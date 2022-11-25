Shop These Byrdie Editor-Approved Beauty Products on Sale for Black Friday

Black Friday is like the Superbowl of shopping—but rather than donning team jerseys and stocking up on pigs in a blanket and an excess amount of chicken wings, we’ve been prepping our shopping carts. The discounts don’t get bigger or more exciting than this, and we’ve been anxiously awaiting the event for months now. And considering that we shop for and test beauty products on a daily basis, it’s safe to say that our editors have tons of recommendations. Ahead, we’re sharing some of our favorite beauty items that we swear by—and you can shop them all at incredible discounts this Black Friday.

MiniLuxe Universally Flattering Set

MiniLuxe

I’ve been painting my nails at home religiously for more than 10 years, and it’s been a while since I’ve fallen so hard for a nail polish formula. MiniLuxe nailed it with this one (pun intended)—each shade is incredibly pigmented, has just the right consistency, and stays on the nails without chipping for nearly a week. Plus, the rounded brush makes precise application near the cuticles easy, and the bottles are absolutely adorable. If you or a loved one enjoy painting your own nails, this set containing eight beautiful shades is a Black Friday deal you can’t pass up on. — Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer

Original price: $89

Sale price: $53



Beachwaver S1 Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron

Beachwaver

If you’re looking for a hair styling tool that does the work for you, the Beachwaver should be on your radar. Each of the brand’s tools feature their patented dual rotating technology (meaning you can control the direction of the tool), which ensures perfect waves—or curls—every single time. My naturally wavy hair goes in all directions, so when I want an effortless yet polished look, I often blow it out and then style it with the Beachwaver. This way, I’m able to control the direction of the waves (either towards my face or away from my face) and how curly or loose each piece is. The brand’s best-selling curling iron, the S1, is on sale for $49 (that’s $100 off the original price) this Black Friday, making it a deal you do not want to miss. — Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer

Original price: $149

Sale price: $49

BK Beauty Essentials Brush Collection

BK Beauty

High-quality brushes can make a noticeable difference in the outcome of your makeup look, not to mention they can also make the application process feel more luxurious. If you want to give a loved one (or yourself) a quality set of makeup brushes that will last for years, this one is fantastic. It contains all of the basics you need to master all different types of looks, and the brushes are incredibly soft to the touch. And if the receiver of this gift is a major beauty enthusiast, consider adding on the new Core Line Extension set—nine additional brushes that beautifully complement the original collection. — Alyssa Kaplan

Original price: $225

Sale price: $126

Saint Jane Bright Repair Eye Cream

Saint Jane Beauty

While I have a fairly extensive and consistent skincare routine, eye cream has never made it into the must-have category. I’ll test a new one for a few weeks before it slowly finds its way to the back of the medicine cabinet, only to be pulled out for tired eye emergencies. However, this Saint Jane formula changed the game for me. It has a thick gel consistency that sinks in instantly and has a host of depuffing antioxidants—those come in clutch for my puffy, crying eyes after a night of watching Christmas romance movies—those predictable but sweet happy-ever-afters get me every time. The high level of vitamin C—10 percent—can also help fade dark circles over time. I keep mine in the fridge for an extra chilly sensation. The entire brand is 25 percent off for Black Friday using code SJHOLIDAY. — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

Original price: $65

Sale price: $49

Too Faced Travel-Size Chocolate Soleil Bronzer

Too Faced

My biggest travel hack is to keep fully stocked makeup and toiletry bags for easy packing. I have all the essentials I need stored in cosmetics bags in my suitcase, so I never have to make a mad dash at my destination to pick up a forgotten deodorant or foundation again. Holiday sales are a great time to buy your must-have items as well as get mini sizes to save space. The Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Bronzer is one of my favorites. The formula has a matte, but not flat, finish and a naturally sun-kissed color (that’s never too red or too orange). At 50 percent off, it’s a good time to start building your own travel kit—I would also recommend the Hangover Face Primer. — Shannon Bauer

