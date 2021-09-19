Our Favorite Beauty Moments From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Ah, how we’ve missed red carpets. This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards felt like a return to form, with all of the over-the-top glitz we’ve been longing for during the second consecutive Year of the Sweatpant™. Remember last year when winners delivered their speeches via Zoom and the audience was full of cardboard cutouts? Don’t worry, we’ve tried to block out that memory, too. On the style front, all of our faves delivered. From Anya Taylor-Joy's '60s updo to Emma Corrin's gold and glittering eye makeup, the glam did not disappoint.

And as per usual, we kept our eyes glued to the standout beauty moments of the evening, which we’ll undoubtedly be trying to replicate all autumn long. Ahead, scroll through the most memorable hair, nails, and makeup from this year’s Emmy Awards.

