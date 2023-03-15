The 25 Best Body Butters for Dry Skin of 2023

As someone with perpetually-dry and irritated skin, I’m constantly on the hunt for body care products that will provide my skin with nourishment that actually lasts. While traditional body lotions are always in my stash of products, they don’t always do the trick on those days where my usual skin sensitivities flare up, whether I’m experiencing a few patches of itchy eczema on my legs and inner elbows or suffering through the casualties of dry winter air. This is where body butters, thicker and more emulsifying than lotions, can save dry skin.
If your skin is struggling to stay hydrated, no matter if it’s a year-round issue or a problem that only pops up seasonally or after a full-body shave, a body butter is something you should consider adding to your daily routine. According to Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD, board-certified dermatologist at NYC-based Schweiger Dermatology Group, body butters often contain nourishing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and natural oils like almond, sunflower seed, and olive oil to provide long-lasting hydration and a soft and supple feel for your entire body.
We conducted hours of research to find the best body butters for dry skin, with many including those aforementioned moisturizing ingredients, considering different textures, scents, price points, benefits, and uses during the process. Further, we consulted Dr. Greenfield for some of her dermatologist-approved picks. After considering dozens of options, we landed on these top options for body butters. Rejoice at the fact that your ultra-dry skin is about to be saved.
Best Overall
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
Tons of scent options available
Hydrating and barrier-repairing argan oil is a key ingredient
Unscented option available
A little pricey
If you don’t immediately fall in love with Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter after just a glance at the luxe glass packaging, we promise you’ll become infatuated once you try the lightweight yet nourishing formula for yourself.
Josie Maran claims that a jar of this body butter is sold every 14 seconds, and we’re not clueless as to why. With 100% pure argan oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and white tea extract as its key ingredients, this whipped formula deeply moisturizes, actually keeps moisture locked in all day or night, and even protects your skin with its antioxidant properties. Even the driest areas of skin on your body will feel relief after slathering on this body butter, and it works its magic especially well post-shower or bath. This butter’s non-greasy finish also won’t bug you if you snuggle into bed after you apply it—a plus if you’re a nighttime slatherer like myself.
There’s not one, not two, but seven scents to choose from (Fresh Berry Breeze and Peachy Vanilla are exclusive to Josie Maran’s site), plus an unscented version if fragrance isn’t your thing.
Price at time of publish: $38
Key Ingredients: Argan oil, shea butter, white tea extract | Scent: Vanilla Bean, Sweet Citrus, Vanilla Apricot, Vanilla Fig, Fresh Berry Breeze Peachy Vanilla | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Budget
Petal Fresh Pure Body Butter
More product for a budget-friendly price
Six formulations available
Each formulation targets a specific skin concern
Not available at drugstores, only online
While we love some of our higher-budget picks, there’s nothing quite like a high-performing product that doesn’t break the bank like the Pure Body Butter from Petal Fresh. This SoCal-based body and haircare brand uses natural, sustainably-sourced ingredients to make their ultra-rich body butter formulas, and it comes in six fruity formulations that will surely give you a serotonin boost each time you slather it on.
Made with certified organic argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil, Petal Fresh’s formulas will give any crispy area of your body the long-lasting hydration it needs, whether you’re applying it at the very beginning of your day or right before you head to sleep. Plus, we love how a little goes a long way with this formula (which comes in an eight-ounce jar), making it a true value pick in our eyes.
Price at time of publish: $13
Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, argan oil, shea butter | Scent: Coconut, Honey & Coconut, Guava Nectar, Hibiscus & Papaya, Mandarin & Mango, Pomegranate & Grapefruit | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Splurge
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
Includes signature TFC8 technology for cell renewal
Two size options available (including a travel-friendly one)
Fragrance-free
The 200 ml option is not vegan
Your ultra-dry skin deserves a “treat yourself” moment every once in awhile, or, at least that’s what we’re telling ourselves in order to justify splurging on this heavenly body butter from Augustinus Bader. Everything from its signature, luxurious blue packaging to the ultra-creamy and rich texture of the formula itself has us convinced that the over-100-dollar price tag on The Body Cream is worth it. Plus, with ingredients like nourishing shea butter and soothing bisabolol, as well as the inclusion of Augustinus Bader’s trademark, skin-renewing TFC8 technology, you know you’re getting the results your dry skin is (literally) itching for.
