The Most Head-Turning Beauty Looks From the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the annual CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards triumphantly returned last night (November 10) to highlight the fashion industry's most note-worthy designers.
Hosted by Emily Blunt at The Pool Room in Manhattan, the event was filled with fashionable moments and beauty highlights that can easily serve as holiday inspiration for your next glam look. As always, we couldn't stop talking about Zendaya's beauty look, which the actress paired with a red Vera Wang ensemble and over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds to collect her Fashion Icon Award. And of course, Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of standout red carpet appearances, channeling Old Hollywood at the awards with a head-turning makeup and hair moment. Ahead, see all of our favorite beauty looks from the 2021 CFDA Awards red carpet.
Zendaya
Zendaya never fails to grab our attention when she steps onto the red carpet. For the CFDA awards, the actress rocked jumbo box braids—created by her hair stylist Antoinette—that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, Zendaya lit up the carpet with a soft glow achieved by makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre, who finished off her minimal beauty look with sculpted, rosy cheeks and a shiny nude lip.
Ciara
You can never go wrong with smoky eyes. Ciara definitely captured our attention with her sophisticated eye glam, which makeup artist Yolonda Frederick pulled off by pairing a shimmery silver shadow with a matte black one. Meanwhile, hair stylist César DeLeön Ramîrez piled the singer's hair in a chic, voluminous updo, made even more glamorous by her sleek curtain bangs.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy served up old Hollywood glam when she stepped onto the red carpet to accept her "Face of the Year" award. Hair stylist Owen Gould gave the actress a deep side part and vintage waves, which were further accentuated by her pillbox hat and black veil. And despite being partially obscured by the birdcage veil, the actress's soft glam makeup look—defined by thick cat eye liner and a burgundy lip—still turned heads.
Kehlani
We'll be talking about Kehlani's CFDA Awards glam for weeks to come. The singer sported a dramatic eye look on the red carpet, marked by heavy liner under her eyes and a lighter, neutral shadow on top. Makeup artist Troye Antonio paired the eye moment with bold brows and a shiny ombré pink lip. For her hair, stylist Preston Wada gave her shoulder-length braids that highlighted her signature blonde-and-black color.
HoYeon Jung
HoYeon Jung reminded us how much we love the fresh-faced look when she arrived at the awards with understated glam and a vampy lip. Makeup artist Nina Park kept all eyes on the Squid Game actress's diffused red lipstick, pairing it with minimal eye make and a lit-from-within glow. Meanwhile, hair stylist Jenny Cho kept things simple by giving her a sleek high bun.
Iman
Iman maintained her supermodel status with a classic bouffant and dramatic green shadow, which perfectly matched her emerald earrings and ring. Makeup artist Keita Moore further accentuated the model's look with defined cheekbones and a high-shine nude lip.
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi tapped into his inner rocker with a heavy black liner look on the red carpet. Underneath his statement-making veil, the rapper sported a fiery red buzzcut that set the internet ablaze.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron's sultry eye look and high-pony turned heads on the CFDA red carpet. Her smokey shadow extended up towards her temples, while dark liner further defined her green eyes. Meanwhile, the newly brunette actress swept her hair into a sleek ponytail, but left two face-defining sections loose in the front.
Drew Barrymore
Last but not least, Drew Barrymore wowed onlookers with her ethereal no-makeup look. Makeup artist Robin Fredriksz opted for a minimal look with a light pink lip and rosy cheeks, allowing the actress's bright yellow gown to take centerstage. Hair stylist Daniel Howell took a similar approach, and pulled her hair back into a low-key bun.