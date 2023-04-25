For even more guidance, we’ve assembled an exhaustive guide that breaks down everything you need to know to make the best purchase for you. We’ve also curated a list of our favorites available now, based on our rigorous research.

Whether you’re in the market for small oval frames that are reminiscent of the ‘90s or a chunky acetate pair by the likes of Loewe or Bottega Veneta, the key is first identifying your face shape and what frames are best suited for your lifestyle. Those who are looking for a sportier pair that can be worn during training will appreciate styles made with more functional features like anti-fog lenses and featherweight acetate. However, if you’re hoping to invest in an elevated pair, designer sunglasses that are punctuated with polished hardware and a glossy finish might be more your speed. No matter your preference, it’s important to keep these specifications in mind before fully committing.

There’s something quite chic about black sunglasses. From Audrey Hepburn’s Oliver Goldsmith pair in the famous opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s to Hailey Bieber’s tried-and-true butterfly-shaped frames by Saint Laurent, the classic eyewear combo has proven to be an easy way to top off even the simplest of looks. Though, when shopping for a pair to add to your collection, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.

Best Overall Ray-Ban Stories Smart Glasses Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's On the short list of the most popular sunglasses of all time, Ray Ban’s classic black Wayfarers are somewhere close to the top. This is one of the reasons why we’ve deemed the best of the best. On top of the classic D-frame shape and expansive offering in terms of lens colors and features, the new smart component allows wearers to capture what’s right in front of them without the hassle of whipping out their phones. Once you’ve set them up, all you have to do is turn them on and with a click of the button on the side of your sunnies, you can take a picture without fumbling around for your phone. Other capabilities include recording videos, playing music, sending messages, and making phone calls. Price at time of publish: $299 Material: Acetate | Shape: D-frame | Polarized: Yes

Best Affordable Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses View On Revolve Le Specs excels at making trend-forward styles that are equal parts fashionable and wallet-friendly. Their best-selling Outta Love pair are made from glossy acetate with vintage-inspired, oval-shaped frames and storm gray lenses that keep your eyes protected from harmful UV rays. Like most all-black sunglasses, they go with everything but one of the best parts about the exaggerated oval shape is that they have the power to instantly elevate even the most simple of outfits, regardless of your style. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Acetate | Shape: Oval | Polarized: No

Best Splurge Bottega Veneta Logo Acetate Rectangle Sunglasses Bergdorf Goodman View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Historically, sunglasses are nice entry-point products for those looking to invest in a new designer piece because they generally run into four digits. But what we love about Bottega Veneta’s oversized sunglasses in particular is the quietly luxurious gold-tone hardware along the sides. They’re complete with dark-gray lenses that contain UV protection—they’re sharp but not trendy, so you’re sure to get a lot of wear out of them over the years. Price at time of publish: $540 Material: Acetate and metal | Shape: Rectangle | Polarized: No



Best Cat-Eye Pepper Eyewear Sherry Sunglasses Pepper Eyewear View On Peppereyewear.com “We look to vintage sunglasses to find inspiration for our collection,” explains Pepper Eyewear co-founder Katherine Brooks—which is quite clear from the look of the brand’s Sherry cat-eye sunglasses. They’re reminiscent of Old Hollywood fashion, and given their slender silhouette, they would look best on small round face shapes. From an editor’s perspective, we only wish they were polarized. On the other hand, people with prescriptions can feel good about spending less on a pair of sunglasses since they need to replace the lenses anyway. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: Acetate | Shape: Cat-eye | Polarized: No

Best Aviator Quay High Key Sunglasses Quay View On Quayaustralia.com Much like classic D-shaped frames, aviators have an extensive past. Commissioned by the U.S. military in 1935, the traditional shape (also known as “pilots glasses”) was designed to protect airmen’s eyes while flying. Today, they’re among the most popular styles. We love Quay’s spin on it with its High Key style. It has polarized lenses and flexible metal arms. Plus, it comes in three sizes to accommodate more face shapes and style preferences. Price at time of publish: $75–$85 Material: Metal | Shape: Aviator | Polarized: Yes

Best Oval Gucci Oval Frame Sunglasses Farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Matchesfashion.com In true Alessandro Michele fashion, the former creative director infused a sense of ’90s nostalgia into these frames so they look like they could have been plucked straight from your favorite vintage store. They’re instantly recognized by the designer’s signature gold-tone logo plaque at the side. Crafted in Italy from black acetate with gray lenses, the inside of the sunglasses have a marbled design, for a unique finishing touch. Price at time of publish: $279 Material: Acetate | Shape: Oval | Polarized: No