Price at time of publish: from $105 for 100 ml
Key Ingredients: TFC8, shea butter, bisabolol | Scent: None | Size: 100 ml, 200 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Drugstore
Raw Sugar Body Butter
Comes in four different formulations, including one for sensitive skin
Includes four oils in its formula, including olive and sweet almond
No unscented version
If you’re not heading to a luxury beauty store anytime soon, luckily your local drugstore likely has one of our favorite, also budget-friendly, body butters in stock from Raw Sugar. Formulated with all of the hydrating, nourishing, and soothing oil extracts you’d want in a body butter (including macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, cold pressed olive and jojoba), Raw Sugar’s Body Butter comes in four different scent and ingredient variations that target your specific skin concerns—there’s even a specific formula for sensitive skin with green tea leaf, aloe vera, and cucumber extracts.
Price at time of publish: $12
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, macadamia oil, sweet almond oil | Scent: Raw Coconut + Mango, Lemon Sugar, Green Tea + Cucumber + Aloe Vera, Pineapple + Maqui Berry + Coconut | Size: 7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Hydrating
Osea Undaria Algae Body Butter
Two size options available, including a travel-friendly one
Helps with crepey skin as well as hydration
Natural fragrance
Pricey
While lots of body butters claim to hydrate the skin from head to toe, not all formulas on the market include ingredients like Undaria seaweed and oat kernel extract that replenish your skin’s moisture barrier to keep that hydration intact all day or night long. These are the star ingredients in Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Butter, alongside shea butter, dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline, and saccharide isomerate, which work to deeply hydrate even your driest areas. This is an exceptional body butter for those with mature skin as well, as the thick, rich formula can help reduce the appearance of crepiness thanks to the ingredients’ skin-revitalizing and smoothing powers. Although this is a pricier pick than others on our list, we think the ingredients designed to repair moisture barrier make it worth the spend.
Price at time of publish: from $26 for 1.7 oz
Key Ingredients: Undaria seaweed, oat kernel extract, shea butter | Scent: Grapefruit, lime, cypress with notes of mango mandarin | Size: 1.7 oz, 6.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Whipped
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter
Subtle scent
Light, fluffy texture
Absorbs quickly
Not cruelty free
The whipped formula found in Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter truly puts the “butter” in “body butter,” especially considering its slight yellow hue. Made with honey, shea and jojoba butters, and sweet almond oil, the whipped consistency makes it so the formula doesn’t feel too heavy or goopy without skimping out on actually nourishing your skin. Plus, the honey scent is super subtle, so anyone who struggles using products with overwhelming fragrance will be pleased with this formula.
Price at time of publish: $45
Key Ingredients: Honey, shea butter, jojoba butter | Scent: Honey | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: No
Best Thick
Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream
Super thick consistency
Made with oat which can soothe skin
Created with a board-certified dermatologist
Leaves a slightly greasy finish
If you’re struggling with extra-dry, tight, and flaky skin, don’t fret: it’s no match for a good, thick body butter. The Rich Nourishing Body Cream from Keys Soulcare is known for its ultra-dense formula, which is packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea and cocoa butter and rose of jericho (which is said to have amazing hydration benefits), as well as moisture-retaining ceramides and oats that soothe skin and keep moisture intact in your skin barrier all day and night. Keys Soulcare recommends using the Rich Nourishing Body Cream post-shower or bath, while your skin is still slightly damp, to ensure the best results.
