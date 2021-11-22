The Best Beauty Moments From the 2021 American Music Awards

Red carpet events are back and better than ever. Last night, the 2021 American Music Awards went off without a hitch thanks to performers like Jennifer Lopez, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, who all brought their A-game to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles.
The biggest highlight of the night, however, was the star-studded red carpet. From Chlöe Bailey's fiery red locs to JoJo Siwa's subtle-yet-playful rainbow liner, the celebs seriously stepped outside their comfort zones for the event. First-time host Cardi B even wore a full-face gold mask on the carpet, the first of several glam looks that the rapper sported throughout the night. Ahead, see all of the exquisite beauty moments from the 2021 American Music Awards that caught our attention.
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo looked stunning for her AMA debut, sporting old Hollywood waves created by hairstylist Clayton Hawkins. "We wanted a soft, classic wavy hair moment," says Hawkins of the look.
The effortless style was achieved with the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler ($14) and a generous amount of Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Spray Mousse ($10), applied directly to her roots. After her hair was blown out with a boar bristle round brush, Hawkins sprayed it with a small amount of Sexy Hair Big Fun-Raiser Volumizing Dry Texture Spray ($11) to add texture. He then used a 1-inch curling iron to create sultry waves, before raking through them with a wide-tooth comb. A mist of the Sexy Hair Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray ($10) finished off the look.
Halle Bailey
Kudos to makeup artist Christiana Cassell. Halle Bailey turned heads with her shimmering fall-inspired glam, which elegantly complimented her lace-up Laquan Smith gown. It's a look we'll definitely be keeping in mind as we start searching for holiday beauty inspiration.
Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin shimmered and shined down the red carpet with extra-long braids that featured platinum blonde highlights. The actress's purple smoky eye perfectly complimented her patterned Missoni dress, while her trendy marble nails, created by nail artist Yoko Sakakura, elevated her overall look.
The process to create the marbled mani look is simple. After painting the nails with a base color, Sakakura used a detail brush to create waves and swirls with OPI’s GelColor in “Snow Day in LA” and another line with OPI GelColor in “Chocolate Moose”.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow's hairstylist JStayReady knew exactly what he was doing when he opted for a flirty updo to accompany the model’s eye-catching attire. The pro created face-framing curls that beautifully cascaded down Harlow's face and intentionally complemented the fringe beading on her Zuhair Murad dress.
Using colors from her couture minidress, makeup artist Adam Burrell tied the entire look together with a stunning smoky eye and winged liner.
Jennifer Lopez
We were mesmerized by the stylish backstage photo Jennifer Lopez snapped at the AMAs ahead of her performance. Her beauty look, created by her longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes, included a sultry smoky eye, nude lip, and glowing skin. The glam makeup—achieved using JLO Beauty, of course—was partially obscured by the singer's bespoke Piers Atkinson veil, which matched her nude Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Chlöe Bailey
Chlöe Bailey sizzled on the red carpet with fierce winged liner, glossy lips, and freshly styled locs that were a bold and fiery red shade. The flirty look most certainly matched her jaw-dropping gown, which featured sultry cutouts and a thigh-high slit.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler opted for a sleek and sophisticated look on the red carpet. For her glam, makeup artist Allan Avendaño created a “smudged blurred wing” and bold brow using Makeup by Mario Master Eye Prep and Set ($28) in Medium, Soft Glow Highlighter ($28) in Bronze and Opal, Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil ($22) in Super Black and Perfect Brown, and Kosas Air Brow and Brow Pop ($22). For her hair, the actress went with a long, shiny style that kept all eyes on her black-and-white Carolina Herrera gown.
Cardi B
Cardi B’s team never fails to get it right. The host and nominee sashayed down the red carpet in a Schiaparelli ensemble, which she accessorized with a vintage gold face mask and claw gloves from the brand’s 1930s collection.
To hydrate, prep, and prime the rapper’s skin, makeup artist Erika La Pearl used Algenist’s Brightening Serum ($72), Eye Renewal Balm ($68); Niacinamide Moisture Veil ($65), GENIUS Anti-Aging Cream ($112), and GENIUS Liquid Collagen Lip ($35).
Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa stepped outside her comfort zone and wowed us with an elegant look for her first AMA appearance. However, the dancer and social media influencer didn't completely ditch her signature rainbow aesthetic for the night—Siwa subtly incorporated her playful vibe with an under-eye liner look that featured soft shades of pink, blue, and green. We love it.