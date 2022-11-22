We no longer keep blazers trapped behind cubicles or reserve them for people with legs longer than Gisele's. Petite-framed fashion trailblazers like Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravtiz, and Kourtney Kardashian bring the business, not-so-casual look to award shows and on errands alike.
Meet the Expert
Beverly Osemwenkhae is an NYC-based stylist and founder of Project Bee Consultation. She’s worked with fashion brands such as Lanvin and Christian Louboutin.
But, unlike these celebs, most of us don't have access to personal stylists or the time to tailor every garment. Since brick-and-mortar stores rarely devote space to petite sizing, we made things easier for you by scouring online retailers and tapping Beverly Osemwenkhae of ProjectBee Wardrobe Consulting for advice on where petites should shop for the best blazer. After considering dozens of options, evaluating each material, size range, and care, we landed on these best in show.
Ahead, find the best blazers for petite frames that were made specifically for those around five feet tall.
Best Overall: J. Crew Petite Going-Out Blazer
We can’t stay buttoned-up about this open front blazer. Whether you’re presenting in the boardroom or heading out to happy hour, its slim cut and stretchy fabric modernize the basic black suit jacket for every activity. It’s tailored to a T, so petites won’t have to worry about rolling up their sleeves or dealing with an awkward length.
Price at time of publish:$178
Material: Viscose/nylon/elastane | Size Range: 00-12 | Care: Dry Clean
Best Budget: ASOS Design Petite Structured Jersey Double Breasted Blazer
Spending a hefty chunk of your paycheck to build a work wardrobe shouldn’t be part of the job requirement. Blazers are an easy way to look expensive without having a big budget. The padded shoulders and peak lapels give this ASOS double-breasted blazer a clean, professional look without being stuffy. The multipurpose coat comes in an electric blue and a neutral camel, making it an option for any vibe.
Price at time of publish: $46
Material: Main: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane | Size Range: 00-12 | Care: Machine Wash
Best Splurge: Eileen Fisher Petite Open-Front Wool Blazer
If there was ever an item of clothing to invest in, it’s a black blazer. Eco-friendly brand Eileen Fisher is known for classic pieces that last a lifetime, and its open-front wool blazer is no exception. The piece drapes beautifully for a timeless, relaxed fit, so it remains a closet staple even as you cycle through trends and seasons.
Price at time of publish: $328
Material: Wool | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Dry Clean
Best on Amazon: Calvin Klein Two Button Lux Blazer
Blazers are an instant way to elevate an outfit, and when you need one instantly, this Calvin Klein pick from Amazon won’t let you down. Two buttons cinch the waist for a professional fit, but you can consider leaving the blazer open when the occasion calls for something more casual. Attention to detail, such as the back hem’s vented folds and subtle slit pockets at the chest and waist, set it apart from your standard blazer.
Price at time of publish: $139
Material: 63% Polyester, 32% Rayon, 5% Spandex | Size Range: 0-14 | Care: Dry Clean
Best Vegan Leather: ASOS Extro & Vert Petite Oversized Blazer
The Matrix look has never been more on-trend, but you don’t have to be Carrie-Anne Moss to pull off leather. The blazer’s oversized fit gives it a nonchalant look, while the vegan leather promotes the coat to a style fit for the C-suite. Soften the ensemble by contrasting it with a knit sweater underneath, or go bold by pairing it with matching pants.
Price at time of publish: $96
Material: Lining: 100% Polyester, Body: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Viscose | Size Range: 2-12 | Care: Machine wash
Best Plaid: Liverpool Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
You might start mentally making plans for apple picking and driving upstate while wearing this cozy, warm-hued plaid blazer. We love that it’s lightweight enough for layering so that you can swap a turtleneck during crisp autumn days for a tank on warm spring afternoons. The blazer’s stretch fabric and boyfriend fit will keep you comfortable wherever the day leads you.
Price at time of publish: $119
Material: Lining: 100% Polyester, Body: 50% Polyurethane, 50% Viscose | Size Range: 2-12 | Care: Machine wash
Best Herringbone: Ann Taylor Petite Hutton Blazer
If you’re building a capsule wardrobe, this rich herringbone fabric blazer should have a home there. The jacket’s simple design and neutral tone make it easy to mix and match with dresses, jeans and slacks for a rotating door of looks. Softly fitted and hitting right at the hip, you’ll find yourself incorporating it into everyday wear.
