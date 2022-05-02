The Best Hair and Makeup Looks From the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

The first Monday in May will once again be the date for fashion's greatest night out. Due to restrictions last year, the Met Gala was postponed to the second Monday in September, but now it's back on schedule and better than ever.

Over the years, our favorite celebrities have graced the Met Gala red carpet with unforgettable beauty moments inspired by the event's theme, and we don't anticipate anything different this year. The theme of this year's show, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, is inspired by the gilded age (1870-1890), and participants are encouraged to dress up in their finest gilded glitz and display highly memorable looks for the grandiose evening.

Take a look at the top Met Gala beauty looks from this year's event.