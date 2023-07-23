Birthstone jewelry can be some of the most personal and meaningful pieces of jewelry we own—and likely some we’ll wear often, if not daily—which is why any purchase requires careful consideration. To simplify the shopping process, we tapped a team of jewelry experts and gemologists to help narrow down the list, along with helpful pointers for shopping for fine and semi-fine jewelry.

Zodiac-themed jewelry may have become increasingly popular over the last couple of years, but wearing birthstone jewelry—or jewelry featuring semi-precious and precious gemstones associated with the month you were born—is a centuries-old tradition. According to the International Gem Society , wearing certain gemstones based on when you were born dates back to 16th-century Europe and also has roots in 5th-century Hinduism. But modern birthstones as we know them now emerged in the early 1900s and were then updated in the 1950s, where some months took on secondary and tertiary (even quaternary!) alternatives.

For something more nontraditional, there’s also beaded birthstone jewelry. While some birthstones are typically swapped for less precious alternatives—think Herkimer diamond rather than real diamonds—they’re still a unique way to channel your birth month. 14k gold rondelles accent these necklaces from EF Collections for a luxe look.

If you’re in search of birthstone jewelry that makes more of a statement, raw gemstones are a striking option—take this Jia Jia charm necklace, for example. Every stone is hand selected—each unique in shape and color—and then hand set in 14k gold for a talisman you can wear alone or layered with others.

As dainty as they come, but certainly not your average stud. This singular birthstone stud from NYC-based label Mociun features a singular 2-millimeter gemstone encased by a 14k or 18k yellow, white, or rose gold halo. The brand sells its studs as singles so you can mix and match, so we recommend pairing this one with the Moon Ray Stud for a fun, asymmetrical look.

To adorn yourself with something truly personal, we like Silent Opus’ milestone ring, which is designed to evolve with you over time. To start, choose your birthstone and a special initial, symbol, or zodiac sign, then engrave a meaningful word, phrase, or date on the inner rim. You can send your ring back at any moment to add meaningful stones and symbols to mark significant milestones or new chapters of your life.

The ultimate gift for the astrology lover in your life, Birthdate Co.’s multi-stone pendant is tailored to an exact birth date, rather than just a month. Featuring four stones, it includes a birthstone and three other gemstones and crystals selected by astrologers that create the perfect energetic combination based on the receiver’s birth chart. The back is engraved with their initials, birth date, and zodiac sign for an even more personalized touch.

For a truly one-of-a-kind birthstone necklace, we’re eyeing this stunning baroque pearl necklace from jewelry label White Space. Each birthstone—in this case, tanzanite—is set in an organically shaped (see: unique) Keshi pearl and hung on a solid 14k gold chain. “The beautiful ‘imperfections’ of baroque and keshi pearls are wonderful reminders to love the imperfections and uniqueness in ourselves,” says the brand’s founder and creative director Khadijah Fulton. “No two baroques are exactly alike, and setting birthstones into the ‘heart’ of these natural beauties is a perfect way to personalize them even further, celebrating the special magic in each of us.” Looking for other options? In addition to tanzanite, four other blue-hued stones are associated with December: blue topaz, blue zircon, turquoise, and lapis lazuli.

As this necklace’s name suggests, citrine has been used for centuries to promote success and abundance, making it a special talisman for those born in November. Featuring a hexagonal translucent stone, this dainty pendant is housed in 9k solid gold. In addition to citrine, November also counts golden topaz as its birthstone.

October babies will appreciate the minimalist beauty of these Mejuri opal studs. “I love these flat sphere studs for a simple and chic everyday look,” says Eagle. “Crafted with quality 14k gold, they’re an affordable option that can be styled effortlessly with any outfit.” The DTC brand is known for offering an array of luxury products minus the luxury markup, thanks to its relationships with manufacturers. Not into opals? October also counts pink tourmaline as its modern birthstone.

Part birthstone necklace, part evil eye-warding talisman, this sapphire and diamond evil eye charm comes recommended by stylist and A Style Set founder Erin Eagle . “Charms are currently trending and make for the perfect birthstone accessories,” she says. “This heart-shaped charm allows for versatility—you can move it to different jewelry pieces as trends evolve.”

If you’re an August baby, you have three birthstones to choose from: peridot, spinel, and sardonyx. Peridot is most commonly used for birthstone jewelry, which has a vibrant yellowish-green hue and is thought to call in strength, good fortune, and prosperity to its wearer. This signet ring features a 2.5-millimeter stone set into a carved starburst setting and is available in 10k yellow gold, sterling silver, or yellow brass.

July’s birthstone is the vibrant red ruby, which has been thought to symbolize love, health, and wisdom. This unique huggie earring will make a gorgeous addition to your existing ear stack. Sold as a single piece, it features a hand-carved 14k recycled gold hand accented by a heart-shaped ruby.

