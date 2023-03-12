The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally here, and with the red (a.k.a. champagne) carpet comes some of the most iconic looks of the year. Whether you're rooting for Oscars nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett or just tuning in for a Rihanna performance, one thing is for sure: Tonight is going to bring some jaw-dropping hair, nail, and makeup looks that drive trends for the rest of the season. (The bar is Zoe Kravitz's side-swept baby bangs from last year.)

As always, there are sure to be a few modern takes on Old Hollywood glamour (looking at you for Blonde, Ana de Armas), plus a few bold beauty takes that steal the show. So ahead, discover the absolute best hair, nail, and makeup looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.