The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 MTV Movie Awards

After a year of virtual red carpets, postponed ceremonies, and Zoom shows, we couldn't be more excited to see the stars step out tonight for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The fan-voted awards ceremony celebrates the best in movies and television. Since we were all glued to our screens this year, it seems like there are more buzzy performances nominated than ever before. We’re, of course, excited to see some of our favorite movies and shows honored—Bridgerton, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Emily in Paris all received multiple noms—but what we’ve really been anticipating is the eye-catching beauty looks that are sure to line the red carpet.

While some award shows are reserved for Old Hollywood glamour, the MTV Movie & TV Awards have always encouraged celebs to have fun on the red carpet with bold, edgy, and bright looks. Exhibit A: Lizzo’s monochromatic neon green ensemble, complete with a matching smoky eye, at the 2019 ceremony. After 2020 awards ceremonies were scaled back due to the pandemic, we’ve been expecting the stars to go all out with their glam this year—and, from what we’ve seen so far, they didn’t disappoint.

From Leslie Jones’s playful glam to Addison Rae’s sultry look, here are some of the best beauty moments from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.