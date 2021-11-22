The Best Beauty Moments From the 2021 American Music Awards

Red carpet events are back and better than ever. Last night, the 2021 American Music Awards went off without a hitch thanks to performers like Jennifer Lopez, BTS, and Olivia Rodrigo, who all brought their A-game to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles.

The biggest highlight of the night, however, was the star-studded red carpet. From Chlöe Bailey's fiery red locs to JoJo Siwa's subtle-yet-playful rainbow liner, the celebs seriously stepped outside their comfort zones for the event. First-time host Cardi B even wore a full-face gold mask on the carpet, the first of several glam looks that the rapper sported throughout the night. Ahead, see all of the exquisite beauty moments from the 2021 American Music Awards that caught our attention.

