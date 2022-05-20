The 11 Best Black Skinny Jeans That Are Here to Stay

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Since their extreme trendiness in the mid-aughts, skinnies have had a long run in fashion. Reports of their expected exit from popular fashion began to emerge almost a decade ago, and yet, they’re still here, with loyalists holding a tight grip on what they feel is the most flattering style and designers indulging them with a crop of styles on offer at any given time.

Confusingly, with Gen Z’s coming of age, a generational debate has followed and, in some sense, relegated skinny jeans, along with side parts and the laughing emoji, as somewhat passé. (Gen Z is said to favor shapeless “mom jeans” and center parts.) And yet, the numbers don’t lie: according to recent data from the NPD Group, skinny jeans are still quite popular among women, accounting for 30 percent of jeans sales in 2021—almost as much as straight-leg jeans, which took a 33 percent stake.

“They are a style that will stick around forever,” concedes celebrity stylist Tyler Minor. “People who stay true to the skinny jean know it’s a fit that will complement their body type the best.”

Ahead, discover Byrdie’s list of the best black skinny jeans available now, along with styling advice from Minor.