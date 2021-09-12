8 Head-Turning Beauty Looks From the 2021 VMAs

There’s one thing we can usually expect from the MTV VMAs, and that’s the unexpected. The annual video music awards show is known for its wild performances and even wilder red carpet looks, with makeup and hair to match. Every year, we look forward to a red carpet full of bold, experimental beauty looks, and 2021 is no different. We’re tuned in for the glitz, the glam, and everything in-between.
In case you didn't catch every single jaw-dropping moment, we’ve rounded up the best beauty looks spotted on the red carpet—complete with all the details, of course. Read on to see our favorites.
Normani
Normani embraced her “wild side” with super sharp eyeliner to match her edgy all-white ensemble. She paired the liner with an ultra glossy nude lip, brushed up brows, and berry blush.
Saweetie
Saweetie kept everything icy with silver and white details. The rapper paired her frosty Old Hollywood starlet-inspired blonde hair with even frostier eyeshadow and long all-white nails.
Olivia Rodrigo
Good for you, Olivia. We're more just a little into this bright berry look on the red carpet. She paired soft waves with a center part, glowing highlighter, kitten eyeliner, and berry lipstick.
Doja Cat
Purple reigned supreme on the red carpet, and the host of the evening, Doja Cat, stunned with a bold eye look courtesy of makeup artist Ernesto Casillas and Pat McGrath Labs. For red carpet-worthy skin, he prepped her with Dermaflash and Youth to the People skincare.
Kacey Musgraves
Peaking out from Kacey's Musgraves's attention-grabbing feather hat was a glittery, glossy purple eye look. She paired the eye look with a peachy nude lip and peachy blush. We're calling it now: Purple is the color of the season.
Lil Nas X
Bold as ever (and in purple, of course), Lil Nas X showed up and out with fresh and flawless skin and a shaggy, wavy mullet. Makeup artist Grace Pae created the natural look with a full face of Glossier. She prepped his skin with the Super Bounce ($28) and Priming Moisturizer ($22) and added a layer of Future Dew ($24) on his face and body for a little extra glow. She then layered on the Perfecting Skin Tint ($26) and Stretch Concealer ($18), adding Solar Paint ($20) for warmth. She finished the look with Wowder ($22). Brow Flick ($18) and Boy Brow ($16), giving him a fluffy natural brow. Balm Dotcom ($12) completed the look.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Channeling red carpet styles of the early aughts, Megan Fox's sheer gown was just one part of her show-stopping appearance. She completed the dress with a glossy look, opting for subtle gold eyeshadow and a shiny nude lip. A long, wet hairstyle completed the outfit. On her arm, boyfriend and rapper Machine Gun Kelly also added a bit of drama to his look with pearl accents on his face.
Billie Eilish
We're a little bit obsessed with Billie's shaggy new bob and bangs. The singer paired the choppy look with a glossy lip and peachy blush.