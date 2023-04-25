We conducted hours of research on the best bikini brands on the market, evaluating each on the quality of the fabric, the design aesthetic, the return policy, the size range, and the overall value. We considered all body shapes and sizes for this list, from small busts and large busts to maternity. We also had a look at bikini brands that design for a more active lifestyle (read: made with fabric that stays put and doesn’t ride up) as well as those that design styles with environmental sustainability in mind. After consulting with two stylists and a fashion expert, we narrowed down our choices to land on the following best in show.

Shopping online for a bikini has never been easier—but you have to know where to look and what brands offer quality fabrics and deliver a chic design aesthetic. Word to the wise: look for brands that offer generous return policies so you can feel more confident about your selections. So whether you’re a skilled surfer or prefer to lay poolside, now is the season to stock up on cute bikinis—though we think a good bikini that you’ll feel comfortable in is a total wardrobe staple, regardless of the season. From classic to trendy, full-coverage to cheeky, the bikini brands we’ve selected for this roundup are stylist-approved.

Best Overall Mara Hoffman Mara Hoffman View On Marahoffman.com Cool cuts, unexpected colors, a wide range of sizes, and recycled materials—Mara Hoffman has it all, earning her the top spot of best overall bikini brand. The CFDA designer launched swim in 2008, eight years after founding her ready-to-wear line, and her swim pieces capture the brand’s bold, vibrant, and chic bohemian-leaning aesthetic. We love the new Pyratex collection, a sustainable range of swimwear that’s non-toxic and more environmentally friendly than most swimwear. Television stylist Dina Cerchione is also a big fan. “Mara Hoffman gets my vote for best overall swimwear because not only are her cuts and prints beautiful and different, but all of her swimwear is made from recycled nylon or polyester,” she says. “And she offers extended sizes making it a truly sustainable and inclusive brand.” Price at time of publish: $130–$350 Return Policy: Within 14 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders over $300 | Size Range: XXS–3X

Best on Amazon Seafolly Seafolly View On Amazon There’s no shortage of bikini brands on Amazon, but you have to do some sleuth work to find quality ones that will withstand more than a few dips in a pool. Seafolly is that brand. It sells a variety of bikini cuts in tropical colors and prints that can be mixed and matched, as well as easy breezy cover-ups and kids’ swimsuits, too. “Seafolly is one of the best swimsuit brands out there and if you are looking for quality and variety and need it fast, hello Prime shipping,” Cerchione says. Price at time of publish: $10–$130 Return Policy: Within 30 days | Shipping Policy: Free with Prime membership | Size Range: 2–12

Best for Large Bust SKIMS View On Skims.com We love Kim Kardashian’s performant swimwear line that is all-inclusive size-wise. When shopping for swimwear for large busts, consider coverage that’s supportive without leaving you feeling strapped down. SKIMS has plenty of options, whether you’re looking for a sexy triangle top, a cropped swim T-shirt to pair with high-waisted bottoms or a metallic mock-neck swim tank. “For all the busty women out there that want to feel confident and comfortable, SKIMS has you covered—literally,” says stylist Chantelle Hartman Malarkey. “Sexy is also on top of their list and it shows.” Price at time of publish: $36–$128 Return Policy: Within 30 days with a $6 return shipping fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders over $75 | Size Range: XXS–4X The 24 Best High-Waisted Bikinis for Your Next Out of Office

Best for Small Bust L*Space L*Space View On Lspace.com L*Space offers a variety of tops, many with tie backs and adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit for you, which makes the brand ideal for those with small busts. This means no more gaping—and we’re here for it. “The brand offers a really unique and stylish selection of individually sold tops and bottoms so you can get the absolute best fit for your body,” Cerchione says. Price at time of publish: $84–$202 Return Policy: Within 30 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Affordable Everlane View On Everlane.com Whenever we’re on the hunt for affordable elevated basics, we turn to Everlane first. That goes for its swimwear offerings too, which come in a variety of classic cuts you’ll wear forever in a range of solids and patterns. “Everlane’s suits are very budget-friendly, especially when they are on sale,” says De Anne Combs, co-founder of the clothing line, La Peony. Word to the wise: buy swimwear from Everlane in the off-season or keep one eye on your emails for one of Everlane’s too-good-to-pass-up sales for extra affordable prices. “They offer many classic pieces that stay on trend for years to come without breaking the bank,” says Combs. We don’t love that there’s a return shipping fee, but it’s under $10 so we still think there is plenty of affordability with this brand. Price at time of publish: $35–$70 Return Policy: Within 30 days with a $7 return shipping fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $75 | Size Range: XXS–XXL

