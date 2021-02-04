30 of the Best Black-Owned Clothing Brands To Shop

While we’re all excited to finally see 2020 end, social injustice and systemic racism don’t end with the simple change of the calendar. In a year where big businesses only seemed to get richer and small, minority-owned businesses faced incredible economic hardships, it’s time we become more thoughtful about where we spend our money and how we show support for the Black community. One way is by buying from Black-owned clothing brands and businesses.

This year (and beyond), consider stocking your wardrobe with apparel from Black-owned clothing brands; whether you’re looking for the perfect work-from-home outfit, or something fancy to wear when life “returns to normal.” We’ve rounded up 30 Black-owned clothing businesses that also have an emphasis on sustainability and size inclusivity while creating clothes for every type of shopper. Keep scrolling to discover them all.

Founded in 2016 by designer Aliya Wanek, the eponymous womenswear label offers a range of clothing options from cozy sweaters to denim. Aliya Wanek aims to connect one’s identity and style. This Bay Area-based label is dedicated to creating ethically sourced clothing that is sustainable, including using local contractors to produce and dye her clothing.

Bay-Area based brand Taylor Jay is a fair-made clothing line that creates high-quality and eco-friendly clothing for all body types. From classic midi skirts to jumpsuits to even face masks, this brand is anything but basic. Check out the stylish WFH collection for your next Zoom call look.

Whether you are looking to upgrade your work-from-home wardrobe or needing a show-stopping outfit, Zelie for She has got you covered. Designed and produced in Los Angeles by plus-size designer Elann Zelie, the brand's clothing sizes range from 14 to 24. All designs are limited, so if you see something—grab it!

Founded by three sisters (Rue Newby, Tish Rezek, and Jael Toczko) in 2018, Label by Three focuses on three key things: minimalism, sustainability, and versatility. Aside from their handmade, vegan-friendly clothing designs of jackets, dresses, and separates, they also sell vintage and pre-loved clothing.

Established in 2016 by Jasmine Rennie, this lifestyle brand aims to deliver a “fashion-forward interpretation of modest apparel." Each piece is designed and manufactured in L.A. using locally sourced fabrics and dead stock. From flowy dresses (with pockets!) to wrapped tops, Gracemade is a modest take on new classics.

Majestic Plus is your go-to place for 4X to 6X clothing that is both stylish and sexy. Owned by Empress Tia, this online boutique carries colorful shirts, dresses, swimsuits, and lingerie. Custom-made clothing is also available if you have a dream design in mind.

Trendy, affordable, and size-inclusive, Rue 107 is here for all your style needs. Offering a selection from small to 4X, Rue 107 has everything from bold printed apparel to flower crowns. Keep an eye out for their sales.

From athleisurewear to red carpet ready pieces, Courtney Noelle is your go-to for plus-size clothing, ranging from large to 4X. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because this is the same designer who dressed Lizzo and made it onto Beyoncé’s Black-owned business list. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, Courtney Noelle also creates custom pieces.

Tired of spending money and creating waste with pads and tampons? Ruby Love has the solution with their leak-proof apparel that reduces your need for pads, tampons, and your environmental footprint. Founded in 2015 by Crystal Etienne, Ruby Love offers underwear, sleepwear, swimwear, activewear, and briefs. They also have a curvy collection.

Jasmine Elder created this contemporary plus-size label in 2009, and its pieces have been worn by many celebrities, including Amber Riley, Tess Holliday, and Gabourey Sidibe. Whether you are looking for loungewear or your wedding gown, Jibri has what you need.

From cute tees to stunning formal wear, The Diva Kurves Collection prioritizes making high-quality clothing for the full-figured body. Diva Kurves owner and designer Francie Maupin has created a stunning collection for sizes XL to 4X. Spoiler: You'll want to spend all your money with the brand when you see these glamorous swimsuits.

Started by singer Kierra Sheard in 2015, Eleven60 aims to bring trends from the fashion capitals of the world to the professional curvy woman. On their website, you'll find outfits for Zoom calls (or something a bit fancier once it’s safe to go out again). The best part? They're all priced affordably. Don’t forget to pick up some cute jewelry.

Created by plus-size blogger Kristine Thompson in 2013, Kin has clothes that are both trendy and timeless. From fun color block dresses to their signature “CRVY” shirt, Kin offers styles in sizes ranging from 14 to 26.

