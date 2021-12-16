The 17 Best Black Tights That Pair With Basically Anything in Your Closet

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Just because the weather is getting colder doesn’t mean you have to pack away your favorite skirts and dresses just yet. Rather, style them with a pair of black tights to make them last through colder seasons.
Meet the Expert
Whitney Keefe is the Styling Ambassador Team Manager at Stitch Fix. She's also a volunteer stylist for the non-profit organization Dress for Success.
A great pair of black tights can go a long way. Whether they’re opaque enough to wear when it’s just a bit chilly outside with a microskirt and oversized sweater, or thick enough to wear when the snow starts to fall and you need multiple layers to keep you warm, you can’t go wrong with adding them to your wardrobe. We’ve researched options that can be styled in various ways throughout the season, and gathered some styling and care advice from Whitney Keefe, manager of the styling ambassador team at Stitch Fix.
Ahead, these are the best black tights available online.
Best Overall: SKIMS Full Control Tights
Ratings prove that SKIMS has created some of the best shapewear currently on the market. And, these tights are no exception. They feature a built-in control top and mid-thigh support for sculpting and smoothing around the waist area and thighs. Available up to 4X, these tights are super stretchy thanks to the high percentage of elastane in the construction.
Material: 65% polyamide, 35% elastane | Sizing: XXS-4X | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Budget: Hanes Blackout Control Top Tights
You can’t go wrong with grabbing one (or two, or three) pairs of these black tights from Hanes. For less than $10, how could you pass that up? Their comfort waistband and control top support make for great all-day wear.
Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Sizing: S-L/T | Waist: High-rise
Most Durable: Sheertex Classic Sheer Tights
The highly-rated classic sheer tights from Sheertex are, without question, a necessity for your wardrobe. This is the product that made Sheertex known for its resilient sheer tights, so why not invest in them? Plus, each pair of tights comes with a 30-day no-rip, snag or tear guarantee. All its hosiery products are made with a Sheertex proprietary knit, “which contains fibers that are traditionally used in mountain climbing equipment,” according to the brand.
Material: Sheertex knit | Sizing: XS-3XL | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash
What Our Editors Say
"I have had these Sheertex tights for several seasons now and they still show no real signs of wear: no rips, no runs, no loss of shape. If you just need one pair of tights that will last you a while, these are a solid investment." —Erika Reals, Associate Fashion Editor, Commerce
Best Size Range: Berkshire Cozy Hose Non-Control Top Tights
These warm fleece tights are a must for the colder seasons. Not only will they keep you warm, but they’ll also keep you comfortable all day and night. Plus, their sizes range from petite to 6X.
Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Sizing: Petite-6X | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash
Best for Boots: Bootights Ankle Core Tight
If you need that extra layer of warmth on your feet, check out these tights with built-in socks made specifically for boot-wearers. The sock section is moisture-wicking and has built-in arch support with extra cushion. These will free you from having to pull up your socks every time you get up to walk around.
Material: 85% nylon, 15% other fibers; sock: 96% nylon, 2% spandex, 2% polyester | Sizing: A-D | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash
Best High-Waisted: Spanx Tight-End High-Waisted Tights
Known for their shapewear, it was only fitting (no pun intended) that we include these high-waisted tights from Spanx. They’re designed with a built-in, high-waisted, mid-thigh shaper that will have you feeling comfortable and confident in all your clothes.
Material: 85% nylon, 15% elastane | Sizing: A-E | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash warm
Best Stirrups: Plush Fleece Lined Stirrup Tights
For all the dancers out there, these are the stirrup tights you’ve been looking for. They’re made from polyester and spandex, so they’re naturally stretchy, breathable, and moveable. These tights are also fleece-lined, so they’ll keep your body warm while you move around.
Material: 93% polyester, 7% spandex | Sizing: S/M-L | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash cold
Best Maternity: Motherhood Maternity Support Maternity Tights
People who are expecting a child, or have just welcomed one into the world, are going to love these supportive black tights from Motherhood Maternity. Those who have purchased these in the past claim they’re the comfiest pair of tights they own and were perfect for their pregnant journey before and after. They’re made with an expandable belly, non-binding waistband, and built-in panty.
Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex | Sizing: A-D | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash only
Best Everyday: Hansel From Basel Everyday Tights
Made from nylon and polyurethane, these tights from Anthropologie are especially durable, so you can wear them again and again. Ratings prove that they’re the perfect everyday tights, and are comfortable under skirts, dresses, and even jeans (in the colder months).
Material: Nylon, polyurethane | Sizing: S/M, M/L | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash
Best High-End: Wolford Gilda Tights
At first glance, these Gilda tights may look like they’re solid black, but when you get a closer look, you’ll notice the 200 hand-sewn crystals along the mid-thigh area. Those, along with the soft, velvet material, are what make these tights our pick for the best high-end pair.