Best Active REVLY Sport REVLY Sport View On Revlysport.com Whether you spend your summers surfing or snorkeling or are known to be the most competitive beach volleyball player in town, you’ll need a bikini that stays put. REVLY Sport bikinis are designed to fit properly, no matter your body type, and stay in place, regardless of how wild the waves are while you’re boogie boarding. “I highly recommended REVLY for all the surfer gals out there,” says Malarkey. “REVLY suits move with you comfortably.” Price at time of publish: $68–$98 Return Policy: Within 14 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $150 | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Sustainably Made Kõraru Koraru View On Koraru.co Until recently, “swimwear” and “sustainable” rarely could be found in the same sentence, as many bikinis are made out of synthetic materials that shed microfibers—a big no-no for polluting waterways. Some brands, like Kõraru, are changing that. Its swimsuits are made with ECONYL regenerated yarn from nylon waste, and the packaging materials are just as thoughtful and recyclable. Best yet? The suits are designed in classic yet interesting cuts that you’ll want to rock poolside for years to come. “The options are endless with Koraru suits—from the itty bitty bikini to full coverage in all colors,” says Combs. “It’s also a huge plus that the brand is environmentally friendly.” Price at time of publish: $110–$220 Return Policy: Within 14 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $250 | Size Range: XS–XXL

Best Sculpting STYLEST STYLEST View On Stylest.com Shapewear under your bikini? We’re here for it. STYLEST is known for shapewear swimwear as well as Aqua Lingerie, a line of bras and shapewear designed specifically to be worn under your swimsuit. These shapewear suits, which feature power mesh lining that sculpts and shapes your entire body, can be worn with or without Aqua Lingerie. Genius, no? “So often swimwear tops are created to look great while they are dry, but the performance isn't there when they get wet,” says Cerchione. “With the addition of STYLEST’s Aqua Lingerie bra, you can look great both wet and dry. Win/win.” Price at time of publish: $98–$278 Return Policy: Within 21 days with a $9 restocking fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Size Range: XS–2X

Best Maternity Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Whether you’re expecting or are postpartum, consider Summersalt, a brand that offers an extensive collection of maternity suits. We love this line in general for its inclusive sizing, with expertly designed pieces for all kinds of body types, from those with long torsos to plus sizes up to size 22. The various types of cuts, from wrap-style, ruffled, or one-shouldered, are designed to provide coverage that won’t budge. “Where fashion meets function,” is how Combs describes the brand. “I highly recommend Summersalt for all the mommas out there looking for a fashion-forward suit without the goodies hanging out.” Price at time of publish: $45–$145 Return Policy: Within 21 days with an $8 handling fee | Shipping Policy: Cost varies based on location | Size Range: 0–22 The 14 Best Swimsuits for Long Torsos of 2023

Best Patterns Solid & Striped View On Solidandstriped.com Textures, patterns, and unique cuts, oh my! Whatever you’re looking for, swimwear-wise and beyond, chances are Solid + Striped carries it. Strapless gingham print? Yep. Boho-style knit swimwear? Also yes. “I could shop for days on Solid + Striped,” says Malarkey. “Their unique trending designs, colors, and cuts are dreamy! I love their modern vintage looks too. If you’re looking for a suit that’s memorable, look no further.” Price at time of publish: $88–$298 Return Policy: Within 30 days with a $6.95 restocking fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $150 | Size Range: XXS–2X

