Every awards show brings with it intrigue, drama, and enough jaw-dropping beauty looks to fill a thousand mood boards, but none more so than the Oscars. Arguably the crown jewel of all awards season, the evening typically brings calls for high-drama glamour on the red carpet and on stage but, of course, there's nothing typical about this year's show. With multiple presentation locations, satellite and remote call-ins, and a COVID-safe "red carpet" approximation without a press bullpen or screaming fans, this year's Academy Awards is still delivering the all-out beauty looks we've come to expect from the show, albeit in a slightly different format.
Considering this is Hollywood's biggest night, no "A-List" arrival can resist an all-out beauty risk, whether it's a take on Old Hollywood classics or something new altogether. Here, we're rounding up the best of the best beauty looks from the 2021 Oscars along with more than a few tips, tricks, and hacks straight from the sources.
Glenn Close
No one does old-school Hollywood glamour like Glenn Close, and apparently, no one pregames like she does, either. The actress, nominated tonight for her role in the controversial Hillbilly Elegy shared a relatable getting-ready pic from her hotel room before emerging on the carpet with smoldering metallic blue and black eyeliner by makeup artist Angela Levin. Naturally, the whole thing matches her custom Armani Privé gown.
Viola Davis
Always the picture of glowing, regal elegance, Viola Davis stuns in an ornate, snow-white gown and radiant makeup courtesy of L'Oréal. Long, lush lashes were constructed with the L'Oréal Voluminous Original Mascara ($9), she revealed on Instagram. She finished off the look with a warm, rosy lip color. Up for the evening's most prestigious acting award for her turn as legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, Davis's makeup is both subtly colorful and classic.
Andra Day
When you first see Andra Day's blindingly radiant skin, know it's due to two things: a) the inside-out glow that comes with being an immensely talented star on the rise, and b) La Mer. Lots of La Mer. IDay is wearing a full face of La Mer skincare and cosmetics applied by celebrity makeup artist Porsche Cooper for a fresh-faced, breathtaking glow. The entire look is framed by Day's corkscrew curls tumbling out of her high-pulled bun for maximum romance.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gave us plenty of her signature glam for this year's Oscars. Makeup artist Tracey Levy led with a smokey eye, courtesy of Armani Beauty.
Regina King
Every inch of Regina King's ice-blue Oscars moment—from her sleek, middle-parted bob to her neutral manicure, simple jewels, and powder blue shadow—work together to create one of the most stunning looks of the night, if not in Oscar's history.
Carey Mulligan
Golden girl Carey Mulligan looked like a promising young woman indeed in her glimmering two-piece set by Valentino Haute Couture, a casually windswept bun, and a face full of Chanel cosmetics applied by artist Georgie Eisdell who mercifully gave us all a peek at exactly what products went into creating this neutral smoky glam. For her deep, brick red lips, Eisdell first went in with Chanel Hydrating Conditioning Lip Balm ($40), then lined Mulligran's lips with the Chanel Longwear Lip Pencil in Pivoine ($32) before applying a finishing coat of Chanel Rouge Allure Laque in Ultimate ($40).
Laverne Cox
Made from over 1,000 yards of tulle, Laverne Cox's neon fuscia-and-black Christin Siriano gown might be the only thing on earth that could almost distract us from her hair and makeup tonight—operative word being almost. Her buttery blonde hair was combed back into a high Tinkerbell bun by hairstylist Dee TrannyBear-Marino, allowing two curled tendrils to fall on either side of Cox's face. Meanwhile, makeup artist Deja "The Lady Deja" Smith brushed on shimmering reddish-pink eyeshadow all over Cox's lids with matte black on the outer corners for lift and drama.
Margot Robbie
A silver-clad Margot Robbie embraced a new 'do on the Oscars red carpet with her honey color, demure bangs, and deceptively casual ponytail. Robbie’s dark gold hair, styled by Bryce Scarlett, is warmed by a “bronzey, sunshine glow,” as described by makeup artist Pati Dubroff for Chanel. The makeup artist showed off Chanel Les Beiges Foundation ($60) and matching rosewood-brown liner, lipstick, and gloss in a shot shared to Instagram.
Zendaya
Zendaya’s mermaidy, center-parted waves are the beauty star of this look. Her soft, warm hair is an earthy contrast to a very modern neon yellow Valentino gown (complete with matching mask, of course). A complementary rust-and-copper makeup color palette, applied by Lancôme makeup artist Sheika Daley, set Zendaya’s look a world apart.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried channeled Marion Davies—the starlet she's nominated for portraying in David Lynch's Mank—on the red carpet. A 30s-style deep red velvet lip from Lancôme's new L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink ($32), applied by artist Genevieve Herr, paired with a sleek, side-parted bun and lots of lashes for Seyfried's very Old Hollywood look.
Halle Berry
Leave it to Halle Berry to completely steal the show (not for the first time either) with her textured new chop. The shoulder-clearing bob, complete with tousled baby bangs, adds casual sex appeal to her liquid-looking lavender gown.
H.E.R.
Equal parts classic glamour and performance art-level drama, Best Original Song-nominated H.E.R. has some seriously enviable cat eye makeup hiding underneath her signature purple-lensed Lennon frames. Makeup artist Marissa Vossen created a blue, indigo, and purple gradient winged liner framed by a lush row of lashes alongside a retro-glam cascade of curls by hairstylist Nina Monique.
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett looked equal parts extra and elegant in a scarlet, puffed-sleeved gown. But, her steely blue shadow, bronzed cheeks, and foxy eyeliner applied by makeup artist D’Andre Michael were the real standouts of this look.
Vanessa Kirby
Deep red lips and minimal, shell-pink eye makeup play off of Vanessa Kirby’s complexion and gown. Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, shared that the secret to Kirby's sleek off-the-neck updo was applying Virtue Labs Healing Oil ($42) all down the hair shaft.