake Beauty Vegan Body Cream

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Walgreens
What We Like

  • Inexpensive for a greater amount of product

  • Delicious scent

  • Non-greasy

What We Don't Like

  • Can be hard to squeeze out of the bottle

Everyone has different priorities in mind when it comes to finding the best body butter for their skin—if one of your must-have features is a vegan formula, the Heavy Cream Smoothing Body Butter Balm from Cake Beauty is a great, sweet-smelling option. This shea butter-dominant formula absorbs into your skin flawlessly despite its rich consistency, and the vanilla scent smells just like the brand’s name: cake. Not only does Cake Beauty formulate its Body Butter Balm to be vegan, but also without the addition of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, sulfates, or talc. 

Price at time of publish: $10

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, aloe vera, camellia leaf extract | Scent: French vanilla | Size: 7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best with Pump

bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter

Bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter

Amazon
View On Amazon View On Blissworld.com
What We Like

  • Huge size will last you a long time

  • Fresh, clean scent

  • Non-greasy

What We Don't Like

  • The pump only exists for the 32 oz version of this product, not the 6.7 oz

You know this body butter is the real deal when the formula has been used in the bliss spa for years and years and comes in an industrial-sized, 32-ounce pump version (so you won’t run out so quickly!). The Lemon and Sage Body Butter from bliss is made with shea butter, coconut oil, and candelilla wax, a.k.a. a vegan alternative to beeswax, to hydrate skin and keep it hydrated, and its signature lemon and sage fragrance will make you feel like you’re at the spa, even if you’re not at bliss’ New York City location. You can grab the regular 6.7-ounce tube version or this much larger, 32-ounce version that comes with a pump feature that allows you to apply this formula with just one hand instead of two. 

Price at time of publish: $60 for 32 oz with pump

Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, candelilla wax | Scent: Lemon and sage | Size: 32 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes

Best for Travel

Kopari Mini Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid

Kopari Mini Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid

Ulta
View On Ulta View On Koparibeauty.com
What We Like

  • A little goes a long way

  • Whipped texture

  • The scent is delicious and not overpowering

What We Don't Like

  • Nothing

My rule of thumb is to never trust hotel bath products to properly moisturize my body post-shower, which is why I never travel without a mini body butter in my toiletry bag. My go-to is Kopari’s Mini Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid—the tiny, 2.1-ounce container was enough to add moisture to my entire body for a four-day-long tropical vacation back in the fall, which is saying a lot considering how dry and scaly I get after long days in the sun. Ever since that trip, I’ve been obsessed with this hydrating body butter and can no longer travel without it. Its lightweight, whipped formula absorbs into your skin instantly and the heavenly scent combination of coconut, vanilla, white musk, and jasmine will have you tempted to buy one to throw in your purse, backpack, or gym bag as well as your carry-on.

Price at time of publish: $12 for 2.1 oz

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, prickly pear flower extract, mango seed butter | Scent: Coconut, vanilla, white musk, and jasmine | Size: 2.1 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes

Final Verdict

Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter was our top body butter for dry skin. Not only does this luxe, whipped formula deeply nourish dehydrated skin with 100% pure argan oil, shea butter, and avocado oil, but the inclusion of white tea extract also provides antioxidant protection for the skin. If you’re seeking a more budget-friendly pick, Petal Fresh’s Pure Body Butter is under 20 dollars and has six different scent formulations that each target different skin concerns (like smoothing or restoring).  

Meet the Expert

Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York, NY.

What to Look for in a Body Butter for Dry Skin

Ingredients 

Possibly the most crucial element of a good body butter is its ingredients list. Without hydrating, occlusive, and skin-renewing ingredients, a body butter won’t be able to give your scaly skin the nourishment it needs. Dr. Greenfield suggests finding a body butter with solid components like “glycogen, glycerin, cocoa butter, [and] shea butter,” as well as “natural oils [like] linseed, almond, sunflower seed, [and] olive.” She states that her list is “not exhaustive,” though—body butters can boast tons of other ingredients that also deeply moisturize and relieve skin irritations like argan oil, found in Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, or soothing Japanese indigo, found in Tatcha’s Soothing Indigo Body Butter

Consistency

A body butter should have a consistency that is much thicker than a traditional lotion, yet should also “spread easily on your skin,” according to Dr. Greenfield. Some formulas have a more lightweight texture to them, though, especially if they are whipped like Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter. However, options like Keys Soulcare’s Rich Nourishing Body Cream or Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Butter are fabulous for anyone seeking a much thicker consistency. 

Absorption 

Despite their usual thicker consistencies, your body butter should actually absorb into your skin in order to feel its moisturizing benefits. “It should take less than 10 [minutes] to absorb,” says Dr. Greenfield. “If after ten minutes it still feels like the butter is sitting on top, try massaging it into your skin for another one to two minutes.”

FAQ
  • What is the difference between body butter and lotion?

    Although body butters and lotions may, at first glance, seem like they are essentially the same type of product, Dr. Greenfield notes a few key differences: “A body butter will have a thicker consistency because it has less water content and more oil in its formulation. It will be more difficult to spread after application compared to a lotion, but a butter may be more hydrating and occlusive.”

  • Are body butters good for dry skin?

    “They can be!” says Dr. Greenfield. She loves a “body butter with a favorable ingredient list,” which she mentions “can be very beneficial when applied liberally to dry skin.” These ingredients may include butters like shea and cocoa, or natural oils like almond or olive—many of which appear on the ingredients lists of the aforementioned products. 

  • What is the best way to apply body butter?

    While each brand provides distinctive application methods for their respective body butters, a general rule of thumb for applying most body butters is this, according to Dr. Greenfield: “Apply a generous layer to damp skin and massage into skin 1-2 times per day.” Applying body butter post-shower is usually a good way to ensure that the moisture from the formula properly soaks into your skin.

The 19 Best Hydrating Body Lotions and Creams of 2023 for Every Skin Type