Original price: $16

Sale price: $8

Make Beauty Lash Prototype Volumizing Mascara

Make Beauty

Over the last year, I’ve fallen hard for Make Beauty (their Heat Stroke Blush is a staple), but when I received this mascara, I didn’t initially think it would be anything special—the wand looked pretty underwhelming. To my surprise, I was able to achieve major volume and separation in just one quick coat. With two coats, I achieved serious drama without having to work hard at building it up. What impressed me even more was how well it wore—no smudging or flaking at all—and how easy it was to remove. I’ve worn it daily for the last two weeks, and it’s without a doubt my new favorite mascara—I’ve also gotten tons of compliments on my lashes while wearing it. If you’re in the market for a volumizing formula that will take your lashes to the next level, I highly recommend trying this one, especially while it’s 20 percent off. — Alyssa Kaplan

Original price: $26

Sale price: $21

Kitsch Satin Pillowcases

Kitsch

I’ll sing the praises of satin (and silk) pillowcases any day. Whether you’re looking to cut down on morning tangles or are hoping to prevent breakouts while you sleep, a satin pillowcase is key. The smooth fabric creates less friction on hair and skin, therefore reducing breakage, taming frizz, and being a lot less bacteria-ridden than other options (like cotton). Plus, if you often wake up sweating like I do, you’ll love how these pillowcases regulate heat and stay cool while you sleep. The pillowcases are on sale for up to 60 percent off through November 30, so be sure to stock up on a bunch. In case you need extra motivation, the more you buy (either two-packs or four-packs), the more money you’ll save. — Caitlyn Martyn

Original price: $19

Sale price: $14 for one, $13 each for two, $12 each for four



UMA Absolute Anti-Aging Body Oil

UMA Oils

There’s something so luxurious about a body oil on skin during the winter. This rose, and sandalwood oil blend smells divine and comes in the most elegant bottle, which makes it ideal for gifting. Honestly, I’ll gift it to myself (buying it on sale is an added little treat) because the ritual of applying it to moist, post-shower skin is so restorative on dark mornings and chilly nights. — Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Original Price: $90

Sale price: $72

Velour Beauty Effortless Lashes

Velour Beauty

I love a false lash for special occasions, especially around the holidays. It’s one extra step that makes a big impact to glamify your everyday look and makes you look more awake than you feel. If I really want to go low effort for a party, I’ll do a shiny gloss (bonus points if it’s red) and falsies and call it good. For full-strip lashes, Velour Beauty Effortless Lashes are my tried-and-true. The slightly shorter length fits on your eyes with zero measuring or trimming. If you don’t use mascara on top and are careful with the removal, they’ll last up to 25 wears, and the styles are slightly less in-your-face than other options. My go-to's are Light & Fluffy and Would I Lie?—the answer to that q is no, I would never gatekeep good lashes. — Shannon Bauer

Original price: $26

Sale price: $13

T3 Convertible Collection Whirl Trio

T3

My most used and most often recommended hair tool is the T3 Convertible. You start with a base that has five heat levels, and auto shuts off after one hour, then you twist in whatever iron you want for that day—a wand or curling iron in a variety of widths. If you’re new to the convertible collection, I would snag one of their sets—my favorite is the Whirl Trio as the 1.5” straight wand barrel is great for loose waves, the tapered barrel can give me a more defined style, and the 1” straight wand sits somewhere in-between. There’s a bit of pixie dust sprinkled in these ceramic barrels, my curls last for days after styling. If you already own the base, you can also buy barrels individually to expand your hair-styling wardrobe. The entire convertible collection is 50 percent off, so there’s not a better time to shop than this weekend. — Shannon Bauer

Original price: $325

Sale price: $163



Otherland Candles Gilded Collection

Otherland

Though not explicitly a beauty product, candles help create an ambiance that makes getting ready (or un-ready) feel that much more luxurious. For that reason, Gilded—a holiday collection from candle brand Otherland—is the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love. Why? With fragrances like Fallen Air, Black Velvet, Old Fashioned, Silk Pajamas, Sacred Dusk, and Moonstruck, you can pretty much guarantee the vibe of your space will feel like a late-night gala, even if you’re the only one in the room. Though every single candle is discounted during Black Friday, you can save more with every candle you buy. Snag three of your favorites at 28 percent off, six at 35 percent off, and nine for 35 percent off. — Caitlyn Martyn

