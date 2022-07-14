These Are Without a Doubt the 12 Best Black Work Pants to Buy Right Now

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Finding the perfect pair of black work pants is a tricky task. The trouser world is a daunting space to navigate with so many different styles out there. What’s more, sizing varies between brands.
From wide-leg trousers that will see you from day to night, to trendy straight-leg iterations and the best faux leather pants on offer, we put in the work and combed through the internet to find the best options available this season.
Read on for Byrdie’s guide to the best black work pants available now, as well as key insights from our expert, trend forecaster Kendall Becker.
Meet the Expert
Kendall Becker is a freelance trend forecaster and fashion writer.
Best Overall: & Other Stories Wide Press Crease Trousers in Black
An avid wearer of the color black, Becker says that wide-leg pants are a must for her to maintain comfort in warmer months. “I love how this pair fits around the waist but [that] the legs are relaxed," she says. "Plus, the pressed crease is so chic.”
Material: 84% polyester, 8% rayon, 7% wool, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 0-12
Best Budget: Mango Crop Skinny Pants in Black
You can’t go wrong with a cropped skinny pair of work pants, especially when it’s affordably priced. One such style is this pair from Mango. They’re made from recycled polyester and cut for a mid-rise. Plus, they contain a percentage of elastane, so they stretch for your comfort.
Material: 40% polyester, 34% recycled polyester, 19% viscose, and 7% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 1-22
Best Splurge: Matteau Pleated Wide-Leg Pants in Black
Matteau's pants have the best of everything: a versatile mid-rise, soft pleats at the front, and a breezy wide-leg shape. They've also been made locally to the brand in Australia from a linen blend enhanced with stretch for maximum comfort. The only downside is that they’re a bit of a splurge; though, given these great qualities, they could be worth the investment.
Material: 63% linen, 34% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 3% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 1-5
Best Sustainable: Filippa K Luisa Cool Wool Trouser in Black
Straight-leg trousers boast a classic aesthetic and great comfort—what could be better? Well, this pair from Filippa K has sustainable properties, like mulesing-free wool. (For context, mulesing is a sourcing process that involves cutting skin from the backside of an animal without pain relief.) The brand generally offers transparency of its manufacturing processes, including details like vendors’ addresses and the number of people who work in the facilities, on the product pages.
Material: 98% wool, 2% elastane | Care: Dry clean | Size Range: 32-42
Best Cropped: Eileen Fisher System Slim Ankle Pants in Black
Perfect for spring and summer, cropped pants are great at keeping you comfortable without bogging you down with heavy fabric or long lines. Eileen Fisher has nailed the silhouette with this particular design, which is cut from a stretchy material that ends at the ankle. The style is also size-inclusive, as it comes in petite and extended sizes.
Material: 70% viscose, 24% nylon, 6% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: PXS-PL, XXS-XXL, 1-3X
Best Pleated: The Sei Pleat Trouser in Black
Becker says she loves this style for its defining feature. “There’s nothing more classic than a front pleat," she explains. "And, these are the perfect straight-leg [pants; they’re] not too skinny and not too wide.”
Material: 90% viscose, 10% polyester | Care: Dry clean | Size Range: 0-10
Best Wide-Leg: Totême Wool Wide-Leg Trousers in Black
Per the pandemic-driven focus on sartorial comfort, wide-leg trousers are among the most fashionable workwear items right now. Totême's black high-rise iteration is crafted from wool and complemented by front and back pockets and raised top seams for a super sleek appeal.
Material: 100% wool | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: 0-10
Best High-Rise: Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant in Black
These relaxed, ultra-high-waisted work pants are not only versatile, but they’re also petite- and plus-size friendly. In terms of details, they boast two handy side pockets, two front pleats, and a wide-leg cut.
Material: 60% Lyocell, 40% cotton | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00-18
Best Slim: COS Tailored Wool Trousers in Black
These slim trousers from COS are crafted from pure wool with a suiting finish. Like many classic cuts, they feature flattering pressed creases, which are meant to elongate the body. Other details include adjustable buckle-fastening waist tabs and angled front pockets.
Material: 100% wool | Care: Dry clean | Size Range: 2-14
Best Slit-Hem: & Other Stories Front Slit Trousers in Black
According to Becker, this is a great pair to have in your rotation for a good amount of comfort and a subtle flair. “The stretch fabric and waist will keep you comfortable sitting at your desk, and the front slit hem is a great way to show off your shoes," she explains.
Material: 57% rayon, 37% polyamide, and 8% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 0-12
Best Pull-On: St. Agni Rib Knit Pant in Black
A knit material might not be the first thing you think of when picturing a perfect pair of work pants, but hear us out. St. Agni is known for reimagining workwear through a fresh lens. In linen, silk, and eco-friendly Tencel, these pants marry great quality with soft tailoring for comfort, newfangled professionalism, and versatility—and are ideal for the days when slipping into a pair of pants that button seems unfathomable
Material: 89% Tencel lyocell, 11% nylon | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Faux Leather: Nanushka Vinni Vegan Leather Pants in Black
These Nanushka pants are made from the brand's signature vegan leather that's exceptionally soft and comfortable to wear. They’re cut for a cropped, straight leg and to sit high on the waist, so they look great with easy slides, sleek mules, and chunky sneakers alike.
Material: 65% polyester, 35% polyurethane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: XXS-XL
What to Look for in a Pair of Black Work Pants
Fit and style
As with jeans, work pants (trousers) come in many shapes, like skinny, wide-leg, and straight-leg. If you’re shopping for your first pair, think about the silhouettes you feel most comfortable in and try on those first, just in trouser form. From there, you can explore different silhouettes. Since work pants are not made from a stiff material like denim, they’ll hang differently on the body, so it may be worth expanding your horizons.
The right material
On that note, there is an assortment of materials that designers use to craft a pair of black trousers. Each suits the wearer’s needs differently. For example, linen is lightweight and somewhat casual, so while it’s wonderful for warm weather, it won’t necessarily make sense for some professional environments. By contrast, wool works well for summer, while synthetics like viscose, nylon, and polyester sit somewhere in the middle, boasting moisture-wicking properties that serve well in a warm climate and possessing the ability to keep you comfortable in mild to cool temperatures.
-
Are work pants the same as slacks?
For the most part, yes. However, there are other, more utilitarian-designed pants (not slacks) that qualify as work pants as well.
-
Can you put work pants in the dryer?
This depends on the care instructions for your pants. Read them for the best advice on how to care for them.
Why Trust Byrdie
