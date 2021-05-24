The Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

If there’s one thing we love more than the music at the Billboards it’s obviously the red carpet glam. Every show has its own dress code and with it, makeup looks to match. While we can usually expect full-on classic glamour from the red carpet, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards black carpet is guaranteed to showcase bold beauty looks as well.

This year's attendees delivered looks that had us rushing to Instagram for details—we've definitely spotted a few trends to recreate this summer. For every bold, glamorous, and downright stunning beauty moment (and all the details) at the BBMA's this year, read on.