June is another month that boasts multiple birthstones: pearl, alexandrite, rhodolite garnet, and moonstone. While all our gorgeous in their own right, the pearl’s symbolic meaning of beauty, sincerity, and new beginnings makes for a meaningful piece of birthstone jewelry. This initial necklace is a fun, modern take on traditional birthstone necklaces, delicate and dainty yet statement-making—and, of course, a bit more personalized. Keep in mind that pearls require extra care, but more on that below.

May is represented by the vibrant green beauty of the emerald, which represents royalty and wealth, as well as finding balance and harmony. This stunning, sculptural dome ring features a 4- x 1-millimeter emerald baguette for a look that’s elegant, yet understated enough for daily wear.

April babies have it pretty good, considering their birthstone is diamond, traditionally thought to bestow its wearer with inner strength and healthy relationships. For a simple, everyday sparkle, we recommend these huggies, which feature 13 diamonds per hoop and can be bought as a single earring or pair. Wear them on their own, or shift to a second or third hole to stack with your more statement-making earrings.

March has two birthstones—bloodstone and aquamarine—which are both thought to protect its wearer’s well-being. Our pick for March birthdays is this bracelet from jewelry label Catbird’s collab with artist Cassi Namoda, which features ethically sourced aquamarine on a lime green thread for a phosphorescent glow meant to evoke the shores of Mozambique. The best part of the collab? The Catbird Giving Fund donates proceeds to Save the Children and Kurandza .

February’s birthstone is amethyst, a quartz stone known for its lilac to deep purple hue and thought to bring peace, clarity, and calm to its wearer. This Missoma birthstone bracelet sees the stone bezel set onto a chunky curb chain for an elegant piece made for layering and stacking. Bonus points for the fact that both its sterling silver and gold-plated vermeil are recycled.

Unlike other months that call multiple gemstones their own, January only counts garnet, a deep, earthy red silicate mineral. This dainty baguette ring from Senia features a bit of extra sparkle thanks to a pavé white topaz band. Shoppers can also choose between sterling silver or yellow vermeil finish to better match their existing ring lineup.

High-quality birthstone jewelry can very well become a future heirloom, which makes it worth the initial investment. This Ariel Gordon pendant is timeless—it’s small and understated, yet boasts beautiful details like a woven border and is crafted from 14k solid gold and natural gemstones. Purchasing the pendant with a 16” solid gold chain puts even lower-priced stones over the $1k mark, but if you already have a gold chain you love, you can buy the pendant à la carte for $525 to $1270.

You don’t have to break the bank to rep your birth month. This sweet little necklace features a heart-shaped birthstone, perfect for layering with other pieces or wearing on its own. It’s worth noting that each stone is cubic zirconia inspired by your birthstone, not the natural gemstone, hence the much more affordable price point.

We’re giving top honors to Aurate’s Birthstone Solitaire Ring, a minimalist single-stone ring made from recycled solid 14k or 18k gold. From a design perspective, we love that it’s dainty enough to stack with your current jewelry pieces or be worn on its own. In terms of quality, Aurate prides itself in its meticulous standards and the fact that it handpicks each gem individually—yet, prices are still quite affordable for a sustainably-made made-to-order ring crafted with high-quality materials.

Our top choice is Aurate’s Birthstone Solitaire Ring, which checks all our boxes. Its design is minimalist enough to be worn on its own or stacked with others, and its price point is surprisingly affordable for a high-quality, solid gold and authentic gemstone ring. If you’re willing to splurge, Ariel Gordon’s Imperial Birthstone Pendant is a stunning option that’s destined for heirloom status. Great for gifting, Birthdate Co.’s The Personalized Birthdate Pendant features four stones selected by astrologers based on their birth chart—but if you’re gifting yourself, you might try Silent Opus’s Milestone Ring, which allows you to add on symbols and stones over time to mark significant milestones and chapters of your life.

Meet the Expert Kristin Chase is a gemology expert at The RealReal, luxury consignment platform.

Khadijah Fulton is the founder and creative director of jewelry label WHITE SPACE.

Erin Eagle is a fashion stylist and the founder of A Style Set, a community-driven styling platform.

What to Look for in Birthstone Jewelry

Gemstone Type and Quality

Gemstones can range in quality—and, thus, price point—which is something to take into account while shopping for a piece of birthstone jewelry. “Investing in jewelry that will last is key, especially when it comes to birthstones,” says Eagle. “Because these pieces are especially meaningful, I prefer high-quality gemstones that are vibrant in color and made with well-crafted metals to ensure that each piece will stand the test of time.”

It’s important to note that more expensive birthstones are commonly substituted with cheaper man-made imitations like glass or lab-created stones, notes The RealReal gemology expert Kristin Chase. If it’s a higher quality you’re looking for, she suggests looking for pieces that have been evaluated by a gemologist or jewelry expert who can properly identify the stones. Additionally, some months have more than one birthstone to choose from. For example, June’s can be either alexandrite or pearl, while December boasts five: blue topaz, blue zircon, tanzanite, turquoise, and lapis lazuli. For this reason, she recommends researching the alternatives to find which suits your style—and your bank account—best.

