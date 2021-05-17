The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 MTV Movie Awards

After a year of virtual red carpets, postponed ceremonies, and Zoom shows, we couldn't be more excited to see the stars step out tonight for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The fan-voted awards ceremony celebrates the best in movies and television. Since we were all glued to our screens this year, it seems like there are more buzzy performances nominated than ever before. We’re, of course, excited to see some of our favorite movies and shows honored—Bridgerton, RuPaul's Drag Race, and Emily in Paris all received multiple noms—but what we’ve really been anticipating is the eye-catching beauty looks that are sure to line the red carpet.
While some award shows are reserved for Old Hollywood glamour, the MTV Movie & TV Awards have always encouraged celebs to have fun on the red carpet with bold, edgy, and bright looks. Exhibit A: Lizzo’s monochromatic neon green ensemble, complete with a matching smoky eye, at the 2019 ceremony. After 2020 awards ceremonies were scaled back due to the pandemic, we’ve been expecting the stars to go all out with their glam this year—and, from what we’ve seen so far, they didn’t disappoint.
From Leslie Jones’s playful glam to Addison Rae’s sultry look, here are some of the best beauty moments from the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Madison Bailey
Madison Bailey’s bronzed glow was just the summer beauty inspiration we’d been looking for. The Outer Banks star paired a dewy, golden complexion with a matching shimmery smoky eye and finished the look with a swipe of orange-red lipstick. The actress’s lit-from-within skin is likely the result of a next-level highlighter, but we’d like to think it’s also because she just wrapped filming Season 2 of the Netflix hit on various beach locales. For her hair, Bailey rocked a sleek middle part and a waist-skimming side braid.
Addison Rae
All eyes were on Addison Rae, and her bombshell look when she hit the red carpet. The TikTok phenom stunned in a sultry beauty look complete with smoked-out eyes, bold brows, and a soft nude lip. Makeup artist Mary Phillips used a soon-to-be-released blush from Pat McGrath to give Rae a flushed rosy glow. The Obsessed singer kept her hair casual with flowing beach waves—a look she loves so much, she even name-checked it in her debut single.
Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji’s bright glam was exactly the kind of playful look we love to see on the MTV red carpet. The Insecure actress complemented her colorful ensemble with equally eye-catching makeup, featuring a vibrant fuchsia lip and soft pink eyeshadow.
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn’s popsicle-stained berry lips took center stage on the red carpet. The Wandavision star kept the rest of her glam minimal with a hint of blush and fluttery lashes. Loose, undone waves and a heavy side part finished the look.
Leslie Jones
As the host of tonight’s ceremony, we knew Leslie Jones’s red carpet look was going to be one to look out for—and she didn’t disappoint. The Coming 2 America actress kept her glam bright and fun with a lavender lip and gleaming rosy cheeks. For her hair look, Jones went with a retro-glam pile of curls.
Lana Condor
Lana Condor brought the drama to the red carpet with her striking winged eyeliner. The To All the Boys star made her daring liner the star by completing her look with a glossy nude lip and glowing skin. The actress also rocked a sleek, half-up half-down style that we’ll be attempting to recreate all week.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore went full golden girl for her 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards look. The This Is Us actress represented classic glam with her soft but stunning makeup look, consisting of a subtle brown smoky eye, highlighted cheeks, and pale nude lipstick. Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher gave Moore a chic, modern chignon using the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Flat Iron ($110) to smooth her strands before dividing her hair into four small ponytails and twisting them into place.
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi is always one to watch on every red carpet she graces—and her look tonight was no exception. The Grownish star turned heads with her beautiful multi-braid hair style; a work of art featuring two waist-length braids and a halo made up of two smaller twists. As for her makeup, the actress went with a dewy, ethereal glow, super glossy lips, and glamorous winged liner.
Riley Keough
We’re beyond loving Riley Keough’s ‘70s-inspired award show glam. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used the Pat McGrath PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil ($28) in Blue Blitz to give the actress an electric-blue liner look. As for her luminous skin, Goodwin used the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68) in shade Light 7 and the Sublime Perfection Concealer ($32) in shade Light 3 as a base, and then topped that off with the Ultra Glow Highlighter ($48). A super sleek middle part and high braid pulled the look together.