Price at time of publish: $189
Material: Shell: 85% Polyester, 15% Rayon; Lining: 100% Polyester | Size Range: 00-16 | Care: Machine Washable
Best Velvet : Express Velvet Double Breasted Shawl Collar Blazer
We may never be royals, but we can feel like one wearing this luxurious velvet blazer. The garment sets you at red carpet status (still not over this velvet moment from Taraji P. Henson), whether you’re layering a black bodysuit underneath for an event or throwing it over a sweater post-grocery store run. We attribute its statement-making effect to the rich velvet, button cuffs, and shoulder pads.
Price at time of publish: $198
Material: Polyester/Spandex| Size Range: XS-XL | Care: Machine Washable
Best Belted: Ralph Lauren Belted Georgette Blazer
It’s time to ditch dresses and other formal wear altogether—or, at least, this beautiful belted blazer makes the case that we should. Between its crisp, New England Blue color and two front gold metal loops, elegance is easy to come by while wearing this timeless piece from Ralph Lauren. Unlike the relaxed appearance of other belted coats, the sharp tailored fit and notch lapels raise the blazer to a sophisticated tier.
Price at time of publish: $295
Material: Polyester | Size Range: 0-14 | Care: Dry Celan
Best Sleeveless: 4th & Reckless Tie Front Sleeveless Blazer
We aren’t shaking in our pilates classes just to keep our arms hidden away all day. Falling somewhere between a suit vest and a blazer, this hybrid option is a fun play on workwear that we feel comfortable enough to flaunt at the office and out of it. The blazer’s side tie shows off your shape, and the front flap pockets are a trendy addition to its sleeveless style.
Price at time of publish: $78
Material: 98% Polyester, 2% Elastane | Size Range: 0-10 | Care: Machine Wash
Best Cropped: Gap Ponte Cropped Blazer
Slouchy, oversized blazers might’ve reigned supreme on Instagram influencers’ pages for the past few trend cycles, but the cropped cut is growing in popularity. Gap’s modern, sleek blazer makes us feel Dakota Johnson-level cool, especially when worn alongside raw denim and your favorite sneakers. The slightly boxy fit will also balance nicely against skirts and over dresses.
Price at time of publish: $100
Material: 67% Rayon, 30% Nylon, 3% Spandex | Size Range: XS-L | Care: Machine Wash
Best Sustainable: Petite Studio Jane Blazer
Finally, an oversized blazer for petites that won’t swallow you in fabric. It might seem counterintuitive for petite-framed people to opt for a slightly boxy fit, but Petite Studio gives customers the boyfriend look while keeping the proportions of those around five feet tall in mind. You can trust this classic menswear style blazer will last far beyond a single season because the slow-fashion brand takes time to construct its garments using ethical practices and durable fabrics.
Price at time of publish: $229
Material: 70% Wool, 30% Polyester | Size Range: XXS-L | Care: Dry Clean
Best Vintage-Inspired: Banana Republic Veluro Oversized Velvet Blazer
You won’t have to haunt the shops of vintage stores to find the most envy-inducing blazer, but this one will make it look like you did. The 80’s inspired paisley print is subtle enough to attract interest without looking like your grandma’s curtains from the same era. The blazer’s soft cotton material and double-breasted enclosure will keep you cozy in cool temps.
Price at time of publish: $280
Material: 100% cotton (Shell), 100% viscose-rayon (Lining) | Size Range: 00-14 | Care: Dry clean
Best Trendy: Nasty Gal Petite Feather Trim Cropped Blazer
Taking a cue from the fly looks we’ve seen all over TikTok, we can’t imagine going unnoticed wearing Nasty Gal’s trendy feather-cropped blazer. While minimalism may be your go-to for everyday wear, it’s hard to resist the hot pink peekaboo quills from the cuffs and shoulders for when we want to channel a Kendall and Kylie Met Gala moment.
Price at time of publish: $185
Material: Woven | Size Range: 0-10 | Care: N/A
Best Corduroy : Boden Fitted Corduroy Blazer
Take your corduroy off campus with this tailored blazer from Boden. It’s semi-fitted for a smart fit that’s still casual enough to make any ensemble appear effortless. Cord holds its shape better than other fabrics so you get a structured fit minus the stiff appearance. You’ll look like the star student after completing the academia-chic vibe with a pair of tortoise-rimmed glasses (with or without a prescription) and classic loafers.
Price at time of publish: $160
Material: 98% cotton 2% elastane, 100% polyester (Lining) | Size Range: 2-22 | Care: Dry clean
Best Plus Size: Talbots Italian Stretch Flannel Long Blazer
Shopping for size-inclusive petite clothing is no easy task, so we were thrilled to discover Talbots is one of the rare retailers to carry a petite-plus section. We’re particularly fond of this flannel blazer, which hits just below the hip and has smooth, clean princess seams to eliminate a square fit.
