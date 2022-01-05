The 25 Best Blazers for Achieving an Instantly Polished Look

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Ahead, the best blazers, so you can suit up for your next power play.

Thanks to a variety of silhouettes, colors, and fabrics, the office staple isn't confined to boardrooms anymore—wearing blazers out to the club or favorite brunch spot is an equally strategic move. Safe to say, you'll probably want to stock up on various styles for different occasions and outfits. To make this decision easier, we tapped stylists Solange Franklin and Stephanie Valponi for their expertise.

Ever heard of power dressing? While it may sound cheesy, there's something about slipping on a blazer that instantly makes you sit up straighter and feel more confident. The sharp silhouette makes anything underneath look spectacular—whether that's a button-down, tank top, or bralette . And the various styles of blazers can pull together any outfit.

The oversized fit and front welt pockets of this faux leather blazer make it more like a jacket—and perfect for a night out.

Whether you wear this to the office or on weekends, you’ll feel sharp in this pinstripe option.

This cozy ‘70s-inspired style has a lot more personality than your average blazer, and it comes in a variety of bold colors.

The neon green shade of this Christopher John Rogers blazer gives you and your outfit a jolt of energy.

Available in a range of colors and sizes, this sustainable blazer is designed with details that work with your body and wardrobe.

Don’t think blazers can be sexy? This fitted blazer by Amanda Uprichard will change your mind. With a plunging neckline and fitted waist that flows out into a peplum, this design will accentuate your curves. It’s perfect for a date night-whether you wear a bralette or nothing underneath. And the slit cuffs? Cue the drama!

Slip-on a bright blazer, and your outfit is complete. This style—designed with peak lapels and bold shoulders—comes in a trio of electrifying neon hues. The only question is, which one will you choose?

We know how we'll be spending the next 48 hours—daydreaming about this gorgeous floral print. It gives this slouchy blazer a feminine touch and plenty of personality. We'll be pairing it with light-washed jeans or a floral sundress.

While the '80s often saw shoulder pads combined with a tight silhouette, the modern look is often oversized like this style from Nasty Gal. Take a cue from Hailey Bieber's street style and contrast a formal blazer with an oversized tee and biker shorts.

Say "shoulder pads," and images of the horrific trend from the 1980s may come to mind. Yet as celebrities like Haley Bieber have proven, today's shoulder pads are nothing to run away from. "Don't shy away from shoulder pads; these aren't a blast from the past," says Valponi. "Rather, shoulder pads these days create structure and balance for you to accentuate your shape."

Is this a blazer or a scrumptious bathrobe? Regardless of the answer, we won’t mind swaddling ourselves in this satin fabric all day. The longline silhouette, shawl lapels, wrap design, and blouson sleeves just scream effortless luxury. Wear this with a bralette and silk pants for the comfiest party outfit ever.

Think of a longline blazer like your favorite long cardigan—just a tad more polished. Hitting mid-thigh, this jacket skims and elongates your body, creating a cool, confident look. You’ll look especially self-assured when wearing Express’s boyfriend blazers in a bold hue. Pair it with a basic T-shirt or a crop top in the same tone.

Available in a variety of pastel shades, this linen version keeps the skin-baring style sweet. Padded shoulders give extra elegance and emphasize an hourglass silhouette. Get the matching look for a youthful yet sassy look.

If a crop top were to grow up, it would become a cropped blazer. “Cropped blazers are a fun trend where fashion-forward and classic merges,” says Valponi. “Try this style with a high-waisted pant or skirt.”

For a modern take on the double-breasted blazer, we like this belted version from Acne Studios. While double-breasted styles can sometimes feel a bit stuffy with their copious buttons, this one has a sleek design with a single row. The belt gives you the option to cinch your waist or wear it loose for an effortless look. It doubles as a jacket on mild weather days.

Channel your inner Coco Chanel with this chic tweed blazer from Zara. Chanel first popularized the fabric by using it for her iconic suit sets, and today the trend lives on, with many brands creating versions of their own. For an affordable price, Zara offers a variety of tweed options. Keep it classic with this black option, or go bold with their emerald green style.

Nothing looks classier than a well-tailored houndstooth blazer, and this one from Amanda Uprichard does not disappoint. The black and white pattern complements the blazer’s sharp details, like shoulder pads and a double-breasted design. Go matchy-matchy with a houndstooth skirt or trousers or throw this over leather pants for a striking look.

