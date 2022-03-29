6 Black Beauty Influencers on the Best Melanin-Friendly Blush

Finding the perfect shade of blush can feel overwhelming. Searching for a blush that delivers the right amount of pigment and complements your complexion can be even more challenging for those with deeper skin tones. But don't worry, we've got you covered.

We tapped six Black influencers and makeup artists to share their favorite blushes for melanin-rich skin. Whether you prefer a matte formula or vibrant hues, these beauty experts have shared top-notch picks that will work for any routine. Keep reading to discover their must-try blushes.

Alexis Beal, beauty influencer

Alexis Beal

"The Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush is so pigmented, and it melts into the skin," beauty influencer Alexis Beal says. When you sweep this blush across your cheeks, you'll immediately notice its lightweight, silk-velvet finish. The Skin Fetish: Divine Blush is available in two shimmer shades and six matte shades, making it perfect for every day and ultra-glamorous beauty looks.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Electric Bloom $38.00 Shop

Whitney Madueke, influencer and fashion designer

Whitney Madueke

"My favorite blushes are from Rose Inc," influencer & fashion designer Whitney Madueke says. "I love berry shades on my dark skin. Rich, deep pinks and purples are so beautiful." The Rose Inc Blush is formulated with a nourishing cocktail of ingredients—including hydrating squalane, protective vitamin E, and shine-minimizing marine ferment extract. One swipe delivers intensely pigmented color to your cheeks while blurring your pores.

Rose Inc Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color $30.00 Shop

Ozy Anele, makeup artist

Ozy Anele

"I love how rich and deep the Juvia's Place Saharan Blush Palette shades are," makeup artist Ozy Anele tells Byrdie. "They complement my dark skin well. Colors like berry, orange and purple are great for deeper skin tones."

Juvia's Place is known for its highly pigmented and affordable products inspired by African culture. The tones in this palette capture the bold beauty of the Saharan desert. And FYI: In addition to being used on your cheeks, you can use the Saharan Blush Palette for contour and eyeshadow.

Juvia’s Place Saharan Blush Palette - Volume 1 $18.00 Shop

Brittany Jones, beauty influencer

Brittany Jones

"The Buxom Cosmetics Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush holds up throughout the day and applies seamlessly," beauty content creator Brittany Jones says. Buxom is known for its signature lip-plumping lipstick, but its blush formula is equally luscious. It is infused with primer to provide 12-hour wear and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate the skin. This blush is also uniquely created with a colorless base, which allows the formula to deliver beautiful pigment on all skin tones.

Buxom Cosmetics Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush $23.00 Shop

Camara Aunique, celebrity makeup artist

Camara Aunique

"I'm a fan of cream blushes," celebrity makeup artist Camara Aunique says. "I think women with deeper skin tones should pick up peach and pink shades as they work well on our skin tones."

Aunique loves Ilia Beauty's Multistick because it delivers a dewy, skin-like flush of color. It is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as organic shea butter to help moisturize the skin and avocado oil to soothe irritated skin. In addition to being suitable for sensitive skin, the Ilia Multi stick is also cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Ilia Beauty Multistick in Summertime $30.00 Shop

Yuri London, licensed esthetician and beauty influencer

Yuri London

"If you like a pigmented red blush, this one from Rare Beauty is amazing," licensed esthetician Yuri London says. "The color payoff is stunning, and I love how it can be worn as sheer or as vibrant as you would like."

Rare Beauty has taken the beauty industry by storm since launching in 2020. As London noted, the Soft Pinch Blush has become a fan favorite for its lightweight and buildable formula. The blush comes in dewy and matte finishes, and the shades are so pigmented that you only need a pinch to achieve vibrant color.



Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Grateful $20.00 Shop