The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

If there’s one thing we love more than the music at the Billboards it’s obviously the red carpet glam. Every show has its own dress code and with it, makeup looks to match. While we can usually expect full-on classic glamour from the red carpet, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards black carpet is guaranteed to showcase bold beauty looks as well.
This year's attendees delivered looks that had us rushing to Instagram for details—we've definitely spotted a few trends to recreate this summer. For every bold, glamorous, and downright stunning beauty moment (and all the details) at the BBMA's this year, read on.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat loves a graphic look, and her BBMAs liner did not disappoint. Makeup artist Ernesto Casillas used Suva Beauty liners to create this 3D cat eye with bright blue accents that matched perfectly with her accessories.
Hair stylist Jared Henderson was responsible for her sleek multi-braid look. After flat-ironing her hair straight, he parted it down the middle, divided it into two equal sections, and ran a dime-sized amount of the Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil ($23) through each to add shine and moisture. Next, he braided each section into two long, tight braids, wrapped them with silver hair wire, and added a smaller sideburn braid on each side. Once the style was set, Henderson secured the look with a generous amount of the Joico Power Spray ($19) to make sure it lasted through her BBMA performance.
Priyanka Chopra
We're still not over Priyanka’s soft glam. Makeup artist Mary Phillips paired Max Factor Colour Elixir Lip Liner ($8) in Brown Nude with a peachy nude shade for this terracotta lip. That subtle flush of color on the cheeks is Crème Puff Blush ($7) in Alluring Rose & Seductive Pink.
For her sparkling mani, nail artist Kimmie Kyees used OPI’s Gel Color ($11) in Suzie’s Slinging Mezcal with a few extra gold foil flecks for a gilded accent. She added in a few swirls of a nude shade to match her gown like OPI's Gel Color ($11) in I'm an Extra and crystal accents.
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys didn’t let her bright pink Valentino ensemble upstage her glowing skin, courtesy of Keys Soulcare. The singer and skincare founder, who's known for her braids, accented this unique pattern with soft baby hairs.
Kehlani
Kehlani's soft makeup paired perfectly with her classic waves courtesy of hairstylist Kahh Spence. The hairstylist used Hot Tools Signature Series Detachable Volumizer ($70) to add volume and shine.
SZA
Sza paired her strappy dress with a bold blonde streak and soft waves—courtesy of hairstylists Tevin Washington and Randy Stodghill. Makeup artist Deanna Paley gave the singer a dramatic wing and lashes to pair with her bright hair and dress. A glossy nude lip was the finishing touch.
H.E.R.
Wearing her signature shades, H.E.R. makes a bold beauty statement. The singer's side-swept bangs and baby hair are just as show-stopping as her vibrant red lip.
Saweetie
We're getting princess vibes from the Saweetie's pretty peachy glam. She paired a bold cat-eye with a peachy nude lip and bronzed skin. The real showstoppers were her long pink nails accented with crystals.
Gabrielle Union
We’re flipping out over Gabrielle Union’s hair and her gleaming skin. Makeup artist Fiona Stiles prepped the actress's skin with Dermaflash and gave her a lustrous glam look using Armani Beauty products.