There's something about a gray plaid blazer that screams business. Perhaps it's the versatility of the piece that makes it such a key player—you can pair it with black or gray outfits as well as colorful pieces. You'll especially feel like a boss with this oversized style from J.Crew, designed with lightweight wool from Italy's Tollegno 1900 , one of the country's oldest mills. The wool itself can be traced to NATIVA Certified farms , where the highest standards are placed on taking care of the sheep, the land, and the people.

Both stylists name plaid as one of the hottest patterns for blazers this season. If you want to wear this trend all year long, we recommend this sophisticated take by J.Crew. The cool tone and mid-sized pattern come off as more business casual than Christmas elf. The longer silhouette also lends a 'borrowed from the boys' look. Trip to Scotland, anyone?

Whether you want to complete your Canadian tuxedo or simply want a more casual take on the blazer, this denim design from Cinq a Sept is the way to go. The deep indigo wash and contrast gold stitching keep it sophisticated, wrangling this jacket into the office-appropriate zone. And thanks to the ruched sleeves, you don’t have to roll them up on your own.

What’s the easiest way to stand out at a party? Show up in a sequin blazer. We know you’ll be the life of the party in this fabulous blazer that shimmers from black to silver. The tuxedo-like lapels and hidden buttons keep the design sleek rather than sensory overload. It’s just the right jacket to take a black ensemble to the next level.

Your work blazer should work as hard as you do—powering through meetings and withstanding pressure. With Everlane’s oversized blazer, you can choose from three different office-appropriate shades and either embrace the oversized look or size down for a more tailored fit. Not only is the fabric 100 percent recycled Italian wool but it also is stretchy and wrinkle-resistant, so you can sit and move around all day without having to drag a steamer along with you.

“Leather and faux leather items are huge this season, and blazers are no exception. If rocking a leather blazer for date night, I usually recommend snagging a looser fitting style,” says Valponi. “Pair this with a sleek bodysuit and your favorite heels. For an ultra-chic look, drape it over your shoulders.”

Bored of always wearing your leather jacket? Try a leather blazer instead, like this faux version from Zara. Its oversized fit and front welt pockets make it more like a jacket and perfect for a night out.

Yes, the price tag is hefty, but considering this blazer is made from real lambskin, it's an investment you can justify. The lightweight leather is meticulously crafted with a nipped waist, structured shoulders, and a peak lapel. The double-breasted buttons make this blazer look extra elegant and classy. In a rich brown shade, this blazer will have eyes a blazin'.

Pinstripes add a dandy detail to your blazer while still letting the piece be highly versatile within your closet. Whether you wear this to the office or on weekends, you’ll feel sharp in this pinstripe option from J.Crew. The blazer is crafted from wool from English mill Abraham Moon & Sons , which has produced textiles since 1837. Not too big or too small, this style is dubbed the goldilocks of J.Crew blazers.

With its cozy texture and bold colors, this corduroy blazer has a lot more personality than, say, another basic black style. You’ll feel like a 1970s movie star when you pair it with relaxed jeans and a frilly blouse for a day look. Groovy, baby.

Exude prep school brilliance with this elegant double-breasted blazer. The sharp shoulders, nipped-in waist, and goldcrest buttons make it equally fitting for the office as the English countryside. Take a cue from the site and tie a belt on top for an extra fierce look.

How could you feel unhappy wearing this lime green blazer? The neon shade gives you and your outfit a jolt of energy. Designed by Christopher John Rogers, the little details are decadent, like contrast white stitching and buttons that gleam at the cuffs. This blazer is begging for a monochrome or color-block moment.

Eloquii promises that this blazer is as comfortable as your favorite cardigan—a claim that’s hard to pass up. Crafted from the brand’s signature Camden Stretch fabric, this jacket will move with you throughout the day. We also love the minimalist style that will go with basically everything in your closet.

Velvet blazers are made for holiday parties, and coming in both dark and light hues, this version from J.Crew will party with you all year long. The nipped-in waist and longer silhouette give you a lean, long look and can go with anything from biker shorts to a mini dress. We love that the style comes in regular, petite, and tall sizing for your ideal fit. Plus, the blazer was made in a Fair Trade Certified factory that provides additional income and better conditions for workers.