Best Oversize Loewe Anagram Mask Sunglasses Loewe View On Loewe.com With the motorsport trend making its fashion rounds, it makes sense that mask-like sunglasses are somewhere in the mix. Loewe’s oversized Anagram pair is a prime example. Seen on the likes of Cardi B (in the green colorway), the designer sunglasses have sharp angles that are reminiscent of athletic goggles used for off-road activities and winter sports. They’re made from acetate with polished gold-tone hardware and an intricate logo on both sides for an elevated look. Price at time of publish: $390 Material: Acetate | Shape: Mask frame | Polarized: No

Best for Running Nike Show X3 Sunglasses Nike View On Nordstrom View On Designeroptics.com View On Dick's Nike’s Show X3 sunglasses are the epitome of performance wear. Whether you’re an avid runner, competing in races, or a novice simply hitting the trails for fun, the wraparound sunglasses are designed with function at the forefront. From the strategically-placed anti-fog holes for ventilation to the lightweight design made from at least 40% castor bean oil, they’re meant to enhance your workout. However, thanks to the sleek silhouette, wearers don’t have to forgo style for practicality. Price at time of publish: $179 Material: Acetate (derived from at least 40% castor bean oil) | Shape: Wraparound | Polarized: No

Best for Hiking Knockaround Fast Lanes Polarized Sunglasses REI View On REI This affordable and polarized pair has classic D-shape frames with FDA-approved polarized lenses that block 99% to 100% of harmful UVA and UVB radiation. Translation: it offers great protection to your eyes and skin against harsh rays, which in turn helps decrease eye strain and cut glare while on the trails. Plus, it comes with a protective pouch to keep them from scratching when you’re not wearing them. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Acetate | Shape: D-Frame | Polarized: Yes

Best Polarized Westward Leaning Pioneer 2.1 Westward Leaning View On Westwardleaning.com If you’re not familiar with Westward Leaning, the heritage eyewear brand has a rich history in performance design. Its earliest collections contained many sport-focused styles that prioritize function over fashion. However, in recent years, it's been leaning into trends to bring consumers stylish eyewear that’s practical, too. An example is a line of polarized sunglasses that includes this Pioneer 2.1 pair. Made from glossy acetate, they’re accented with matte gold-tone metal details at the sides for a luxe look. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Acetate with gold-tone hardware | Shape: Cat-eye | Polarized: Yes

Best Embellished Kimeze Damba Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter For a cat-eye with a little more oomph, Kimeze has you covered with its signature Damba style. The glamorous, black acetate silhouette is highlighted with a row of bezel-set crystals. The gray lenses offer complete UV protection, so your eyes will be protected against harmful rays. However, they aren’t polarized, so you may have to contend with a bit of glare on clear and sunny days. Price at time of publish: $340 Material: Acetate | Shape: Cat-eye | Polarized: No

Best for Small Faces Sunski Avila Black Slate Sunglasses Sunski View On Sunski.com For those with smaller faces, finding a pair of sunglasses that fit properly is no easy task. You have to be sure they don’t slip off when you wear them or engulf your face if it’s an oversized shape. Sunski’s round-frame Avila sunglasses with matte-black trim are what you should be shopping for. There are no sharp angles that could come off as harsh or overpowering, but it still has a distinct shape and will give your eyes complete coverage and protection. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: Acetate | Shape: Round | Polarized: Yes

Best for Oval Faces JB3 Bellagio Sunglasses JB3 View On Jb3eyewear.com People with oval-shaped faces should go for oversized, round shapes to balance out the length of an oval face,” founder John Mariano III says. However, if you’re not looking for a John Lennon vibe, rectangular-shaped sunglasses with rounded edges like this JB3 pair are a great alternative. Inspired by the Italian lakeside town Bellagio in Lake Como, these sunglasses of the same name are made from durable acetate with UV-protected lenses. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Acetate | Shape: Rectangle | Polarized: No

Best for Round Faces Illesteva Anastasia Sunglasses Illesteva View On Illesteva.com Meanwhile, these Anastasia sunglasses from Illesteva are inspired by the 1950s and are great for round faces. The oversized silhouette and square frame ooze Old Hollywood glamor. “People with round faces should aim for a square or rectangle frame and should definitely avoid round frames,” explains Mariano III. “These will add definition to a rounder face shape.” Price at time of publish: $240–$620 Material: Acetate | Shape: Square-frame | Polarized: No