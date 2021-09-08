All the September Beauty Launches to Know About This Fall

Hello, September! As the warmth of summer beginning to transition into the cooler days of autumn, we find no better time than now to ignite our self-care plan. Whether that means forecasting how we’ll maintain soft and glowing skin throughout the cold months or discovering new tools to help us unwind after a long day, the wisdom of winter preparation is at the forefront of our minds.

Ahead, see our list of newly released must-haves that includes intoxicating scents, a fall-inspired lip balm (yes, it's pumpkin spice), and a colorful palette to help you switch over your beauty wardrobe and ultimately try new products to enhance your Fall beauty routine.

YSL Beauty

YSL Beauty Black Opium Eau de Parfum Extreme $130 Shop

YSL Beauty is taking its signature Black Opium fragrance to new heights. The scent beloved by ambassador Zoë Kravitz has recently gotten a makeover. The new Black Opium Eau de Parfum Extreme ($130) promises to be “edgier, bolder, and sexier than ever” with strong notes of black coffee, patchouli, and white jasmine.

Lancôme

Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner $22 Shop

If you’re looking for an eyeliner that can outlast a busy day (and then some), you may want to set your eyes on Lancôme’s new Drama Liqui-Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner ($22). The unique hybrid gel formula delivers dramatic and vibrant color in just one stroke of a pencil without smudging or fading for 24-hours.

The newness is available in matte, metallic, and glitter finishes.

Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Lip Balm $26 Shop

Thrive Causemetics is relaunching its limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Liquid Lip Balm ($26). The seasonal lip treatment—made with all-natural oils and sweet notes of creamy vanilla, warm cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and spiced clove—promises to instantly revive and restore dry lips with the wonderful addition of vitamin B5.

Treslúce Beauty

Treslúce Beauty Eterno Liquid Liners $15 Shop

Treslúce Beauty by Becky G just launched its Eterno Liquid Liners ($15) to help you achieve everything from a classic wing to a bold reverse cat-eye look. The shades include deep black, espresso, and cobalt. Designed with a petite brush tip for quick and easy application, the vegan must-have is both waterproof and smudge-proof for a day of flawless wear.

Urban Decay

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette $49 Shop

Urban Decay will release its vegan Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette ($49) on September 21. The new palette features a dozen versatile and ultra-blendable neutral shades. The "no-makeup makeup" look has just become that more achievable!



Lunata Beauty

Lunata Beauty Lunata Cordless Styler PRO $250 Shop

Lunata Beauty has just launched its most powerful styler yet. Designed with professional stylists in mind, the new Lunata Cordless Styler PRO ($250) is just what you need to maintain your radiant tresses on the go. Boasting larger titanium plates and precise adjustable temperature settings (200℉ to 450℉), the hair tool is a must-have for travel thanks to the lithium-ion batteries that provide up to 60 minutes of use time.