Long, lean lines and minimalist details combine for an ultra-modern blazer. As part of Amazon’s The Drop, this blazer is a statement piece inspired by top influencers. The black shade is great for the office, praline for brunch, and white for a night on the town.

Sure, this blazer may look simple, but trust us, all of the details are working in your favor. Mid-sized lapels balance your chest, while a single low-hung button has a slimming effect. Available in a range of colors and sizes, it's meant to work with your body and wardrobe. And the sustainability measures keep the future in mind: Theory uses premium merino wool that is traceable to the farm in Tasmania and then woven by an eco-conscious mill in Italy. Do good while looking good in this blazer.

What to Look for When Buying a Blazer

Fit



Whether you plan to rock a straight, looser blazer or if you lean towards a more fitted look, a blazer that doesn’t fit won’t look right. Valponi explains how to check if your blazer is fitting properly:

“You want to be sure your shoulder fit is comfortable and the seam lands at your shoulder, while also not pulling too tightly when you move your arms. The bend in the waist should land where you naturally curve, providing movement while looking like it’s perfectly tailored right off the rack,” says Valponi. “Making sure your sleeves land right at your wrist will give you that made-for-you look. If you notice they are a little on the long side, you can cuff them for an instantly improved fit.”

Silhouette



Blazers come in all sorts of shapes and sizes—from cropped to longline to fitted to oversized. These different shapes create a different level of formality, and it's wise to have a variety of silhouettes for different occasions. For instance, a classic tailored blazer is best for an office setting, while an oversized blazer with wide lapels and shoulders can be your best friend on the weekends. Longline blazers have an ease to them that makes them versatile when transitioning from work to play.

Fabric



Deciding between fabrics all comes down to where and when you’ll wear the blazer. Wool blends are often the go-to for work blazers because they are breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and have an air of formality. In other words, you can wear them for hours and still look and feel put together. However, they often are dry clean only, so consider that factor when budgeting the total cost of the blazer.

Velvet, satin, and (faux) leather add edge and personality, making for a jacket you can wear to dates and parties. Alternatively, fabrics like corduroy, denim, and linen give off a more casual vibe that is perfect for daily activities.

FAQ How Do You Style Blazers Casually? Blazers aren’t only for interviews and presentations. Wearing a blazer on a night out or lunch date gives your usual jacket a break from the rotation and instantly makes you look more stylish.

“If you are looking for a casual option, pull out those dark-wash jeans and your favorite combat boots. This pairing looks fantastic with a looser silhouette—think, a straight-fitting blazer that hits at the hips in length. Since the weather is cool, you can add a form-fitting mock neck underneath,” says Valponi. “Wanting to take this out for date night? Swap the mock neck for a bodysuit and add your favorite statement earrings. I usually look for something sleeveless to eliminate bunching in the arms, providing a comfortable and functional fit.”

How Do You Wear Blazers with Skirts? With a boyish edge, a blazer looks smashing paired with a more feminine skirt or dress. Valponi says it’s all about creating balance when pairing a blazer with a skirt. For instance, she recommends selecting a straight-fitting blazer when wearing a more fitted skirt. You should also keep the length in mind. Mini skirts pair great with cropped blazers though you can play with proportions with an oversized blazer and a shorter skirt.

“I always like pairing fitted blazers with longer, flowy skirts. The textures and layering give off such a confident vibe,” says stylist Solange Franklin. “Don’t be afraid to contrast colors and textures.”

What Colors of Blazers Should I Own? Both stylists agree that a black blazer is a wardrobe staple—it’s versatile and timeless. But that doesn’t mean you should shy away from fun colors and prints. If the majority of your closet is black, a colorful blazer can make a statement. Also, plaid and tweed can actually act like another neutral, easily matching with a variety of pieces.

“In addition to black, I highly recommend a subtle plaid option,” says Valponi. “Plaid is fiercely on trend this season. Even better? It’s a tried and true classic that will never wear out.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Emily Cieslak is a fashion contributor for Byrdie and has covered fashion for other publications like Real Simple and The Knot. Working as a stylist has given her an eye for dressing different body types and aesthetics. A big fan of blazers, Emily constantly rotates between her plaid, velvet, wool, leather, and corduroy blazers. For this roundup, Emily interviewed celebrity stylist Solange Franklin about how to select and style different types of blazers. She also interviewed Stephanie Valponi, a stylist at Stitch Fix, which offers customers personal shopping recommendations.