Price at time of publish: $36
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rose of jericho | Scent: Sage and oat milk | Size: 170 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Scented
Silk + Noir Cocoa Butter + Cashmere Whipped Body Cream
Unique, luxe scent
Price is great for the amount of product you get
Fragrance could be a little too strong for some
If you want to smell expensive without breaking the bank for a luxury body cream, look no further than Silk + Noir’s Cocoa Butter + Cashmere Whipped Body Cream. The scent combination of cocoa butter, spices, olive wood, and coconut provides an air of warmth and elegance that will make you forget that this body butter is only 20 dollars—its skin benefits are just an added bonus. Not only does the Whipped Body Cream include cocoa butter and shea butter, a.k.a. our go-to ingredients for an ultra-moisturizing formula, but also rosehip seed oil, which is chock full of vitamins A, C, and E that promote cell turnover, brighten skin, and repair your skin’s moisture barrier, respectively.
Price at time of publish: $20
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip seed oil | Scent: Cocoa butter, spices, olive wood, and coconut | Size: 9 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Unscented
Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream
Refillable packaging
Tested by dermatologists
Uses plant-based bakuchiol, which can act as a less irritating retinol alternative
Pricey
Not everyone wants a fragrance in their body butter, especially those with sensitive skin where a heavy scent could further trigger rashes and itchiness. Humanrace’s Humidifying Body Cream boasts a fragrance-free formula, complete with ingredients like shea butter and snow mushroom extract, which is said to infiltrate your skin barrier and add hydration faster thanks to its smaller molecular size. The “Humidifying” feature in the product’s name is a testament to this formula’s moisturizing effects—it’s like a humidifier for your skin in a thick cream form. Although this is a pricier option than others on our list, we love that this formula was tested by dermatologists to work on even the most sensitive skin.
Price at time of publish: $54
Key Ingredients: Snow mushroom extract, shea butter, bakuchiol | Scent: None | Size: 6.4 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
You get a lot of product for a low price point
Non-greasy
No fragrance
Does not include natural butters, only natural oils
Cetaphil is a name in the skin and bodycare game you’ve likely heard of already—their gentle products are famous for those dealing with skin sensitivities from excessive dryness to eczema—and the thick, fragrance-free formula found in its Moisturizing Cream will quench your dehydrated skin thanks to its included glycerin and panthenol. I always like to keep a tub of this (it comes in a 16-ounce container!) around the house for those times where my skin’s acting up and I need something gentle to get me through the day or night.
Price at time of publish: $15
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, sweet almond oil | Scent: None | Size: 16 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Eczema
Skinfix Eczema+ Extra Strength Body Cream
Has a National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance
Tested by dermatologists
Comes in a tube instead of a jar
Can take some time to fully absorb
This one’s for my fellow eczema-havers: Skinfix’s Eczema+Extra Strength Body Cream is a thick butter formulated with two percent colloidal oatmeal and four percent sweet almond oil, a.k.a. “two fantastic and soothing ingredients for eczema and inflammation prone skin,” according to Dr. Greenfield. Plus, not only was this tested by dermatologists themselves (says SkinFix), but the National Eczema Association also gave this rich butter its Seal of Acceptance, so you know your eczema-prone skin will love this. This formula even comes in a tube rather than a jar like other body butters, so the application process is a little more seamless.
Price at time of publish: $39
Key Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, sweet almond oil | Scent: None | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Smoothing
Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Body Cream
Fruit AHAs and vitamin C adds smoothing and brightening elements
Beloved scent
Naturally-sourced AHAS and BHAs
Not everyone will like the stronger fragrance
While all body butters aim to hydrate, not all can also boast exfoliating properties like Sol de Janerio’s Bom Dia Bright Body Cream can. Created with fruit AHAs derived from banana and mango, this formula exfoliates your skin to leave it ultra-smooth post-application. These aren’t the only ingredients worth mentioning in this formula—vitamin C helps brighten your skin’s appearance while the inclusion of cupuaçu butter works wonders for hydration. Sol de Janerio is also known for its amazing scents, and the Bom Dia Bright Body Cream’s heavenly fragrance notes of Black Amber Plum, Vanilla Woods, and Jasmine Bloom prove just why they’re so beloved.
