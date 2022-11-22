Ahead, find the best blazers for petite frames that were made specifically for those around five feet tall.

But, unlike these celebs, most of us don't have access to personal stylists or the time to tailor every garment. Since brick-and-mortar stores rarely devote space to petite sizing , we made things easier for you by scouring online retailers and tapping Beverly Osemwenkhae of ProjectBee Wardrobe Consulting for advice on where petites should shop for the best blazer. After considering dozens of options, evaluating each material, size range, and care, we landed on these best in show.

Beverly Osemwenkhae is an NYC-based stylist and founder of Project Bee Consultation. She’s worked with fashion brands such as Lanvin and Christian Louboutin.

We no longer keep blazers trapped behind cubicles or reserve them for people with legs longer than Gisele's. Petite-framed fashion trailblazers like Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravtiz, and Kourtney Kardashian bring the business, not-so-casual look to award shows and on errands alike.

Early Deal Best Overall: J. Crew Petite Going-Out Blazer J. Crew View On Jcrew.com We can’t stay buttoned-up about this open front blazer. Whether you’re presenting in the boardroom or heading out to happy hour, its slim cut and stretchy fabric modernize the basic black suit jacket for every activity. It’s tailored to a T, so petites won’t have to worry about rolling up their sleeves or dealing with an awkward length. Price at time of publish:$178 Material: Viscose/nylon/elastane | Size Range: 00-12 | Care: Dry Clean



Best Budget: ASOS Design Petite Structured Jersey Double Breasted Blazer ASOS View On Asos Spending a hefty chunk of your paycheck to build a work wardrobe shouldn’t be part of the job requirement. Blazers are an easy way to look expensive without having a big budget. The padded shoulders and peak lapels give this ASOS double-breasted blazer a clean, professional look without being stuffy. The multipurpose coat comes in an electric blue and a neutral camel, making it an option for any vibe. Price at time of publish: $46 Material: Main: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane | Size Range: 00-12 | Care: Machine Wash



Best Splurge: Eileen Fisher Petite Open-Front Wool Blazer Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus If there was ever an item of clothing to invest in, it’s a black blazer. Eco-friendly brand Eileen Fisher is known for classic pieces that last a lifetime, and its open-front wool blazer is no exception. The piece drapes beautifully for a timeless, relaxed fit, so it remains a closet staple even as you cycle through trends and seasons. Price at time of publish: $328 Material: Wool | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Dry Clean The 11 Best Sustainable Clothing Brands for Guilt-Free Shopping

Best on Amazon: Calvin Klein Two Button Lux Blazer Amazon View On Amazon Blazers are an instant way to elevate an outfit, and when you need one instantly, this Calvin Klein pick from Amazon won’t let you down. Two buttons cinch the waist for a professional fit, but you can consider leaving the blazer open when the occasion calls for something more casual. Attention to detail, such as the back hem’s vented folds and subtle slit pockets at the chest and waist, set it apart from your standard blazer. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: 63% Polyester, 32% Rayon, 5% Spandex | Size Range: 0-14 | Care: Dry Clean

Best Vegan Leather: ASOS Extro & Vert Petite Oversized Blazer Asos View On Asos The Matrix look has never been more on-trend, but you don’t have to be Carrie-Anne Moss to pull off leather. The blazer’s oversized fit gives it a nonchalant look, while the vegan leather promotes the coat to a style fit for the C-suite. Soften the ensemble by contrasting it with a knit sweater underneath, or go bold by pairing it with matching pants. Price at time of publish: $96 Material: Lining: 100% Polyester, Body: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Viscose | Size Range: 2-12 | Care: Machine wash

Best Plaid: Liverpool Plaid Boyfriend Blazer Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com You might start mentally making plans for apple picking and driving upstate while wearing this cozy, warm-hued plaid blazer. We love that it’s lightweight enough for layering so that you can swap a turtleneck during crisp autumn days for a tank on warm spring afternoons. The blazer’s stretch fabric and boyfriend fit will keep you comfortable wherever the day leads you. Price at time of publish: $119 Material: Lining: 100% Polyester, Body: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Viscose | Size Range: 2-12 | Care: Machine wash

Best Herringbone: Ann Taylor Petite Hutton Blazer Ann Taylor View On Anntaylor.com If you’re building a capsule wardrobe, this rich herringbone fabric blazer should have a home there. The jacket’s simple design and neutral tone make it easy to mix and match with dresses, jeans and slacks for a rotating door of looks. Softly fitted and hitting right at the hip, you’ll find yourself incorporating it into everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $189 Material: Shell: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon; Lining: 100% Polyester | Size Range: 00-16 | Care: Machine Washable

Best Velvet : Express Velvet Double Breasted Shawl Collar Blazer Express View On Express.com We may never be royals, but we can feel like one wearing this luxurious velvet blazer. The garment sets you at red carpet status (still not over this velvet moment from Taraji P. Henson), whether you’re layering a black bodysuit underneath for an event or throwing it over a sweater post-grocery store run. We attribute its statement-making effect to the rich velvet, button cuffs, and shoulder pads. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: Polyester/Spandex| Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Machine Washable

