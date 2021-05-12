Beautycounter: The Best Products and Brand Review

Here at Byrdie, we take a lot of pride in our diligence in researching and investigating, so you'll get the best of pretty much every product you try. Wouldn't it be nice if the same meticulous attention to detail was applied in-house for every cosmetics brand? While Byrdie's makeup line is still a dream in our little hearts, we're always looking for brands with a similar energy to ours, and that's what attracted us to Beautycounter. The brand is not only obsessed with being as green and clean as possible but also making sure you look good while doing so. Read on for more about one of the hottest clean-beauty brands.

Beautycounter Founded: Gregg Renfrew, 2011

Gregg Renfrew, 2011 Based In: Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica, CA Pricing: $$–$$$

$$–$$$ Best Known For: High-performance products that are both effective and clean.

High-performance products that are both effective and clean. Most Popular Product: Counter+ All Bright C Serum

Beautycounter's anniversary is on March 4, and every year the brand takes this day as an opportunity to travel to Washington, DC, to hold meetings on Capitol Hill and ask lawmakers to support better beauty laws. The US has not passed a major federal law governing cosmetics since 1938. To participate in our democracy and lend your voice to our movement for safer products, you can text BETTERBEAUTY to 52886, which will email your local member of Congress, letting them know you support cosmetic reform. Other Brands You’ll Love: Olio e Osso, KORA Organics, Lawless Beauty

After watching the documentary An Inconvenient Truth in 2006, founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew found his eyes wide open at what he had seen, and that led him down the path toward launching Beautycounter. "It was a wakeup call for me. I started connecting the dots between what was detrimental to the earth was likely also detrimental to our health," he explained. He made sweeping changes to his life and home, such as swapping out plastic containers for glass, buying organic mattresses, and using eco-friendly products. "But when it came to personal care and beauty products, I couldn’t find any that met my high standards and had ingredients that were safer for my health," he said. "I felt people were being asked to compromise their health in the name of beauty." Renfrew saw a void in the marketplace for a beauty brand with products that were incredibly high-performing but made with ingredients that were significantly safer for people's health.

The brand was founded in 2011 but launched in 2013, and Renfrew's goal was to change the idea of what "clean" meant in a time when no one was really exploring that space quite yet. "As a pioneer in the clean beauty space, we go above and beyond clean to set the highest bar in safer beauty through an innovative program called Blueprint for CleanTM: 12 safety standards—including ingredient transparency, sustainable packaging, and responsible sourcing—that all our partners must adhere to." The goal of Beautycounter is to drive a movement for transparency and accountability in the beauty industry and advocate to update federal regulations that have stood largely unchanged since 1938. Their consumer is those who prioritize a brand that goes along with their values and products that don’t sacrifice their safety, or the safety of the planet. "Over the course of eight years since launch, we have helped pass nine pieces of legislation to help protect consumer health," Renfrew boasts, which isn't too shabby.