Price at time of publish: $48
Key Ingredients: Fruit AHAs, vitamin C, cupuaçu butter | Scent: Black Amber Plum, Vanilla Woods, and Jasmine Bloom | Size: 240 ml | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Stretch Marks
Mutha Body Butter
Formulated with three different butter types
Made with pregnant mothers in mind
Comes with two size options, including a travel-friendly one
Expensive for a small amount of product
Whether you’re a mother-to-be with a growing belly or are just looking to lighten any stretch marks around your body, MUTHA’s Body Butter will become your new go-to. Its formula is chock full of skin-regenerating ingredients like mango seed butter, which is full of vitamin C for skin brightening and vitamin A to boost cell turnover and leave renewed, firm skin behind, cocoa seed butter for improved skin elasticity, and, of course, our go-to hydration hero shea butter. Although this is a pricey product, we think the formula of active ingredients is worth it especially if you’re looking to reduce the appearance of stretch marks.
Price at time of publish: from $45 for 1.7 oz
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, mango seed butter, cocoa seed butter | Scent: Subtle citrus | Size: 1.7 oz, 5.5 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Anti-Aging
Nature Well Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream
Comes in a pump
Large size
Non-greasy
Not made with any natural butters, only natural oils
Nature Well’s Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream is an ideal body butter if you're seeking not only something to moisturize your ultra-dry skin, but also a formula to minimize the signs of aging. Thanks to its ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the retinol in this formula can have an anti-aging effect on your skin with consistent use. Plus, despite its super rich and creamy texture, the Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream won’t feel greasy on your skin, so it’s a feasible option to use before you head out for the day or right before bedtime.
Price at time of publish: $23
Key Ingredients: Retinol, coconut oil, glycerin | Scent: Floral | Size: 16 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with Oils
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
Formulated with seven different types of oils
Provides skin with a nice glow
Refillable packaging
Very lightly scented, which is unfavorable for those seeking a noticeable fragrance
While lots of luxe body butters feature some nourishing oils on their ingredients lists, nothing compares to the seven oils found in Fenty Skin’s Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream formula. With kalahari melon, sorrel, baobab, sunflower, rice bran, coconut, and jojoba oils (as well as shea butter, mango seed butter, and moisture-retaining glycerin), this Fenty Skin body butter will do anything but leave your skin tight, dry, and itchy from lack of hydration. Plus, the shine that shows up on your skin is an added bonus that you won’t get from run-of-the-mill lotions and moisturizers.
Price at time of publish: $44
Key Ingredients: Kalahari melon, sorrel, baobab, sunflower, rice bran, coconut, and jojoba oils, shea butter | Scent: Floral | Size: 6.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Post-Shave
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter
Non-greasy
Made with small droplets of Vaseline Jelly to retain moisture
Not usually available in all drugstores
Body butters are a great addition to any body care routine for those with dry skin, but it’s especially crucial to have a good one on hand for after you shave. Putting a razor to your skin can result in a flare up of bumps, nicks, and other sensitivities that can make your already-dry skin feel worse—Dr. Greenfield suggests the Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Smoothing Body Butter from Vaseline for a head-to-toe supple feel post-shave. She says: “Shaving leaves your skin with fewer layers of dead skin cells and a butter should provide an environment for the skin to rebuild. This Vaseline Smoothing Body Butter is a good choice because of its pure cocoa butter which provides long lasting occlusive hydration.”
