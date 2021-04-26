Every awards show brings with it intrigue, drama, and enough jaw-dropping beauty looks to fill a thousand mood boards, but none more so than the Oscars. Arguably the crown jewel of all awards season, the evening typically brings calls for high-drama glamour on the red carpet and on stage but, of course, there's nothing typical about this year's show. With multiple presentation locations, satellite and remote call-ins, and a COVID-safe "red carpet" approximation without a press bullpen or screaming fans, this year's Academy Awards is still delivering the all-out beauty looks we've come to expect from the show, albeit in a slightly different format.

Considering this is Hollywood's biggest night, no "A-List" arrival can resist an all-out beauty risk, whether it's a take on Old Hollywood classics or something new altogether. Here, we're rounding up the best of the best beauty looks from the 2021 Oscars along with more than a few tips, tricks, and hacks straight from the sources.