Durability

Durability is also an important factor to consider, especially if it’s a piece that will get a lot of wear, as this ranges from gemstone to gemstone. “It’s worthwhile to do a little research on the stone that you’re interested in buying, as some are more durable than others,” says Fulton. “Opal is one of the softer gemstones, so if you’re interested in an opal ring, that stone may be at a higher risk of damage during wear than a stone that is higher on the Mohs scale (which ranks a gemstone's hardness), like a diamond or sapphire.” Read up on the Mohs scale and durability here.

Setting

It’s also worth considering how your gems are set. “Stones in high-quality jewelry will be held in place with settings like prongs or bezels,” says Chase. “[These types of settings need] to be done by a professional jeweler and will hold the stones securely in place. Lower quality jewelry may have stones that are glued in place, which, over time, can wear out and result in the stone falling out and becoming lost.”

Metal Type

Gemstones aside, you’ll also want to think about which metal will best suit your needs and how often you think you’ll wear your piece. “Fine quality pieces crafted from gold or platinum may have a higher price tag, but they can maintain their beauty and value for years to come,” says Chase. “Consider choosing these metals if you want a timeless piece that can stand the test of time.” Not looking to make such a big investment? She recommends opting for sterling silver. “It’s a more affordable metal, but still used in finely crafted jewelry—it’s a good choice for bold, fashionable designs.”

If you prefer a gold finish over silver, Fulton says to opt for solid 14k or 18k gold over gold-plated pieces when possible. “Unfortunately, with plated pieces, the gold will eventually rub off and need to be re-plated—or, worst-case scenario, it will discolor your skin as it comes off,” she says. Plating is a much more affordable option than solid gold, but if you do opt for a plated piece, go for gold vermeil. “This is typically a thicker gold layer of a sterling silver base, rather than brass or another base metal,” she explains.

Style

Once you know which gemstone and metal you’d like to go with, you’ll want to keep style and wearability in mind, which will depend on your preference. “Your birthstone can be in a signature item you want to wear every day or a special statement piece reserved only for special occasions,” explains Chase. “Consider how well the jewelry suits your personal style and how often you see yourself wearing it.”

Whether it's part of your daily lineup or worn only for special moments, Eagle considers birthstone jewelry a great opportunity to showcase your individuality. “Finding pieces that stand out and help me express my identity is important to me, so I love finding one-of-a-kind styles or adding my own personal touch by customizing the design,” she says.



FAQ How do you wear birthstone jewelry? “When it comes to styling birthstone jewelry, layering is key,” says Eagle. “Whether you mix different metals and stones or combine your birthstone pieces with other regular pieces in your collection, you can create a unique, personalized look. For example, try pairing chunky rings with a solitaire stone alongside other things you already own.” She also suggests adding a birthstone charm to a favorite necklace or bracelet for more seamless incorporation. “Or, if you prefer a simpler look, opt for stud earrings that beautifully showcase your birthstone,” she adds. Want your pieces to stand out? Chase suggests pairing your birthstone with complementary colors. “A bright green peridot pendant can really pop alongside a pink top,” she says.

What is the best way to clean birthstone jewelry? According to Chase, the best way to clean birthstone jewelry is with a soft toothbrush dipped in a solution of warm water and mild dish soap. “Avoid soaps that have added moisturizers, as they can leave a film, and be sure to dilute it,” she adds. Then rinse the jewelry well and allow it to air dry. This method is also great for hard-to-reach places, like underneath ring settings, notes Fulton. Fulton also recommends ultrasonic cleaners, which can effectively give your jewelry a thorough clean and high shine—however, these can seriously damage softer stones like opals and pearls. Pearls, especially, require extra care. “Do not expose them to harsh chemicals or personal products like perfume or hairspray, as this can damage the surface,” warns Chase. “Use a soft cloth like flannel to gently wipe pearls clean and avoid getting the cord they are strung on wet.”

What is the best time to buy birthstone jewelry? Birthstone jewelry can be purchased at any given time of the year, but considering its meaning, it makes for a thoughtful birthday gift. But much like everyone wears zodiac and astrology-inspired jewelry year-round, birthstone jewelry can be great to gift (to others or yourself) any time of the year—for holidays, anniversaries, or just because. Birthstone jewelry featuring a child’s birthstone can also make a sweet gift for a new parent.

Byrdie contributor Jenna Igneri has been working in fashion and beauty media for over a decade and has written for publications such as Refinery29, WhoWhatWear, The Zoe Report, Vice, Coveteur, and more. To source the best birthstone jewelry the internet has to offer, she sorted through customer reviews and tapped a handful of jewelry designers, gemologists, and stylists to help narrow down the list.