Price at time of publish: $17
Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, shea butter, Vaseline jelly | Scent: Warm | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: No
Best Soothing
Tatcha Indigo Soothing Body Butter
Uses Japanese indigo to help soothe skin
No synthetic fragrances
Gorgeous packaging
Expensive for a smaller amount of product
Ultra-dry, itchy, rashy skin is no fun for anyone, especially if you have certain conditions like eczema or psoriasis that cause your skin to flare up more than the average person. When looking to soothe skin sensitivities, Tatcha’s Soothing Body Butter with Japanese indigo is a fabulous way to go—this unique ingredient is known for its healing and calming effects and is said to work wonders for those struggling with any aforementioned conditions. Don’t be turned off by the blue hue, though—it shows up colorless once rubbed into your skin.
Price at time of publish: $49
Key Ingredients: Japanese indigo, glycerin, squalane | Scent: Light floral | Size: 6.8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Winter
Silk + Noir Milk, Oats & Honey Whipped Body Cream
A lot of product for a lower price point
Whipped texture
Luxe scent
Not everyone will like the strong fragrance
Cocoa Butter + Cashmere is not Silk + Noir’s only Body Cream formula; Dr. Greenfield loves its Milk, Oats, & Honey version for that extra-dry, flaky, and scratchy winter skin that many have to deal with once the temperatures go down in December. “For winter you should use a cream that contains multiple sources of oils for your skin,” says Dr. Greenfield. “Silk and Noir Milk, Oats, & Honey Whipped Body Cream contains shea butter, cocoa butter, and rosehip seed oil, providing much needed hydration from multiple sources in winter time.” Thankfully it comes in a nine-ounce tub as well—it’s not unlikely that you’ll need to slather more product on during the colder months.
Price at time of publish: $20
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, cocoa butter, rosehip seed oil | Scent: French vanilla, milk, nutty almond | Size: 9 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Summer
Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Butter
Tropical scent
Made with 100% pure hemp seed oil which keeps moisture contained
No post-application stickiness
Fruity fragrance may not appeal to everyone
Trust me when I say there is no scent quite as summery as the one found in Hempz’ Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Herbal Body Butter formula. It’s made with pineapple and honey melon extracts, which give it that fruity fragrance that transports you right to a tropical vacation post-application, and the inclusion of pure hemp seed oil (which retains moisture and keeps skin looking renewed), coconut oil, and shea butter give your post-pool, post-beach—whichever outdoor area you’re spending time in during the summer months—skin the nourishment it needs to stay supple.
Price at time of publish: $19
Key Ingredients: Hemp oil, pineapple & honey melon extracts, shea butter | Scent: Pineapple and melon | Size: 8 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with SPF
Supergoop! Body Butter SPF 40
A more hydrating version of your usual daily sunscreen
Chemical formula with no oxybenzone
Not enough product for frequent use
Not everyone will enjoy the scent
While SPF is a necessary step in your routine no matter the season, this Supergoop! Body Butter with SPF 40 is a body butter you should keep on hand during the summer months as well, considering the much stronger UV index. Supergoop!’s Body Butter is the perfect kill-two-birds-with-one-stone product, providing your skin with both deep hydration and daily protection from the sun’s rays with broad spectrum SPF 40—it even has vitamin A- and E-abundant sea buckthorn fruit extract to help lessen the visible consequences of sun damage. You won’t smell any typical sunscreen scent either with this formula, rather it smells deliciously of eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla.
Price at time of publish: $38
Key Ingredients: 3% Avobenzone, 5% Octisalate, 10% Octocrylene, sea buckthorn fruit extract | Scent: Eucalyptus, clove, and vanilla | Size: 5.7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with Tint
Isle of Paradise Even Skin Tone Self-Tanning Body Butter
Buildable formula
No orange finish
Smell can bother some
Best results require more maintenance (regular exfoliation in order to get an even tan)
A body butter that not only hydrates your parched skin but also leaves it looking bronzed and glowy? That’s the magic of Isle of Paradise’s Even Skin Tone Self-Tanning Body Butter, which takes the gradual tanning aspect of your favorite self tanner and combines it with the nourishment of a rich body butter. With avocado and coconut oils as well as green color-correcting actives included in this formula to keep skin aptly hydrated and even-toned, the Self-Tanning Body Butter allows you to build your ideal color—just apply as many layers as you desire (as you would with a traditional self-tanning product).
