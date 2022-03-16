We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Back in the day, wearing a bag around your waist was a stigma mainly bestowed upon overzealous tourists. Now, in a time where many are seeking a happy medium between fashionable and practical, belt bags, waist packs, and fanny packs are being received much more warmly. "'Beauty is pain' is an ancient way to see beauty, style, and fashion," explains Fausti, a New York-based stylist. "We have evolved and are continuing to evolve in positive and forward ways and our style choices should reflect that. We need functionality." Belt bags are the ultimate solution to carrying your essentials hands-free while still keeping them accessible—and they can be stylish, too. "I love wearing [belt bags] because they bring me from set to a day out," Fausti says. "My hands are always filled and I’m very busy—I don’t need the extra struggle with handbags." Plus, they come in a variety of stylish silhouettes, materials, and color options, so you can make them your own, just like your favorite handbag. We poured over reviews and tried on numerous options to help us hone a list of the best belt bags available right now—read on for the top picks.

Meet the Expert Fausti is a stylist and fashion collector based in New York City.