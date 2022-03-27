01 of 18

Lily James

Getty Images

Hairstylist Danilo Dixon created Lily James' look using Sebastian Professional and Dyson. "She's a contemporary beauty, so I wanted to give her an effortless luxurious style," Dixon said.

Dixon distributed the Sebastian Professional Potion 9 ($18) and mist Sebastian Professional Trilliant onto James' hair to start creating the style. Then, he worked a small amount of Sebastian Professional Dark Oil ($39) over her ends. He then added the Sebastian Professional Volupt ($17) on her roots to add volume.

Using a paddle brush, Dixon dried James' hair with the Dyson Supersonic Dryer ($499) and concentrator attachment. Then, he created a smooth finish with a body bend using the Dyson Corrale Flat Iron (set at medium heat). After pinning each section and letting it cool, he brushed through James' hair. To finish, Dixon lightly sprayed Sebastian Professional Dry Clean Only ($17) to enhance volume and Sebastian Professional Shaper ($21) to add a flexible hold.