Price at time of publish: $28
Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, coconut oil | Scent: Not listed, but reviewers mention a typical self-tanner aroma | Size: 6.76 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Natural
Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
Budget-friendly
Recyclable glass packaging
Whipped texture
Not everyone will favor the fragrance
If you struggle with dry skin, you’ve likely wanted to try (or have already tried) a product from Weleda’s Skin Food line, which includes this ultra-nourishing, all-natural Body Butter in it. With cocoa seed butter, shea butter, and sunflower seed oil, as well as Skin Food’s signature chamomile and calendula flower extracts, your skin won’t be able to get enough of this delectable whipped butter. And, despite its drugstore presence, it comes in a luxe-looking glass jar which you can even recycle through Weleda and TerraCycle’s recycling program.
Price at time of publish: $20
Key Ingredients: Cocoa seed butter, shea butter, sunflower seed oil | Scent: Pansy | Size: 5 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best Vegan
Cake Beauty Vegan Body Cream
Inexpensive for a greater amount of product
Delicious scent
Non-greasy
Can be hard to squeeze out of the bottle
Everyone has different priorities in mind when it comes to finding the best body butter for their skin—if one of your must-have features is a vegan formula, the Heavy Cream Smoothing Body Butter Balm from Cake Beauty is a great, sweet-smelling option. This shea butter-dominant formula absorbs into your skin flawlessly despite its rich consistency, and the vanilla scent smells just like the brand’s name: cake. Not only does Cake Beauty formulate its Body Butter Balm to be vegan, but also without the addition of parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, sulfates, or talc.
Price at time of publish: $10
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, aloe vera, camellia leaf extract | Scent: French vanilla | Size: 7 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best with Pump
bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter
Huge size will last you a long time
Fresh, clean scent
Non-greasy
The pump only exists for the 32 oz version of this product, not the 6.7 oz
You know this body butter is the real deal when the formula has been used in the bliss spa for years and years and comes in an industrial-sized, 32-ounce pump version (so you won’t run out so quickly!). The Lemon and Sage Body Butter from bliss is made with shea butter, coconut oil, and candelilla wax, a.k.a. a vegan alternative to beeswax, to hydrate skin and keep it hydrated, and its signature lemon and sage fragrance will make you feel like you’re at the spa, even if you’re not at bliss’ New York City location. You can grab the regular 6.7-ounce tube version or this much larger, 32-ounce version that comes with a pump feature that allows you to apply this formula with just one hand instead of two.
Price at time of publish: $60 for 32 oz with pump
Key Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, candelilla wax | Scent: Lemon and sage | Size: 32 oz | Byrdie Clean: No | Cruelty Free: Yes
Best for Travel
Kopari Mini Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid
A little goes a long way
Whipped texture
The scent is delicious and not overpowering
Nothing
My rule of thumb is to never trust hotel bath products to properly moisturize my body post-shower, which is why I never travel without a mini body butter in my toiletry bag. My go-to is Kopari’s Mini Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid—the tiny, 2.1-ounce container was enough to add moisture to my entire body for a four-day-long tropical vacation back in the fall, which is saying a lot considering how dry and scaly I get after long days in the sun. Ever since that trip, I’ve been obsessed with this hydrating body butter and can no longer travel without it. Its lightweight, whipped formula absorbs into your skin instantly and the heavenly scent combination of coconut, vanilla, white musk, and jasmine will have you tempted to buy one to throw in your purse, backpack, or gym bag as well as your carry-on.