Price at time of publish: $279
Material: 99% Virgin Wool, 1% Lycra Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester | Size Range: 14-22 | Care: Dry Clean
Best for Going Out: Maeve Double-Breasted Sequin Blazer
Don’t take your eye off the (disco) ball, become one during your next night out with Anthropolgie’s sequined blazer. Disco beauty isn’t going anywhere, but you’ll be headed everywhere wearing this updated take on the 70’s trend. You can pair it with the matching sequin shorts for full-on glitter glam, or tone it down by opting for black pants.
Price at time of publish: $268
Material: Polyester, elastane | Size Range: 00-16 | Care: Hand wash
Best Dress: Abercrombie Tweed Blazer Mini Dress
When you want business in the front and in the back, a blazer mini dress ups the sophistication of your entire outfit. We’ve been fans of the trend since celebs like Hailey Bieber and Zendaya started stepping out in blazer dresses on the streets and during red carpet events. Giving off a subtle academic look, we might expect to see something similar to Abercrombie’s tweed dress on the set of Gossip Girl or while attending class.
Price at time of publish: $130
Material: Lining: 98% Polyester, 2% Elastane / Body:81% Cotton, 19% Polyester | Size Range: | XXS-XXL | Care: Machine Wash
Best Satin: River Island Petite Green Satin Oversize Blazers
River Island’s oversized satin blazer encapsulates two trends in one and makes us feel like we’re dripping in gemstones. As emerald as the capital of Oz, it’ll have you shining all through the holiday season—but, you can wear it beyond by toning the blazer down with relaxed denim and layering your favorite sweater or tee underneath.
Price at time of publish: $139
Material: 18% Nylon (polyamide), 68% Polyester, 14% Viscose | Size Range: 0-12 | | Care: Dry Clean
What to Look for When Buying Blazers
Fit
Fit should be the first thing you consider before purchasing a blazer, stylist Beverly Osemwenkhae tells us. She explains, “Blazers come in so many different cuts and styles, so really decide on how you want to style it and what key items you are pairing with it.” A tip to keep in mind: Make sure the shoulders of the blazer rest where yours end. Also, the fit is too big if you see bunching around the waist or bust. Conversely, the pulling and tightness in the same area signify the blazer is too small. Unless you’re going for the rolled-up look, sleeves should typically fall around your thumb joint.
Cut and Style
Your body shape will determine the right cut and style, and with tons of options to choose from, between cropped, oversized, and fitted, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. According to Osemwenkhae, wearing a longer-length blazer with high-waist trousers will elongate the body and make you appear taller. She adds, “A shorter blazer should always be worn with dresses and skirts because it highlights your waistline.”
Fabric
Considering blazers have stuck around for decades, it’s important to pick one with a long life ahead of it. “Blazers are usually a classic staple so investing in good quality goes a long way. For any staple, it's all about cost per wear,” says Osemwenkhae. Although a wool-blend blazer will need dry cleaning, we love that this fabric is breathable and likely to last you a long time. Linen and cotton are other common fabrics that’ll feel comfortable during warmer months, but layering can help carry them through several seasons.
-
What does petite mean?
“When being considered petite, it really comes down to height,” says Osemwenkhae. “Petite customers fall in all shapes and sizes. If you're under 5-foot-3, you're considered petite.”
-
How do you choose the right blazer when shopping online?
Since nailing the fit of a blazer is so important to ensure your best look, Osemwenkhae doesn’t suggest shopping from online retailers that don’t carry petite sizing. “I recommend looking for brands that specialize in petite cuts because buying a blazer you see online is usually on a model that's about 5-foot-9 or taller. So, if you're petite, the proportions would be off,” she explains.
-
What are the different ways to style a blazer?
One of our favorite aspects of blazers is their versatility in styling because they aren’t normally limited to a single reason or season. “Pairing a blazer with relaxed jeans and tennis sneakers automatically makes it look more casual than wearing it with a pair of pumps,” says Osemwenkhae. “I love styling a blazer with a slip dress that can take you from work to dinner–it's all about pairing it with the right accessories.”
Why Trust Byrdie
Irene Richardson is a writer with over five years of experience covering fashion and beauty trends. For this story, she researched dozens of blazers, read reviews, and consulted NYC fashion stylist Beverly Osemwenkhae.
According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough petite-sized blazers from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.