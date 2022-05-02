The Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May will once again be the date for fashion's greatest night out. Due to restrictions last year, the Met Gala was postponed to the second Monday in September, but now it's back on schedule and better than ever.
Over the years, our favorite celebrities have graced the Met Gala red carpet with unforgettable beauty moments inspired by the event's theme, and we don't anticipate anything different this year. The theme of this year's show, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is inspired by the gilded age (1870-1890), and participants are encouraged to dress up in their finest gilded glitz and display highly memorable looks for the grandiose evening.
Take a look at the top Met Gala beauty looks from this year's event.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens looks lovely with an elegant updo featuring a diamond chain woven into her intricate bun. The look is complemented with smokey eye makeup that ultimately draws attention to her beautiful brown eyes.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively channeled her inner queen and her beauty look is full of details to swoon over. The actress and co-chair is seen luscious blonde lock adorned with a fabulous tiara and a braid.
Kaia Gerber
We adored Kaia Gerber’s interpretation of the pearlcore trend. The model used pearl hair clips on either side of her temples to hold her voluminous curly hair in place as she walked the red carpet. The look was finished off with glitzy makeup and a crisp winged liner.
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves instantly turned heads when she stepped onto the red carpet with her curled updo with curtain bangs. The singer's beauty look was complemented by her gorgeous makeup, which included shimmering silver accents and lengthy lashes.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman got the memo that hair accessories would rule the evening. The actress wore jewelry that is rumored to be 200 years old, embodying Gilded Age elegance.
Quannah Chasinghorse
Quannah Chasinghorse looks beautiful baby blue eyeshadow to complement her tulle gown, added lashes, and a flushed cheek.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe is a brilliant beauty. The singer and actress made a subtle return to her signature black and white color scheme for the Met Gala with a gown featuring a diamond-encrusted headpiece. She glowed with flawless foundations, laminated brows, and a bold red lip.
Evan Mock
Evan Mock dared to be different by walking the red carpet with his signature pink buzz cut that looked amazing on the Met Gala red carpet.
Denée Benton
Denée Benton looked like the belle of the ball. The actress wore glamorous pinned curls that accentuated her lovely features.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo never missed a beat! The actress’ custom upcycled headscarf, which amplified her Nigerian heritage and Yoruba culture, immediately drew attention while her gilded glamour-inspired nails completed the ensemble.
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow garnered much attention with her flapper girl-inspired hair along with her porcelain skin. The actress finished off her makeup look with lengthy lashes, rosy cheeks, and a dramatic vampy lip.
Tessa Thompson
Tess Thompson sported a monochromatic makeup look featuring a beautiful berry shadow, lip, and trendy blush drape to accentuate her high cheekbones.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor wore a futuristic headpiece embellished with what looks to be purple sapphire. Her opulent purple eye makeup and subtle nude lip color helped draw attention to her eyes as she sparkled.
Normani
Normani's silk velvet fastener, which complemented her updo hairstyle, exuded grace and elegance on the red carpet. With a matte base, rosy cheeks, bright green eyeshadow, and nude lips, her makeup reflected the night's theme.
Alicia Keys
While some were channeling the late 19th century, Alicia Keys chose to go lightyears ahead with a futuristic braided ponytail with diamond-encrusted halos inspired by her hometown of New York City.
Laura Harrier
Pearlcore was apparently all the rage on the Met Gala red carpet and Laura Harrier got the memo! She perfectly paired multicolored pearls with her gray smokey eye makeup to shimmer and shine.
Simone Ashley
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley looked positively regal on the red carpet with a perfect cat eye and Gilded Age jewels. Her slicked side part added a bit of flapper fun to the overall look.