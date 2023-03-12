All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Get ready to add these to your saved folder.

By
Holly Rhue
Holly Rhue byrdie senior editor headshot
Holly Rhue
Holly Rhue is the associate editorial director for Byrdie, covering all things beauty and wellness.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on 03/12/23
vanessa hudgens wearing black and white dress on oscars carpet

Getty

The 95th annual Academy Awards are finally here, and with the red (a.k.a. champagne) carpet comes some of the most iconic looks of the year. Whether you're rooting for Oscars nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett or just tuning in for a Rihanna performance, one thing is for sure: Tonight is going to bring some jaw-dropping hair, nail, and makeup looks that drive trends for the rest of the season. (The bar is Zoe Kravitz's side-swept baby bangs from last year.)

As always, there are sure to be a few modern takes on Old Hollywood glamour (looking at you for Blonde, Ana de Armas), plus a few bold beauty takes that steal the show. So ahead, discover the absolute best hair, nail, and makeup looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

01 of 22

Rihanna

rihanna

Getty

Fresh off of her Super Bowl appearance, Rihanna is walking the champagne carpet in signature Rihanna glam: a subtle cat eye, matte red lips, and a lit-from-within glow. The singer—who is performing at tonight's ceremony—paired her makeup with a spiky topknot.

02 of 22

Lady Gaga

close up of lady gaga's makeup on oscars red carpet

Getty

On a night filled with angelic white gowns, Lady Gaga is bringing the gothic glamour. The singer is wearing a reverse cat-eye and red latex lips (achieved with her own Haus Labs Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer, $26).

03 of 22

Ana de Armas

ana de armas wearing straight hair at oscars red carpet

Getty

Ana de Armas is nominated tonight for her heartbreaking portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, but she's going for the opposite with her beauty tonight. The actress is paring sleek brown hair by Jenny Cho using René Furterer products. Meanwhile, her makeup features eye-catching rose gold shimmer on the lids. To get the look, her makeup artist used Estée Lauder's Pure Color Envy Luxe Eyeshadow Quad in Rose & Shine, plus a combo of Estée Lauder's Pure Color Crème Lipstick in Irresistible and Renegade on the lips.

04 of 22

Florence Pugh

florence pugh wearing blonde bun on oscars red carpet

Getty

We can always count on Florence Pugh to bring a modern updo to an award show red carpet, and tonight is no exception. For tonight's Oscars, Pugh is wearing a flipped waterfall ponytail adorned with a velvet ribbon.

05 of 22

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling wearing white gown on oscars red carpet

Getty

Mindy Kaling's casual, half-up half-down hair is the perfect contrast to her structural corset gown by Vera Wang. The hair was created by stylist Marc Mena using the MahaMane Smooth and Shine Hair Oil from Fable & Mane. She's topping the look off with a smoky eye and a mauve lip.

06 of 22

Laverne Cox

laverne cox wearing neutral makeup at oscars

Getty

Laverne Cox is channeling Audrey Hepburn tonight while hosting E!'s red carpet coverage. In true Cox style, the host is paring a classical updo with voluminous lashes, a pinky-nude lip, and meticulously-shaped brows.

07 of 22

Cara Delevingne

cara delevingne wearing a red dress at oscars

Getty

Cara Delevingne's slicked, side-swept hair brings classic Old Hollywood. But in true Delevingne fashion, the look is balanced with a siren eye (created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo using Ardell Knot-Free Individuals) and a serpent choker.

08 of 22

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens wearing sleek bun at oscars

Getty

Vanessa Hudgens simply never misses on a red carpet. Tonight, the actress is pairing a simple, glowy look with an iconic, ribbon-adorned flipped bun.

09 of 22

Ashley Graham

ashley graham wearing black dress at oscars

Getty

Ashley Graham is all about sleek and glossy beauty tonight. For tonight's ceremony, the model is wearing a twisted chignon with slicked side bangs created by hairstylist Mashal Afzalzada using exclusively Living Proof products. (Notably, the Control Hairspray and Vanishing Oil).

10 of 22

Halle Bailey

halle bailey wearing blue dress on oscars carpet

Getty

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey's sculptural bun is bringing the ultimate princess vibes to the Oscars red carpet.

11 of 22

Michelle Yeoh

michelle yeoh in white gown on oscars red carpet

Getty

Michelle Yeoh is looking absolutely ethereal for tonight's Oscars ceremony, pairing a white gown with baby pink makeup and a diamond headband dripping with teardrop jewels.

12 of 22

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira wearing black gown on oscars red carpet

Getty

Danai Gurira's natural texture is on display in the most gorgeous way imaginable tonight. The actress shared with E! host Laverne Cox that the look—created by stylist Larry Sims—is an homage to "African women carrying things on their head with astounding poise at all times."

13 of 22

Elizabeth Olsen

elizabeth olsen wearing black gown and red lipstick

Getty

Elizabeth Olsen has stepped out for the 95th annual Academy Awards wearing a dramatic red lip, spidery lashes, and a slicked-back bun crafted by stylist Mark Townsend using Phyto products.

14 of 22

Sofia Carson

sofia carson wearing white gown with emerald necklace

Getty

Sofia Carson is emulating true, Old-Hollywood glamour for tonight's Oscars. The singer and actress—nominated for her song "Applause"—has opted for a sleek updo by Caile Noble for Dove Hair paired with monochromatic lids and lips by makeup artist Karan Mitchell using Valentino Beauty. She's finishing the look with a statement necklace containing over 122 carats of emeralds.

15 of 22

Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen wearing tuxedo on oscars red carpet

Getty

Oscar-nominee Harvey Guillen is bringing classic, glossy finger waves to the champagne carpet tonight.

16 of 22

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis wearing sparkly gown at oscars

Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis—nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress—is walking the champagne carpet in her signature silver pixie cut. She's pairing her iconic hair with a glossy lip, bold lashes, and plenty of shimmer courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills products (like Brow Wiz and Matte Satin Lipstick in shade Haze).

17 of 22

Winnie Harlow

winnie harlow wearing messy updo on oscars red carpet

Getty

Winnie Harlow's tousled updo is instantly one of our favorite looks of the night. The model is paring her cheekbone-grazing tendrils with immaculate, lit-from-within skin.

18 of 22

Hong Chau

hong chau wearing pink dress on red carpet

Getty

Nominated tonight for her role in The Whale, Chau has opted for an elegant ballet bun, fresh makeup, and teardrop earrings to accessorize her stunning, pink column gown by Prada.

19 of 22

Malala Yousafzai

malala wearing silver gown and red lip on oscars carpet

Getty

Malala Yousafzai's deep red lip and bold brows are completely stealing the show on tonight's champagne carpet.

20 of 22

Eva Longoria

eva longoria wearing sparkly gown on oscars carpet

Getty

Eva Longoria's perfectly messy, wet look hair paired with a bejeweled gown is an instant win in our book.

21 of 22

Jessica Chastain

jessica chastain wearing red lip on oscars red carpet

Getty

Always the picture of classic red carpet glamour, Jessica Chastain is walking the champagne carpet tonight in bouncy brushed-out curls, a true-red lip, and extra long lashes. Her glam was created by Kristofer Buckle for Charlotte Tilbury using products like the brand's Matte Blush Wand and Matte Revolution Lipstick in (fittingly) shade Red Carpet Red.

22 of 22

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wearing black dress on oscars red carpet

Getty

Nicole Kidman's indie sleaze waves waves are straight from the '90s and the perfect relaxed complement to her corsage-adorned gown.

Related Stories