Original price: $36 for one, $108 for three, $216 for six, $324 for nine

Sale price: $28 for one, $78 for three, $142 for six, $210 for nine

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner in Copper

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Throughout high school, I wore copper eyeliner on a daily basis. I loved how it looked against my dark brown eyes, but once my favorite formula ran out and was ultimately discontinued, I moved on from my copper phase. But when I heard that my favorite eyeliner pencil was going to be released in a copper hue, I knew I needed it, and it didn't disappoint. The Satin Kajal Eyeliners from Victoria Beckham are the best on the market, in my opinion, and the new metallic shade is smooth, pigmented, and flattering on all eye colors. If you’ve been wanting to try this popular product, I recommend grabbing the new shade while it’s 20 percent off. — Alyssa Kaplan

Original price: $28

Sale price: $22

Son Reve Tri-Bio Treatment Essence

Soko Glam

As someone who swears by K-beauty skincare, I always keep an essence close by—especially during the colder months. I recently added this pick from Son Reve to my routine, and I think it may be my favorite of all the essences I’ve tried so far. It has a thin, water-like texture—but don’t let that fool you—it’s extremely hydrating. My skin often feels tight and parched after washing my face, but when I apply this, my complexion looks and feels like it just drank a glass of water. It sets the perfect base as the first step of my routine, and I’ve noticed that the rest of my products go on smoothly and absorb easily. I also love that it's formulated with fermented rice extract and sea buckthorn—two ingredients that are popular in K-beauty for brightening and hydrating. — Shannon Stubbs, Updates Writer

Original price: $43

Sale price: $28

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil

Nordstrom

I have attempted to add body oil to my body care routine multiple times in my life, all to no avail. Applying oil and then lotion is supposed to be a saving grace for extra dry skin, but the process is somewhat difficult. From the messy application to being slippery for a couple of hours afterward, I’ve never been able to make the habit stick. That is until I tried this option from Kiehl’s. It’s a lightweight dry oil, meaning it absorbs quickly without feeling sticky, so I’m able to apply lotion immediately after. My skin feels soft and moisturized after using this—especially in drier spots like my elbows, knees, and heels. The scent is also heavenly, which just makes the experience even more enjoyable. — Shannon Stubbs

Original price: $35

Sale price: $28

Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream

Macrene Actives

I’ve been using this face cream religiously for the better part of ten years, and it has saved my temperamental skin. The ultra-hydrating cream is from New York celebrity dermatologist Macrene Alexiades (who counts some of the world’s most famous models as clients) and is packed with more than 50 active ingredients, many of which were harvested on her own organic farm. I love it because it’s a one-and-done product that moisturizes my dryer-than-dry skin, calms the redness on my cheeks, brightens my complexion, makes any subsequent makeup application a breeze—and it just simply feels rich and luxurious to apply. — Kaitlin Clark, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor

Original price: $225

Sale Price: $191



Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color

Oribe

To me, this shampoo is perfect. After every wash, I notice that my hair color and highlights are brighter (but in a natural, non-fake way), glossier, and look overall healthier. The real clincher for me though is the fact that it helps my color stay exactly the masterpiece my colorist created, thanks to its non-stripping formula, which also prevents fading and the ever-dreaded descent into brassiness. Pair it with the Conditioner for Beautiful Color for shininess that can be seen from outer space (probably). — Kaitlin Clark

Original price: $46

Sale Price: $39

Slow Beauty Dry Body Brush

Sparitual

I’m obsessed with dry brushing for so many reasons. I love the calming ritual, the soothing sensation, and let’s be honest: the results. The practice of dry brushing helps stimulate circulation to aid in lymphatic drainage to tone the appearance of the skin. Bonus: it can make skin look less dimpled. I also love the way this brush helps exfoliate dry, winter skin. It’s sustainably made and features natural bristles that are soft yet effective at doing their job, sloughing away all the stuff we don’t want. — Jill Di Donato

