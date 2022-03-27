There's been so much buzz building around the 94th annual Academy Awards, and rightfully so. We have a lot to look forward to this year: the celebration of the best films of 2021, Beyoncè's first live performance since 2020, and of course, the beauty looks. The award show's red carpet has become synonymous with unforgettable glamour, and our favorite celebrities always grace the event with dazzling hair and makeup looks. From Lupita Nyongo's elegant updo to Demi Singleton's sleek braided ponytail, we were gifted with ample beauty inspiration this evening. Ahead, see all of the best beauty looks from the 2022 Oscars.
Lily James
Hairstylist Danilo Dixon created Lily James' look using Sebastian Professional and Dyson. "She's a contemporary beauty, so I wanted to give her an effortless luxurious style," Dixon said.
Dixon distributed the Sebastian Professional Potion 9 ($18) and mist Sebastian Professional Trilliant onto James' hair to start creating the style. Then, he worked a small amount of Sebastian Professional Dark Oil ($39) over her ends. He then added the Sebastian Professional Volupt ($17) on her roots to add volume.
Using a paddle brush, Dixon dried James' hair with the Dyson Supersonic Dryer ($499) and concentrator attachment. Then, he created a smooth finish with a body bend using the Dyson Corrale Flat Iron (set at medium heat). After pinning each section and letting it cool, he brushed through James' hair. To finish, Dixon lightly sprayed Sebastian Professional Dry Clean Only ($17) to enhance volume and Sebastian Professional Shaper ($21) to add a flexible hold.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o looked dazzling on the red carpet per usual. The actress has become known for unforgettable hair looks and tonight's sculptural updo was no exception. "The overall look of this hairstyle is partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art," Nyong’o's hairstylist Vernon François says. "It is a sister locks updo with a soft, graceful, glamorous feel influenced by what Lupita is wearing."
François used an array of Matrix products to create the asymmetric hand-sculpted 'do, such as the Instacure Shampoo ($22), Instacure Conditioner ($22), and High Amplify Hairspray.
Becky G
Becky G is giving timeless glamour this evening, opting for an overall nude makeup look and loose curls.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross looked regal in red tonight. The actress and Pattern Beauty founder pulled her curls back into a French twist updo, allowing her red lipstick to be the star of the look.
Demi Singleton
King Richard star Demi Singleton's lengthy fishtail braid immediately captured our attention. "The style was inspired by '80' childhood memories," Singleton's hairstylist Nai'vasha says. "When I was the age of Demi—who plays Serena in the film— mothers would give you a ponytail and add a bow or embellished ponytail holder at the base and the ends."
Nai'vasha first parted Singleton's hair into two-inch sections and smoothed with TRESemme TRES TWO Mega Sculpting Gel ($6). Then, she firmly brushed the hair into section #1 and wrapped it with an elastic bungee.
She then repeated the same process to the top section and brushed it into section #1. Afterward, she wrapped a second elastic bungee. Once the pony was positioned, Nai'vasha used black strips to set Singleton's hair in place while she braided the ponytail.
Next, she took a quarter size of TRESemme's OneStep Smooth ($6) and massaged it into the hair before finishing the fishtail braid. To complete the look, Nai'vasha used some of the crystals from Singleton's dress and delicately sewed them into her ends and at the base of her ponytail.
Zendaya
From her fashion choices to her glam, Zendaya never disappoints us. The actress showed up to the red carpet with a chic updo to complement her elegant two-piece look. "For Zendaya's Oscar's look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it's very glamorous and Hollywood-esque," celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill says. "It also accentuates Zendaya's beautiful features."
Hill started by prepping Hidden Crown 18-inch Original Clip-Ins with Joico's Defy Damage Pro Series 1, BlondeLife Powder Lightener, and LumiShine Demi Liquid. Next, she sprayed TRESemmé's One Step Volume Mist ($6) at the roots of Zendaya's hair and styled her strands using the T3 AireBrush Duo ($180) with a round brush attachment.
Hill then applied the TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum ($6) from roots to ends and attached three clip-ins to the back of Zendaya's hair for added fullness. She secured her hair with a soft elastic band and hairpins in the back. To complete the look, she pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray ($6) to ensure it lasted all day.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams will forever be a beauty icon, especially when it comes to hair. Tonight, she hit the red carpet with a glamorous half-up half-down style that was full of body and curls.
Vanessa Hudgens
We love everything about Vanessa Hudgens' look. The sleek topknot, feathery brows, and glittery eyeshadow? Simply stunning. To prep her skin for glam, Hudgens' makeup artist Tonya Brewer used Solawave's Blue Light Therapy Wand ($159) and the Renew Complex Activating Serum ($59). Brewer then used all Pat McGrath Labs products to achieve the actress' makeup look.
Ariana Debose
Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana Debose looked radiant with her tousled pixie cut and striking smoky eye. Her makeup artist Andrea Tiller used Charlotte Tilbury products this evening, including the Instant Eye Palette ($75) in Smokey Eyes Are Forever, Beautiful Skin Foundation ($44), and Tinted Love ($34) in Love Chain.
Chloe x Halle
Chloe x Halle have been showcasing the versatility of locs recently. Halle pulled her locs into a high bun with curly tendrils framing her face while Chloe went for an artistic updo.
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz has been leaning into Audrey Hepburn vibes as of late, and we're here for it. The actress' go-to hairstylist Nikki Nelms created this sophisticated and sleek look, completing it with mini bangs.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's hair feels like a nod to decades past. Her flipped ends are transporting us right back to the '60s.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish can rock any hairstyle. Her platinum blonde finger waves were the center of her glam this evening.
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph graced the red carpet with a perfectly pressed bob and vibrant pink lipstick. Celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern prepped Maya Rudolph’s skin for the awards using the Pause Well-Aging Fascia Stimulating Tool ($97).
Serena Williams
Like her sister Venus, it's clear Serena Williams loves to play around with her hair. Tonight, she debuted a blunt blonde bob and we're obsessed. "We collaborated and decided to embark on something edgy, fun, and flirty to match the spirit of her dress, up the ante, display her versatility, and demonstrate her ability to transform," Maui Moisture ambassador and celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand says. "We opted to use tried and true products that worked well on her previous textured bob since they work well on both textured and straight hair."
Armand used some of Maui Moisture's new products like the Strength & Length + Castor & Neem Oil Shampoo ($7) and Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongating Gel ($7).
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is another hair chameleon, switching up her look in an instant. The rapper opted for a slicked-back low bun for tonight's festivities, finishing the look with perfectly swooped edges.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain glowed on the red carpet. Her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used all Charlotte Tilbury products, including the Airbrush Flawless Foundation ($44), Lip Cheat ($24) in Pillow Talk, and Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34) in Super Cindy. Buckle also used the yet-to-launch Pillow Talk Multi Glow in Romance Light on the actress.
Laverne Cox
Our digital issue cover star Laverne Cox knows how to create a legendary beauty look. Her beautifully messy bun and bold berry-colored lipstick are the perfect pair.