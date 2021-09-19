Our Favorite Beauty Moments From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Ah, how we’ve missed red carpets. This year’s Primetime Emmy Awards felt like a return to form, with all of the over-the-top glitz we’ve been longing for during the second consecutive Year of the Sweatpant™. Remember last year when winners delivered their speeches via Zoom and the audience was full of cardboard cutouts? Don’t worry, we’ve tried to block out that memory, too. On the style front, all of our faves delivered. From Anya Taylor-Joy's '60s updo to Emma Corrin's gold and glittering eye makeup, the glam did not disappoint.
And as per usual, we kept our eyes glued to the standout beauty moments of the evening, which we’ll undoubtedly be trying to replicate all autumn long. Ahead, scroll through the most memorable hair, nails, and makeup from this year’s Emmy Awards.
Emma Corrin
Though Emma Corrin’s outfit served “crucible realness,” their beauty look stuck the perfect balance with understated makeup, which put her flawless skin at center stage, and over-the-top stiletto nails from The Crown star’s go-to manicurist Simone Cummings.
Rachel Lindsay
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay channeled Cinderella vibes for her Emmys red carpet look. To complement her bold orange gown, she opted for natural, dewy makeup with a shimmery, rose gold lid. We love how she tied her box braids into a sleek bun and rocked a mismatched mani in a black, white, and silver chrome colorway.
Nicole Byer
For comedian and Nailed It! Host Nicole Byer’s beehive-style bun, her hairstylist Moira “Fingaz” Frazier cited Brigitte Bardot’s iconic updo as an influence. To maintain the momentum set by her flouncy, frilly Christian Siriano gown, her retro-inspired bun brought the height and the drama.
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn’s red carpet hair is a masterclass in undone waves. Her hairstylist Marilee Albin hand-tousled her wand curls to achieve a wavy, effortless-looking ‘do using Better Not Younger’s No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray ($32). To let the emerald accessories shine, her makeup was mostly rosy and nude. According to makeup artist Jo Baker, she opted for a “soft cream smokey shadow lash line, greased lid and a soft rose pink powder lip." Rouje's Lip Powder Palette ($45) completed the look.
Aidy Bryant
Yes, fall florals are a thing. To complement her olive, tea-length gown, the comedian—who is nominated twice for her work on Saturday Night Live and Shrill—put her long, flowing hair on full display and topped it off with a flowery, red headband. Her rosy blush was a standout and complimented her classic, red lip perfectly. The olive and red color combo is definitely going to get some traction this fall.
Anya Taylor-Joy
To celebrate her nomination for her star-making role in The Queen’s Gambit, Anya Taylor Joy channeled old Hollywood glam with an intricate updo by Gregory Russell and a complete Dior beauty look, which Georgie Eisdell topped off with a red lip. But the real star of the evening are her contoured cheekbones. Checkmate
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo’s look was all about the lashes. The Genius: Aretha star, who is nominated for playing Aretha Franklin in the miniseries, worked with her go-to makeup artist Sam Fine to amp up the drama with a wispy strip lash, and a next-level glow. As per usual, her mani didn’t disappoint — she added a geometric twist to a classic white French.
Yara Shahidi
Yara's back on the red carpet with another exceptional beauty moment—all Dior Beauty, of course. To match her Kelly green Dior gown, her makeup artist Emily Cheng created a two-tone emerald cat eye with a winged, green liner and a shimmery lid. Her curls were tucked back into a sleek bun and Lacy Redway tamed kept flyaways at bay with Nexxus's Ultra Fine Hair Spray ($10).
Tracee Ellis Ross
Fresh off of her Met Gala look, Tracee Ellis Ross is keeping the energy of being “a woman who wears what she wants” by wearing her signature curls in a perfectly coiffed ‘fro. With all eyes on her shimmery, red gown, she kept her makeup tonal and rosy, with a deep mauve lip and matching blush.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's red carpet style never disappoints. Just like her corseted gown, the Little Fires Everywhere star’s beauty look was perfectly pulled together, with a sleek center-parted XXL braid by Kim Kimble and a rosy face of Neutrogena, topped off with a bright red lip.
Taraji P. Henson
Where do we even start with Taraji’s red carpet look? To bring her bun to the next level, Tym Wallace used Smooth Attitude ($14), Tough Cookie ($10), and Slick ($9) from Henson’s own hair care line, TPH by Taraji. For skin prep, makeup artist Saisha Beecham used the NuFace (brb adding to cart), then created a glowy look with a glossy, nude lip. Last but definitely not least, nail artist Temeka Jackson used Après extensions to bring her jewel-encrusted stiletto mani to life.
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel’s yellow cat eye is one of this year’s literal and figurative highlights. Bernicia Boateng created the look to match the I May Destroy You star’s Christopher John Rogers gown and completed the look with a glowy complexion and a deep rosy lip. To top it off, her cut was faded to perfection.
Jennifer Coolidge
This year our Jennifer Coolidge obsession peaked and it doesn’t look like it’ll be tapering off anytime soon. The White Lotus star tapped Chad Wood to blow out her signature blonde hair with a classic side-part for a hint of old Hollywood glam. Her makeup was classic and rosy, with a trendy rosewater-colored eye look and a pink lip.
Leon Bridges
We did a double-take at Leon Bridges’s cool, side-parted hair. The singer tapped hairstylist Lindsay Rogers to create a blown-out look to compliment his custom The Pack suit.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae’s hair’s braided bun was a moment. Though it looked like a classic, sleek bun at the front, Felicia Leatherwood created a contemporary, geometric braided updo to match the energy of the Insecure star’s sheer, shimmery look. For an added pop of color, Joanna Simkin combined e.l.f.’s Bite Sized Eyeshadows ($3) in Rosewater and Acai You, then added extra drama to Issa’s lashes using e.l.f.’s Big Mood Mascara ($7). Using Studio 54 as a reference point, the last layer of shine was e.l.f.’s Seriously Satin Gloss ($3) in Mauve Lady.
Jurnee Smollett
The Lovecraft Country star’s look was stunning and sentimental. To compliment her regal Dior gown, Vincent Oquendo created a sultry, contoured Dior Beauty look using their Mineral Nude Bronze Powder ($48) in shade #03 and their Backstage Rosy Glow ($37) in 001 Pink on her cheeks. To create Jurnee’s fall-friendly lip look, Oquendo combined the Rouge Dior Lipstick ($38) in 999 Velvet and 910 Ardent Velvet.
Her bouffant-style bun was topped off with an “MKW” pin—in memory of Smollett’s Lovecraft Country costar Michael K. Williams—which hairstylist Nikki Nelms tied into the back.