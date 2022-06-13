We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

So many looks and trends have come and gone over the decades, but nothing has had quite the staying power of the black dress. Whether worn as a flirty mini, an elegant gown, or a sophisticated sweater dress, the black dress is as classic as they come, and there are so many options for rocking it.

“We gravitate toward a black dress for many reasons, but specifically its versatility is attractive when it comes to styling,” says Stephanie Valponi of Stitch Fix. Often, black dresses can be transitioned easily from day to night, or from formal to casual settings, just by adding a few accessories or a change of shoes—making them true closet staples. “Fun trends are great to try,” she adds, “but if looking for something timeless,” sleek black dresses are the way to go.

Meet the Expert Stephanie Valponi is Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and expert stylist.

While the iconic LBD (aka little black dress) is a common go-to for many people due to how it can be an “investment piece” that can work for many occasions and last years, says Valponi, it’s far from the only black dress option worth checking out.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best black dresses you can buy right now, from a pretty lacy pick to a sexy leather look.