Material: Velvet, cotton | Sizing: XS-L | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Opaque: Calzedonia 100 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
For just under $10, these high-quality black tights from Colzedonia will tie your whole look together. Their construction will give you plenty of coverage and extra warmth to pair these with your favorite skirt or dress in the colder months of the year.
Material: 94% polymide, 6% elastane | Sizing: S/M-1X/2X | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash and line dry or lay flat
Best Sheer: Hue Clear Control Top Sheer Tights
Want to wear black tights, but not make it look so obvious that you’re wearing black tights? Then these sheer tights from Hue are for you. They’re made with an elasticized control top waistband, sheer leg, and reinforced toe for ultimate comfort and all-day wear.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizing: 1-5 | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash
Best Lace: Natori Deco Lace Net Sheer Black Tights
These tights are both subtle and chic, making them a great lace pair to add to your wardrobe. They’re semi-sheer, so they show a bit of skin, and are just soft enough that you can’t pass them up. The soft, knit waistband will keep you comfortable all day, so wear them to work and happy hour after.
Material: Nylon, spandex | Sizing: S-XL | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash
Best Plus Size: Eloquii Premium Opaque Tights
Eloquii is the go-to plus-size brand, and its tights live up to a high standard. These tights are comfortable, good quality, and have a lot of stretch. They’re available in sizes 14 to 28, and if you want more colors aside from black you can get them in navy, chocolate, or charcoal.
Material: 89% nylon, 11% spandex | Sizing: 14/16-26/28 | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash cold
Best Patterned: MeMoi Fields of Flowers Opaque Tights
Step out of your comfort zone of solids and try these flower tights from MeMoi. A mixed color overlay of roses sits on an opaque base, so they’re not completely see-through. These tights are made from nylon, polyester, and spandex, so they’re comfortable and stretchy enough to be worn all day, every day.
Material: Nylon, polyester, spandex | Sizing: S/M-M/L | Waist: High-rise | Care: Machine wash
Best Thermal: Rachel Eco Black Warm Tights
This pair of black tights from Rachel will keep you warm all fall and winter this year. They’re made with a recycled knit blend, so not only are they soft and cozy, but they’re also eco-friendly. These tights come in four sizes, are less than $20, and are good for the environment.
Material: 35% recycled cotton, 35% recycled polyester, 27% polyamide, 3% elastane | Sizing: A-D | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash at 30 degrees
Best Tall: Berkshire Luxe Opaque Tights
Ratings and reviews prove that these opaque tights are ideal for those with longer legs. They’re made of nylon and spandex and have an elasticized waistband, meaning they’re comfortable and stretchy. Their sizes range from medium to 6X, so you’ll want to add these to your collection of tights sooner rather than later.
Material: 81% nylon, 19% spandex | Sizing: Petite-5X/6/X | Waist: High-rise | Care: Hand wash warm
What to Look for When Buying Black Tights
Coverage
“Tights range from sheer to semi-sheer to opaque," explains Keefe. "These terms refer to how transparent the fabrication is and therefore how much skin will show through (also to how much warmth you can expect to get from them!).”
Finish and Style
According to Keefe, some tights have a matte finish while others have a silk finish. "Tights with a silk finish will reflect light, giving them a bit of shine or shimmer (a great way to make a holiday look a little extra festive)," she explains.
Keefe recommends also looking for tights with open toes, lower rises, and a range of colors and textures to make sure you secure a pair (or pairs) that are right for you and your wardrobe.
Support
“Some tights pull double-duty as shapewear," Keefe explains. "If this two-for sounds appealing to you, look for a pair with a ‘control top.’ You can find control top tights with extra support through the waist or from the thigh to waist.”
-
What Are Tips on How to Wash Tights?
Our experts say that you can either wash your tights by hand or throw them in the wash with caution. “A mesh washing bag can protect tights from tangling with other items and being stretched or snagged when [in the machine],” says Keefe. And, once they’re washed, it's best to hang your tights to air dry versus putting them in the dryer.
-
How Do You Fold Tights?
To keep the shape of tights, it’s recommended that one leg be folded over the other and roll them up from the toe to the waistband. “[This protects] them from stretching or snagging when stored in a drawer with other items,” says Keefe.
-
What Are Ways to Wear Tights?
You can’t go wrong wearing tights with any dress or microskirt in your closet—especially to get use out of them in the colder months. Wear dresses plain over tights and pair them with your favorite pair of boots. Or, layer your mini or midi skirt with a sweater and top the look off with a pair of booties. “Pairing opaque black tights with black ankle boots is a great trick for elongating your legs and creating a streamlined silhouette,” says Keefe.