Best Flexible Sizing Bond-Eye Bond-Eye View On Bond-eye.com Unsized swimwear? We know what you’re thinking. Bond-Eye bikinis are like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. With a patented fabric designed to stretch, the brand's unsized bikinis fit almost everyone between sizes extra small to large. The unique stretch of the crinkle material fits cup sizes A to DD/E and most of the crinkle bottoms can be worn low-, mid-, or high-rise. Add in the fun colors and cute cuts, and you’ll want to get a pool party on the books ASAP. Price at time of publish: $80–$250 Return Policy: Within 30 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $200 | Size Range: One size

Best Classic Zonarch Zonarch View On Zonarch.com We love the clean lines and quality fabric of Zonach swimwear. Standout pieces include the always chic striped bandeau, a rash guard in a dynamic paisley print, and the barely-there string bikini. They’re all equally as classic as they are of-the-moment—an ideal pairing for a bikini you want to wear for many beach vacations to come. Malarkey especially adores the bralette swimsuit tops, which she calls, “one of the sexiest looks I love to rock.” Price at time of publish: $70–$174 Return Policy: Within 30 days with $10 shipping and a restocking fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for orders over $125 | Size Range: XS–3X

Best Trendy Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis View On Frankiesbikinis.com This line originated in Malibu and is a staple of fitness-minded California style. We love it “for women who want to show it all,” says Combs of Frankies Bikinis, known for its cheeky bottoms. “Designs are very sexy and form-fitting—effortlessly chic for any swimsuit moment,” she says. A word to the wise, consider sizing up if you want more coverage, as the line tends to run on the smaller side. Choose from ribbed string bikinis, ruffled designs, low-back one-pieces, and much more. It also sells complimentary sweat sets and other Y2K-inspired clothing/bathing suit cover-ups for you to pair with your bikini. Price at time of publish: $65–$185 Return Policy: Within 30 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Size Range: XS–2X The 12 Best Epilators of 2023

Best UV Protection Cover Swim Cover Swim View On Coverswim.com If you’re serious about your sun protection—as we all should be—you can feel confident about your time water-side with Cover Swim’s collection. “Cover Swim offers protection from head to toe—literally,” says Combs. All of its pieces provide UPF50+ protection that blocks 98% of harmful UV rays. The suits tend to be more full coverage, including jumpsuits, turtleneck options, and swim leggings, which are perfect for all kinds of outdoor, sporty water activities. Price at time of publish: $105–$350 Return Policy: Within 28 days (via Net-a-Porter) | Shipping Policy: Cost varies based on location (via Net-a-Porter) over $100 | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Variety Jade Swim Jade Swim View On Jadeswim.com View On Matchesfashion.com View On Revolve Regardless of the top, bottom, or one-piece you select, Jade Swim offers a number of color choices to choose from. On top of that, the brand has a plethora of styles, ranging from a classic triangle top and a one-shoulder one-piece to a flattering square neck. Because they’re so versatile, Jade Swim emphasizes that its styles can be worn day to night, no matter if you’re taking a dip in the pool or exploring the night scene. What more can you ask for? Price at time of publish: $80–$245 Return Policy: Within 14 days | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Size Range: XS–XL

Best for Solid Shades Hunza G View On Hunzag.com If you’re all about nostalgia, consider Hunza G, a line that’s bringing back the ‘90s with its eye-catching crinkle-stretch fabric. Even outside of the material, the high-cut bottoms, twisted bandeau tops, and stringy sets are some styles you may recognize from this iconic era, but with a more modern twist. The brand is all about cool, flattering designs that support all shapes and tastes made out of pure deadstock fabric that is so stretchy, it’s designed to fit most body shapes and sizes. Price at time of publish: $205–$245 Return Policy: Within 60 days (via Revolve) | Shipping Policy: Free shipping (via Revolve) | Size Range: One size

Best Mix & Match Joues de Sable Revolve View On Jouesdesable.com View On Revolve Sure, it is convenient to purchase a bathing suit that already comes in a set, but where is the fun in that? Joues de Sable gives you the option to create your own set with each of its pieces being available separately. Want a triangle top with a high-waisted bottom? No problem. Considering a halter top in the mix instead? Feel free to do as you please — the decision is yours. Price at time of publish: $80–$225 Return Policy: Within 7 days | Shipping Policy: Cost varies based on location | Size Range: XS–2X The 15 Best Mineral Sunscreens for Healthy, Protected Skin