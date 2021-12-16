The 17 Best Black Tights That Pair With Basically Anything in Your Closet

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Just because the weather is getting colder doesn’t mean you have to pack away your favorite skirts and dresses just yet. Rather, style them with a pair of black tights to make them last through colder seasons. Meet the Expert Whitney Keefe is the Styling Ambassador Team Manager at Stitch Fix. She's also a volunteer stylist for the non-profit organization Dress for Success. A great pair of black tights can go a long way. Whether they’re opaque enough to wear when it’s just a bit chilly outside with a microskirt and oversized sweater, or thick enough to wear when the snow starts to fall and you need multiple layers to keep you warm, you can’t go wrong with adding them to your wardrobe. We’ve researched options that can be styled in various ways throughout the season, and gathered some styling and care advice from Whitney Keefe, manager of the styling ambassador team at Stitch Fix. Ahead, these are the best black tights available online.

