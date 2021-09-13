The Best Beauty Looks Spotted on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala, formally known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The grandiose fundraiser brings together some of the most influential figures to celebrate the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. While the Met Gala is traditionally held on the first Monday of May, restrictions forced the event to go on hiatus for over a year. But, the star-studded fashion and beauty spectacle is finally returning on the second Monday in September in 2021.

Over the years, our favorite celebrities have hit the Met Gala red carpet in over-the-top makeup and hair moments influenced by the exhibit's theme. Who could forget Solange's braided halo headpiece at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies-themed Met Gala or Lupita N'yongo's drag-inspired glam at the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala? With a proven track record of being the ultimate beauty playground, we expect this year's exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion will inspire attendees to conjure up unforgettable looks once more. Ahead, scroll through the best Met Gala beauty looks from this year.