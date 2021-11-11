The Most Head-Turning Beauty Looks From the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the annual CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards triumphantly returned last night (November 10) to highlight the fashion industry's most note-worthy designers.

Hosted by Emily Blunt at The Pool Room in Manhattan, the event was filled with fashionable moments and beauty highlights that can easily serve as holiday inspiration for your next glam look. As always, we couldn't stop talking about Zendaya's beauty look, which the actress paired with a red Vera Wang ensemble and over 60 carats of Bulgari diamonds to collect her Fashion Icon Award. And of course, Anya Taylor-Joy continued her streak of standout red carpet appearances, channeling Old Hollywood at the awards with a head-turning makeup and hair moment. Ahead, see all of our favorite beauty looks from the 2021 CFDA Awards red carpet.