Original price: $20

Sale Price: $12

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Glow Recipe

If you want juicy or glazed skin, these drops are a must (TikTok was obsessed with them). You can use them as a base for your makeup or on top of it as a highlight with a glossy finish—depending on the effect you’re after. What I love most about them is their formula, which is made without mica, glitter, or pearls, so they are beneficial to your complexion. Credit niacinamide for the naturally cushioned look, which works great for my combination skin that tends towards dry during the colder months. Use the code GLOWFORIT to save 20 percent. — Jill Di Donato

Original price: $34

Sale Price: $27

Briogeo Don't Despair Repair Deep Conditioning Mask

Briogeo

This hair mask from Briogeo is probably my favorite beauty product ever. Let me explain: Loaded with rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract, this antioxidant-rich mask brings bounce back to my dry ends. Once a week after shampooing, I apply it to my lengths and ends (so basically from the ears down) and leave it in for at least five minutes. During that time, I usually exfoliate or do whatever else I need to do in the shower and then rinse it out, but you can leave it in for longer if you’re in need of a deeper conditioning treatment. After drying and styling, I’m always amazed at how silky and easy to manage my hair is. Shop the full eight-ounce tub while it’s 30 percent off now through the end of the month. — Caitlyn Martyn

Original price: $39

Sale Price: $27



Copina Co. Matcha + Cacao Calm Duo

Copina Co.

Holidays, the influx of cold weather, and the cadence of life these days can really trigger my anxiety. Still, I find myself craving a little “pep,” especially in the mornings and afternoons when exhaustion tends to hit. Rather than reaching for coffee, which can only exacerbate anxious feelings and leave me feeling “speedy,” I’ve been using these vegan blends from Copina Co. (currently obsessed with the matcha, but the cacao is also delicious). They’re sugar-free and coconut-based, plus serve up a hefty dose of collagen, so they benefit skin health as well serve up a calm yet alert feeling. When you subscribe now, you can get the bundle at a 20 percent savings. — Jill Di Donato

Original price: $62

Sale price: $50

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol de Janeiro

Particularly during the winter, I’m a major fan of products that provide any sort of respite from…well, the winter. Enter Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Not only is this body cream ultra-moisturizing and firming—as someone who struggles with dry skin during the colder months, any hydrating product is a go-to for me!—but it also smells amazing. (Think: notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla.) It’s like a mini-escape to the beach, and I’m here for it. I’ll definitely be stocking up—it’s 25 percent off through November 28. — Avery Stone, Associate Editorial Director

Original price: $48

Sale Price: $36

ILIA Liquid Powder Eye Tint

ILIA

Holiday party season is when I tend to experiment most with different eye looks, but even if I’m feeling creative, I still love an easy-to-use eye product that you can swipe on and go. For this reason, ILIA’s liquid powder eye tint is a must-have for me—its cream-to-powder formula dries down in seconds and has a beautiful finish. It’s also available in a variety of matte and chromatic finishes (and several new ones just launched!). It’s 20 percent off from November 25 to 28, so I’m considering this my excuse to stock up. — Avery Stone

Original price: $28

Sale price: $22



InnBeauty Project Lip Glaze Vault

InnBeauty

If one brand has mastered lip oils, it’s InnBeauty Project—just look at TikTok for proof. Their formula is smooth, moisturizing, and glassy-looking, and it comes in a wide variety of unique scents and shades. My current favorite is Cookie, a deep beige color with a delicious, sweet fragrance. If you’re a lip oil lover, I highly recommend treating yourself to this vault that contains the entire range. And if you’re looking for a gift set that you can easily split up and use for stocking stuffers, this one is absolutely perfect. — Alyssa Kaplan

Original price: $125

Sale price: $94