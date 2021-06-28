All the Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

The BET Awards are Black culture's biggest night. With Taraji P. Henson as the host and performances from the likes of City Girls, this year's ceremony is poised to be better and bolder than ever. Like most award shows, the BET Awards transitioned to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic. But, the franchise is returning to its usual in-person show tonight. And needless to say, we're hype.

While we're looking forward to the live performances and the palpable energy of the studio audience, our eyes will definitely be glued to the hair and makeup looks of the evening. Throughout the BET Awards' 21-year history, our favorite celebrities have always shown up to the function with the most jaw-dropping beauty looks. This year was no different, of course. From Sevyn Streeter's '90s makeup moment to Coi Leray's summer-ready braids, we'll be buzzing indefinitely about all of the beauty inspiration to come out of the night. Ahead, scroll through all of the best beauty looks from the 2021 BET Awards.