Price at time of publish: $12 for 2.1 oz
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, prickly pear flower extract, mango seed butter | Scent: Coconut, vanilla, white musk, and jasmine | Size: 2.1 oz | Byrdie Clean: Yes | Cruelty Free: Yes
Final Verdict
Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter was our top body butter for dry skin. Not only does this luxe, whipped formula deeply nourish dehydrated skin with 100% pure argan oil, shea butter, and avocado oil, but the inclusion of white tea extract also provides antioxidant protection for the skin. If you’re seeking a more budget-friendly pick, Petal Fresh’s Pure Body Butter is under 20 dollars and has six different scent formulations that each target different skin concerns (like smoothing or restoring).
Meet the Expert
Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD is a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York, NY.
What to Look for in a Body Butter for Dry Skin
Ingredients
Possibly the most crucial element of a good body butter is its ingredients list. Without hydrating, occlusive, and skin-renewing ingredients, a body butter won’t be able to give your scaly skin the nourishment it needs. Dr. Greenfield suggests finding a body butter with solid components like “glycogen, glycerin, cocoa butter, [and] shea butter,” as well as “natural oils [like] linseed, almond, sunflower seed, [and] olive.” She states that her list is “not exhaustive,” though—body butters can boast tons of other ingredients that also deeply moisturize and relieve skin irritations like argan oil, found in Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, or soothing Japanese indigo, found in Tatcha’s Soothing Indigo Body Butter.
Consistency
A body butter should have a consistency that is much thicker than a traditional lotion, yet should also “spread easily on your skin,” according to Dr. Greenfield. Some formulas have a more lightweight texture to them, though, especially if they are whipped like Josie Maran’s Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter and Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter. However, options like Keys Soulcare’s Rich Nourishing Body Cream or Osea’s Undaria Algae Body Butter are fabulous for anyone seeking a much thicker consistency.
Absorption
Despite their usual thicker consistencies, your body butter should actually absorb into your skin in order to feel its moisturizing benefits. “It should take less than 10 [minutes] to absorb,” says Dr. Greenfield. “If after ten minutes it still feels like the butter is sitting on top, try massaging it into your skin for another one to two minutes.”
-
What is the difference between body butter and lotion?
Although body butters and lotions may, at first glance, seem like they are essentially the same type of product, Dr. Greenfield notes a few key differences: “A body butter will have a thicker consistency because it has less water content and more oil in its formulation. It will be more difficult to spread after application compared to a lotion, but a butter may be more hydrating and occlusive.”
-
Are body butters good for dry skin?
“They can be!” says Dr. Greenfield. She loves a “body butter with a favorable ingredient list,” which she mentions “can be very beneficial when applied liberally to dry skin.” These ingredients may include butters like shea and cocoa, or natural oils like almond or olive—many of which appear on the ingredients lists of the aforementioned products.
-
What is the best way to apply body butter?
While each brand provides distinctive application methods for their respective body butters, a general rule of thumb for applying most body butters is this, according to Dr. Greenfield: “Apply a generous layer to damp skin and massage into skin 1-2 times per day.” Applying body butter post-shower is usually a good way to ensure that the moisture from the formula properly soaks into your skin.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor, Madison Barber is both a passionate beauty product-researcher and (unfortunately) no stranger to ultra-dry, sensitive skin. She conducted hours of research to determine the best body butters on the market and chatted with NYC-based, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield to gather insight on how to find the best body butter for your dry skin and have her reveal some of her top picks.
Thring TS, Hili P, Naughton DP. Anti-collagenase, anti-elastase and anti-oxidant activities of extracts from 21 plants. BMC Complement Altern Med. 2009;9:27. Published 2009 Aug 4. doi:10.1186/1472-6882-9-27
Lin TK, Zhong L, Santiago JL. Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils. Int J Mol Sci. 2017;19(1):70. Published 2017 Dec 27. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070
Dupont E, Immanence JG, Léveillé C, Bilodeau D. From Hydration to Cell Turnover: An Integral Approach to Antiaging. Cosmetics & Toiletries. 2010;125(3):50-62.
