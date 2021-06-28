All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

The BET Awards are Black culture's biggest night. With Taraji P. Henson as the host and performances from the likes of City Girls, this year's ceremony is poised to be better and bolder than ever. Like most award shows, the BET Awards transitioned to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic. But, the franchise is returning to its usual in-person show tonight. And needless to say, we're hype.
While we're looking forward to the live performances and the palpable energy of the studio audience, our eyes will definitely be glued to the hair and makeup looks of the evening. Throughout the BET Awards' 21-year history, our favorite celebrities have always shown up to the function with the most jaw-dropping beauty looks. This year was no different, of course. From Sevyn Streeter's '90s makeup moment to Coi Leray's summer-ready braids, we'll be buzzing indefinitely about all of the beauty inspiration to come out of the night. Ahead, scroll through all of the best beauty looks from the 2021 BET Awards.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson kicked off the evening with Rapunzel-length straight hair. Her go-to hairstylist Tym Wallace created the look in a few simple steps. Wallace started off by shampooing and conditioning the hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave-In Conditioner ($10). Then, he detangled the hair using the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush ($14). To achieve the style, Wallace diffused the hair, used a micro flat iron to add definition to curls, and brushed the hair out with the detangling brush. To complete the look, Wallace used Oribe Superfine Hair Spray ($42) and Mizani Therma Smooth Shine Extend Mist ($15).
Megan Thee Stallion
When it comes to makeup and hair, Megan Thee Stallion never disappoints. She worked with longtime hairstylist Kellon Deryck to achieve these perfectly pressed strands. Her neutral makeup was the ideal accompaniment to her classic hair look.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson's natural curls were on display tonight. Styled by Kiyah Wright, the singer's hair looked voluminous and beautifully defined. Hudson's makeup artist Adam Burrell played off the warm tones of her hair, making her brown lip the focal point of the look.
Ciara
From vibrant colors to cool cuts, Ciara has always experimented with her hair. Tonight, she debuted a blonde asymmetrical bob. The singer's sexy, edgy hair look plays perfectly with her smokey eye.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X always brings the energy we need at awards shows. His grandiose outfit was coupled with pared-back glam. The rapper appeared to be wearing little-to-no makeup, allowing his glowing natural skin to take center stage. His crisp white manicure added an extra pop to his look.
Jazmine Sullivan
Powerhouse songstress Jazmine Sullivan is not only performing at the ceremony—she's nominated for two awards as well. So, we knew she'd commemorate the occasion with mesmerizing glam. Sullivan graced the red carpet with bone-straight tresses and a beautiful neutral makeup look.
Coi Leray
Coi Leray's signature shoulder-length braids with curly ends are one of the hottest hairstyles right now. The "No More Parties" rapper paired her braided look with fun peachy makeup, playing off her orange top.
Sevyn Streeter
Sevyn Streeter's glam feels like an ode to the '90s—from her brown lip liner to frosty eyeshadow. The singer-songwriter's hairstylist DaVonte Blanton completed her look with silky, straightened strands.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey looked like a glowing goddess on the red carpet. The singer's locs were pulled up into a loose updo, with a few pieces intentionally left out to frame her face.
Saweetie
Saweetie's blonde tresses were pulled back into a sleek topknot. Her makeup look infused with golden and bronze hues, tying in well with her dress.
Latto
Latto knows how to have fun with hair color. The rapper's lavender tresses were one of the standout hair looks of the night. Her pastel tresses were styled into cascading body waves.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. stopped us in our tracks with her glam choices tonight. We love her ultra-long wavy hair and eye-catching green eyeshadow.
Issa Rae
Issa Rae's coils were slicked back into a beautiful high ponytail. Her makeup look felt warm and natural. But, her vibrant red lip added an extra ounce of punchiness to the glam.
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah has always been a beauty trendsetter. The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient showed up on the red carpet with a radiant head-to-toe glow. Her natural makeup look boasted rosy cheeks and a nude lip.
Marsai Martin
We can always count on Blackish star Marsai Martin to gift us with an unforgettable hair moment. Hairstylist Tym Wallace created this chic low ponytail for the actress. Martin's smokey eye was the perfect finishing touch for this look.
Andra Day
Andra Day always exudes elegance and glamour. The actress and singer wore her hair in gorgeous twists, which were completed with jewels around her edges.
Arlo Parks
Arlo Park's bright-orange hair is nothing short of electrifying. We're adding this to our list of colors to try this summer.
Zendaya
Zendaya's look paid tribute to Beyoncé's outfit from her iconic performance of "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 BET Awards. Wanting the dress to be the center of attention, the actress's hair was swept back, and her makeup was kept natural.