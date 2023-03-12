The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally here, and with the red (a.k.a. champagne) carpet comes some of the most iconic looks of the year. Whether you're rooting for Oscars nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett or just tuning in for a Rihanna performance, one thing is for sure: Tonight is going to bring some jaw-dropping hair, nail, and makeup looks that drive trends for the rest of the season. (The bar is Zoe Kravitz's side-swept baby bangs from last year.)
As always, there are sure to be a few modern takes on Old Hollywood glamour (looking at you for Blonde, Ana de Armas), plus a few bold beauty takes that steal the show. So ahead, discover the absolute best hair, nail, and makeup looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.
Rihanna
Fresh off of her Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna is walking the champagne carpet in signature Rihanna glam: a subtle cat eye, matte red lips, and a lit-from-within glow. The singer—who is performing at tonight's ceremony—paired her makeup with a spiky topknot.
Lady Gaga
On a night filled with angelic white gowns, Lady Gaga is bringing the gothic glamour. The singer is wearing a reverse cat-eye and red latex lips (achieved with her own Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer, $26).
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas is nominated tonight for her heartbreaking portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, but she's going for the opposite with her beauty tonight. The actress is paring sleek brown hair by Jenny Cho using René Furterer products. Meanwhile, her makeup features eye-catching rose gold shimmer on the lids. To get the look, her makeup artist used Estée Lauder's Pure Color Envy Luxe Eyeshadow Quad in Rose & Shine, plus a combo of Estée Lauder's Pure Color Crème Lipstick in Irresistible and Renegade on the lips.
Florence Pugh
We can always count on Florence Pugh to bring a modern updo to an award show red carpet, and tonight is no exception. For tonight's Oscars, Pugh is wearing a flipped waterfall ponytail adorned with a velvet ribbon.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling's casual, half-up half-down hair is the perfect contrast to her structural corset gown by Vera Wang. The hair was created by stylist Marc Mena using the MahaMane Smooth and Shine Hair Oil from Fable & Mane. She's topping the look off with a smoky eye and a mauve lip.
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox is channeling Audrey Hepburn tonight while hosting E!'s red carpet coverage. In true Cox style, the host is paring a classical updo with voluminous lashes, a pinky-nude lip, and meticulously-shaped brows.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne's slicked, side-swept hair brings classic Old Hollywood. But in true Delevingne fashion, the look is balanced with a siren eye (created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Ardell Knot-Free Individuals) and a serpent choker.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens simply never misses on a red carpet. Tonight, the actress is pairing a simple, glowy look with an iconic, ribbon-adorned flipped bun.
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is all about sleek and glossy beauty tonight. For tonight's ceremony, the model is wearing a twisted chignon with slicked side bangs created by hairstylist Mashal Afzalzada using exclusively Living Proof products. (Notably, the Control Hairspray and Vanishing Oil).
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey's sculptural bun is bringing the ultimate princess vibes to the Oscars red carpet.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh is looking absolutely ethereal for tonight's Oscars ceremony, pairing a white gown with baby pink makeup and a diamond headband dripping with teardrop jewels.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira's natural texture is on display in the most gorgeous way imaginable tonight. The actress shared with E! host Laverne Cox that the look—created by stylist Larry Sims—is an homage to "African women carrying things on their head with astounding poise at all times."
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen has stepped out for the 95th annual Academy Awards wearing a dramatic red lip, spidery lashes, and a slicked-back bun crafted by stylist Mark Townsend using Phyto products.
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson is emulating true, Old-Hollywood glamour for tonight's Oscars. The singer and actress—nominated for her song "Applause"—has opted for a sleek updo by Caile Noble for Dove Hair paired with monochromatic lids and lips by makeup artist Karan Mitchell using Valentino Beauty. She's finishing the look with a statement necklace containing over 122 carats of emeralds.
Harvey Guillen
Oscar-nominee Harvey Guillen is bringing classic, glossy finger waves to the champagne carpet tonight.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis—nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress—is walking the champagne carpet in her signature silver pixie cut. She's pairing her iconic hair with a glossy lip, bold lashes, and plenty of shimmer courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills products (like Brow Wiz and Matte Satin Lipstick in shade Haze).
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow's tousled updo is instantly one of our favorite looks of the night. The model is paring her cheekbone-grazing tendrils with immaculate, lit-from-within skin.
Hong Chau
Nominated tonight for her role in The Whale, Chau has opted for an elegant ballet bun, fresh makeup, and teardrop earrings to accessorize her stunning, pink column gown by Prada.
Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai's deep red lip and bold brows are completely stealing the show on tonight's champagne carpet.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's perfectly messy, wet look hair paired with a bejeweled gown is an instant win in our book.
Jessica Chastain
Always the picture of classic red carpet glamour, Jessica Chastain is walking the champagne carpet tonight in bouncy brushed-out curls, a true-red lip, and extra long lashes. Her glam was created by Kristofer Buckle for Charlotte Tilbury using products like the brand's Matte Blush Wand and Matte Revolution Lipstick in (fittingly) shade Red Carpet Red.
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman's indie sleaze waves waves are straight from the '90s and the perfect relaxed complement to her corsage-adorned gown.