Hartini H, V, Abdullah2 H, Martinus AR, Ikhtiari R. The Effect of a Moisturizing Cream Containing Saccharide Isomerate and Ceramide on Reducing Transepidermal Water Loss in Eczema. Proceedings of the International Conference on Health Informatics and Medical Application Technology (ICHIMAT 2019). 2019:411-417. doi:10.5220/0009516204110417
Reynertson PhD KA, Garay M, Nebus J, et al. Anti-Inflammatory Activities of Colloidal Oatmeal (Avena sativa) Contribute to the Effectiveness of Oats in Treatment of Itch Associated With Dry, Irritated Skin. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. 2015;14(1):43-48.
Lueangarun, S, Tragulplaingam, P, Sugkraroek, S, Tempark, T. The 24-hr, 28-day, and 7-day post-moisturizing efficacy of ceramides 1, 3, 6-II containing moisturizing cream compared with hydrophilic cream on skin dryness and barrier disruption in senile xerosis treatment. Dermatologic Therapy. 2019; 32:e13090. https://doi.org/10.1111/dth.13090
Keen MA, Hassan I. Vitamin E in dermatology. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2016;7(4):311-315. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.185494
Telang PS. Vitamin C in dermatology. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2013;4(2):143-146. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.110593
Zasada M, Budzisz E. Retinoids: active molecules influencing skin structure formation in cosmetic and dermatological treatments. Postepy Dermatol Alergol. 2019;36(4):392-397. doi:10.5114/ada.2019.87443
van Amerongen CCA, Ofenloch RF, Cazzaniga S, et al. Skin exposure to scented products used in daily life and fragrance contact allergy in the European general population - The EDEN Fragrance Study. Contact Dermatitis. 2021;84(6):385-394. doi:10.1111/cod.13807
Fleck CA, Newman M. Advanced Skin Care - A Novel Ingredient. J Am Coll Clin Wound Spec. 2014;4(4):92-94. Published 2014 Mar 25. doi:10.1016/j.jccw.2014.02.002
Gasser, P., Lati, E., Peno-Mazzarino, L., Bouzoud, D., Allegaert, L. and Bernaert, H. (2008), Cocoa polyphenols and their influence on parameters involved in ex vivo skin restructuring. International Journal of Cosmetic Science, 30: 339-345. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1468-2494.2008.00457.x
Zasada M, Budzisz E. Retinoids: active molecules influencing skin structure formation in cosmetic and dermatological treatments. Postepy Dermatol Alergol. 2019;36(4):392-397. doi:10.5114/ada.2019.87443
Telang PS. Vitamin C in dermatology. Indian Dermatol Online J. 2013;4(2):143-146. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.110593
Sorg, O., Kuenzli, S., Kaya, G. and Saurat, J.-H. (2005), Proposed mechanisms of action for retinoid derivatives in the treatment of skin aging. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 4: 237-244. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1473-2165.2005.00198.x
Nolan, K. and Marmur, E. (2012), Moisturizers: reality and the skin benefits. Dermatol Ther, 25: 229-233. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1529-8019.2012.01504.x
Lin YK, Chang SH, Yang CY, See LC, Lee BH, Shih IH. Efficacy and safety of indigo naturalis ointment in Treating Atopic Dermatitis: A randomized clinical trial. J Ethnopharmacol. 2020;250:112477. doi:10.1016/j.jep.2019.112477
Baral P, Bagul V, Gajbhiye S. HEMP SEED OIL FOR SKIN CARE (NON-DRUG CANNABIS SATIVA L.): A REVIEW. World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research. 2020;9(8):2534-2556. doi:10.20959/wjpr20208-18346
Sethi A, Kaur T, Malhotra SK, Gambhir ML. Moisturizers: The Slippery Road. Indian J Dermatol. 2016;61(3):279-287. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.182427