Best Belted: Ralph Lauren Belted Georgette Blazer Ralph Lauren View On Ralphlauren.com It’s time to ditch dresses and other formal wear altogether—or, at least, this beautiful belted blazer makes the case that we should. Between its crisp, New England Blue color and two front gold metal loops, elegance is easy to come by while wearing this timeless piece from Ralph Lauren. Unlike the relaxed appearance of other belted coats, the sharp tailored fit and notch lapels raise the blazer to a sophisticated tier. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Polyester | Size Range: 0-14 | Care: Dry Celan

Best Sleeveless: 4th & Reckless Tie Front Sleeveless Blazer Asos View On Asos We aren’t shaking in our pilates classes just to keep our arms hidden away all day. Falling somewhere between a suit vest and a blazer, this hybrid option is a fun play on workwear that we feel comfortable enough to flaunt at the office and out of it. The blazer’s side tie shows off your shape, and the front flap pockets are a trendy addition to its sleeveless style. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 98% Polyester, 2% Elastane | Size Range: 0-10 | Care: Machine Wash

Best Cropped: Gap Ponte Cropped Blazer Gap View On Gap.com Slouchy, oversized blazers might’ve reigned supreme on Instagram influencers’ pages for the past few trend cycles, but the cropped cut is growing in popularity. Gap’s modern, sleek blazer makes us feel Dakota Johnson-level cool, especially when worn alongside raw denim and your favorite sneakers. The slightly boxy fit will also balance nicely against skirts and over dresses. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: 67% Rayon, 30% Nylon, 3% Spandex | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Machine Wash

Best Sustainable: Petite Studio Jane Blazer Petite Studio View On Petitestudionyc.com Finally, an oversized blazer for petites that won’t swallow you in fabric. It might seem counterintuitive for petite-framed people to opt for a slightly boxy fit, but Petite Studio gives customers the boyfriend look while keeping the proportions of those around five feet tall in mind. You can trust this classic menswear style blazer will last far beyond a single season because the slow-fashion brand takes time to construct its garments using ethical practices and durable fabrics. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: 70% Wool, 30% Polyester | Size Range: XXS-L | Care: Dry Clean

Best Vintage-Inspired: Banana Republic Veluro Oversized Velvet Blazer Banana Republic View On Gap.com You won’t have to haunt the shops of vintage stores to find the most envy-inducing blazer, but this one will make it look like you did. The 80’s inspired paisley print is subtle enough to attract interest without looking like your grandma’s curtains from the same era. The blazer’s soft cotton material and double-breasted enclosure will keep you cozy in cool temps. Price at time of publish: $280 Material: 100% cotton (Shell), 100% viscose-rayon (Lining) | Size Range: 00-14 | Care: Dry clean 21 Psychedelic Pieces That Deserve a Trip to Your Closet

Best Trendy: Nasty Gal Petite Feather Trim Cropped Blazer Nasty Gal View On Nastygal.com Taking a cue from the fly looks we’ve seen all over TikTok, we can’t imagine going unnoticed wearing Nasty Gal’s trendy feather-cropped blazer. While minimalism may be your go-to for everyday wear, it’s hard to resist the hot pink peekaboo quills from the cuffs and shoulders for when we want to channel a Kendall and Kylie Met Gala moment. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Woven | Size Range: 0-10 | Care: N/A

Best Corduroy : Boden Fitted Corduroy Blazer Boden View On Bodenusa.com Take your corduroy off campus with this tailored blazer from Boden. It’s semi-fitted for a smart fit that’s still casual enough to make any ensemble appear effortless. Cord holds its shape better than other fabrics so you get a structured fit minus the stiff appearance. You’ll look like the star student after completing the academia-chic vibe with a pair of tortoise-rimmed glasses (with or without a prescription) and classic loafers. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: 98% cotton 2% elastane, 100% polyester (Lining) | Size Range: 2-22 | Care: Dry clean

Best Plus Size: Talbots Italian Stretch Flannel Long Blazer Talbots View On Talbots.com Shopping for size-inclusive petite clothing is no easy task, so we were thrilled to discover Talbots is one of the rare retailers to carry a petite-plus section. We’re particularly fond of this flannel blazer, which hits just below the hip and has smooth, clean princess seams to eliminate a square fit. Price at time of publish: $279 Material: 99% Virgin Wool, 1% Lycra Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester | Size Range: 14-22 | Care: Dry Clean 20 Size-Inclusive Clothing Brands That Carry Up to 6X or Larger

Best for Going Out: Maeve Double-Breasted Sequin Blazer Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Don’t take your eye off the (disco) ball, become one during your next night out with Anthropolgie’s sequined blazer. Disco beauty isn’t going anywhere, but you’ll be headed everywhere wearing this updated take on the 70’s trend. You can pair it with the matching sequin shorts for full-on glitter glam, or tone it down by opting for black pants. Price at time of publish: $268 Material: Polyester, elastane | Size Range: 00-16 | Care: Hand wash

Best Dress: Abercrombie Tweed Blazer Mini Dress Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com When you want business in the front and in the back, a blazer mini dress ups the sophistication of your entire outfit. We’ve been fans of the trend since celebs like Hailey Bieber and Zendaya started stepping out in blazer dresses on the streets and during red carpet events. Giving off a subtle academic look, we might expect to see something similar to Abercrombie’s tweed dress on the set of Gossip Girl or while attending class. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: Lining: 98% Polyester, 2% Elastane / Body:81% Cotton, 19% Polyester | Size Range: | XXS-XXL | Care: Machine Wash