Tennille McMillan established Nakimuli in late 2009. The Brooklyn-based brand explores imagination and style through bold colors and interesting prints to create clothing that is truly one-of-a-kind. Whether you’re looking to stand out in an eye-catching dress or searching for your new favorite tee, you can find it here. Sizes range from small to 3X to serve all body types.

The latest from Nigerian-born designer, Folake Kuye Huntoon, Fksp is a Los Angeles-based label that aims to make style accessible for the everyday woman. From classic pieces (like jumpsuits) to exclusive finds you can’t get anywhere else (like their flowery swing skirts), their pieces help you build your dream wardrobe.

While one of the more expensive brands on the list, it’s well worth the investment. Hope for Flowers is created and designed by Tracy Reese, celebrated designer and board member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. These romantic pieces are created with sustainability in mind, using organic cotton and linens and having ten percent of sales going to Detroit Dirt. Cute, whimsical clothing that helps the Earth? Yes, please.

Created by Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa crafts stunning ready-to-wear pieces (like its signature cardigan dress) that use unique textures and bold designs to highlight the body with all of its curves. With sizes ranging from 0 to 20, Hanifa clothing looks great on any body type.

Founded by Atlanta based designer A’Shontay Hubbard, Christian Omeshu creates a range of size-inclusive pieces from sequin gowns to playful sets. Sizes range from 12 to 32.

Designed by Nichole Lynel, this brand is one to watch. From glamorous sweater sets to snowsuits, any outfit from NL the Label is sure to be a conversation starter. If you are looking for some style inspiration, check out their Instagram.

Yes, the clothes are just as sophisticated and poetic as the name suggests. Founder and creative director Bronte Laurent created this womenswear label to make women feel “confident, rebellious, and sensual,” according to the website. The label also stays eco-conscious by using recycled material and sustainable packaging.

Created by Jamie Williams and Charles Royals, NaCIO is a loungewear company offering sweaters, sweats, and more cozy apparel in colorful patterns. Fun fact: NaCIO was named after the chemical that makes up bleach. Consider us mindblown.

Here’s something for the minimalists. Meet Paskho, an eco-friendly lifestyle apparel brand for men and women. Founder and CEO Patrick Robinson created Paskho to get back to the fundamentals of fashion, selling essentials like tees, hoodies, blazers, pants, and skirts.

Created by Dana Little, this L.A.-based brand delivers bright colors and cozy vibes with its joggers, sweatshirts, bike shorts, and even scrunchies and bracelets. From XS to XXL, these pieces are anything but basic and are perfect for WFH days.

Feed your love of vintage with authentic pieces from Thrilling, a brand that curates everything from clothing to jewelry from vintage stores all across the U.S. Thrilling also teamed up with Black Owned Everything, a comprehensive directory of Black-owned businesses, to present The New Black Friday, a fashion edit curated from Black-owned vintage stores.

Proudly Black-owned and produced in Los Angeles, Come Back as a Flower specializes in hand-dyed garments made of 100% recycled cotton and ethically produced. Along with dyed shirts, hoodies, and sweats, they also have a selection of vintage tees. Rappers A$AP Rocky and Big Sean have been spotted sporting the loungewear brand.

Based in Atlanta, Ash Sims started Humans Before Handles to create jewelry that celebrated diverse styles throughout the world. From statement earrings to layering necklaces to handbags, you’re sure to find the perfect piece to complete your look. The best part? Everything is under $50 dollars.

Launched in 2018 by Vera Moore and Nate Johnson, this online lingerie boutique has made it their mission to "celebrate Black women, Black entrepreneurship and Black cultural influence,” according to the website. They hire Black models of all shapes and sizes to model its undergarments, carrying sizes ranging from 32A to 44 DDD. With the wide variety of sexy pieces, you’re sure to score something you love.

Founded in 2009 by twin designers Corianna and Brianna Dotson, Coco and Breezy create sunglasses and regular glasses that are cool, unique, and add a pop of personality into your everyday look. You can even add your prescription to the brand's glasses or insert blue-light-blocking lenses to them.

Designed by Black women for Black women, Pru Apparel was born out of a desire for safety and community after months of civil unrest in 2014. The brand sells sports bras, leggings, shorts, and other activewear in vibrant, culture-inspired prints.

Created by Gina Stovall, the Los Angeles-based brand is independently owned, sustainable, and offers made-to-order or limited edition styles. Two Days Off creates minimalist staples using deadstock fabrics to be more ethically conscious. This is a great place to pick up capsule wardrobe staples like skirts, tops, and dresses that will last a long time.