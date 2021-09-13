The Best Beauty Looks Spotted on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala, formally known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The grandiose fundraiser brings together some of the most influential figures to celebrate the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. While the Met Gala is traditionally held on the first Monday of May, restrictions forced the event to go on hiatus for over a year. But, the star-studded fashion and beauty spectacle is finally returning on the second Monday in September in 2021.
Over the years, our favorite celebrities have hit the Met Gala red carpet in over-the-top makeup and hair moments influenced by the exhibit's theme. Who could forget Solange's braided halo headpiece at the 2018 Heavenly Bodies-themed Met Gala or Lupita N'yongo's drag-inspired glam at the 2019 Camp-themed Met Gala? With a proven track record of being the ultimate beauty playground, we expect this year's exhibition In America: A Lexicon of Fashion will inspire attendees to conjure up unforgettable looks once more. Ahead, scroll through the best Met Gala beauty looks from this year.
Amanda Gorman
American poet and activist Amanda Gorman is one of the evening's co-chairs, so we knew she'd show up in a standout look. Her lengthy braid was enhanced with beautiful jewels, and her face boasted a sweeping of gems as well.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer graced the red carpet looking like a glamour girl straight out of the '70s. Our eyes were immediately drawn to her billowing, blown-out tresses and smudgy cat eye.
Nia Dennis
Gymnast Nia Dennis made a grand entrance into the Met Gala, flipping across the iconic stairs. She wore striking royal blue eyeshadow to complement her ensemble. Her braids were pulled into in a sleek ponytail, complete with swooped baby hairs.
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain's twist on a smoky eye was the focal point of her beauty look. The influencer added a pop of neon green along her lash line and inner corner to make her eye look pop.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner's swept-back blonde tresses and jewel cat eye instantly captured our attention.
Jackie Aina
Beauty influencer Jackie Aina understood the assignment. Drawing inspiration from Barbie, Aina attended her first Met Gala in a doll-inspired look. Her blonde hair was pinned into a beautiful updo, while her makeup was kept fairly neutral.
Evan Mock
Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock hit the red carpet with his signature pink buzz cut.
Barbie Ferreira
We love everything about Barbie Ferreira's look—from her intense purple eyeshadow to her tightly curled ringlets.
Ella Emhoff
For her hair, Ella Emhoff opted for a slicked-down look with flipped ends. She drew attention to her eyes with carefully placed jewels.
Saweetie
Saweetie looked like a glittering goddess on the red carpet. Her blonde hair was dotted with gems that instantly elevated the style.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish was a total classic beauty at this year's Met Gala. On the red carpet, she shared her look was inspired by Holiday Barbie. She channeled this vibe via her voluminous blonde tresses and subtle glam.
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka wanted to fuse her Haitian and Japanese background into her beauty and fashion look. Her sculptural 'do was enhanced with bright red jewels and flowers. Her punchy red eyeshadow and blush tied the look together.