We researched dozens of beanies, considering material, durability, warmth, and design, to find the best options for winter fashion. And, to learn more about the iconic winter hat and how to style it in a way that is functional and cool, we tapped two experts, Allie McKenna , a wardrobe stylist and personal shopper, and Lisa Sanchez, an in-house stylist for The Nines , for their insights.

Our top pick is the Classic Cuff Beanie from Los Angeles Apparel for its durability, variety of colors, and versatility when it comes to dressing up or down. If you want to splurge, we recommend the Acne Studios Ribbed Knit Beanie Hat for its ultra-warm wool material and fun logo detail.

With frigid days ahead, we’re in full-blown beanie mode and opting for styles that keep our skulls warm while also looking ultra-chic. From classic cuff beanies to ribbed fisherman toques, there are so many different styles to choose from—and even more fabric options, too.

With over 35 colors and prints to choose from, this basic beanie from Herschel Supply Co. is a must-have. From duty rose to leopard print, there is a style for everyone in this beanie collection. Options aside, we love this hat because, despite its slim appearance, it’s actually quite warm, thanks to a heavy gauge yarn and rib knit texture.

The Sparkle Beanie from HatAttack is the epitome of winter style. With its thick knit structure, subtle sparkle, and fluffy pom pom tip, the designer hat was made for frigid temperatures. Constructed from a cozy acrylic yarn in a classic cuff style, it’s a stylish way to stay warm on snow days in the city.

This option from UNIQLO is more than just a ribbed beanie—it’s designed with the brand’s impressive HEATTECH technology, making it one of the warmest options on our list. Available in seven wintery colors, the beanie is both stylish and functional with its supreme warmth and insulating fit. In addition to keeping your head warm, the beanie also features moisture-absorbing technology to keep you feeling fresh without losing any heat.

From the style to the color options, we love everything about this Amazon beanie at first glance. In addition to its looks, the beanie is made from superfine acrylic yarn, giving it a soft texture and cozy feel. Over 5,500 customers gave it five stars for its quality, comfort, and fit, and many consider it a staple piece in their winter wardrobe.

Stay warm and save the planet with this beanie from Girlfriend Collective. Much like the brand’s cult-favorite activewear, this beanie is made from recycled plastic water bottles and constructed with the highest quality. On top of that, the double-layer beanie is recyclable through the brand’s ReGirlfriend initiative, which allows you to send in your old Girlfriend Collective items for store credit.

There is a lot to love about this beanie from Coal Headwear. First, it’s made from a high-quality and warm wool material. On top of that, we love the classic cuffed style, and the comfortable waffle knit texture. The beanie also features great stretch, so it can fit most head shapes, and it comes in chic, muted fall and winter hues that are sure to pair well with your other cold-weather accessories.

When we think of winter beanies, we often think of the precious handmade ones given to us by loved ones. If you’re on the hunt for a beanie with that chunky handmade feel, we recommend purchasing a custom Multi-Colored Beanie from Lobos Earrings on Etsy. Made from a blend of wool and acrylic yarn, this chunky striped beanie comes in a variety of color themes, and you can choose which ones speak to your winter style.

There’s something so luxurious about cashmere winter accessories, and beanies are no exception. With that said, cashmere is an investment, so we found a style that boasts great versatility, too. The reversible Double Layer Beanie is constructed from Mongolian cashmere and comes with four different styles in one. Wear it uncuffed for a solid and floppy look, or cuff it for something more two-toned skullcap style.

For a fisherman-style beanie, we love this option from Amazon, which you can purchase on its own or in a two-pack, giving it excellent value. The wool-blend beanie is designed to keep the head warm in a hip skullcap style, is super stretchy for a good fit, and has a slightly retro edge with its cuffed silhouette shape.

For an investment style that will keep you warm all season long, look no further than Acne Studios Ribbed Knit Beanie Hat. This beanie comes in several color options—including neutrals like black and gray, plus fun pops of color like pink and green melange—and is constructed from ultra-warm wool material. It’s durable in construction, has a nice ribbed texture, and its thick cuff is super stylish. On top of that, it has the cutest monochromatic smiley face logo patch front and center.

For a budget-friendly option that adds a cool pop of color to your ensemble, look no further than this Knitted Beanie hat from Nasty Gal. The cushy cuff beanie features a classic shape that holds up, no matter how you style it. While we like a more cuffed look, this beanie can be rolled up to create a fisherman-style beanie, making it a more versatile option, too.

This is one of our all-time favorite beanies, making it an absolute shoo-in for the best overall category. We’ve been wearing our Classic Cuff Beanies from Los Angeles Apparel (which was still American Apparel when we purchased them) for over a decade and are pleased to report that they have held up nicely over the years. The unisex beanie is made from durable acrylic material and comes in dozens of colors, so you can mix and match depending on your outfit.

Meet the Expert Allie McKenna, wardrobe stylist, and personal shopper

Lisa Sanchez, in-house stylist for The Nines

What to Look for in Beanies

Fabric

The first thing to consider when shopping for a beanie is fabric. “When you are considering a fabric for a beanie, you should factor in two things: warmth and softness,” says Allie McKenna, wardrobe stylist, and personal shopper.

Shape

“The shape of the beanie is determined by personal preference mostly, but also the manufacturer,” says McKenna. “Some beanies are created larger for a longer, floppy look, and others are more stiff and short for practical use,” she adds.

Design

Design is another personal preference, depending on your personal style and the use you have for the beanie. “Some beanies can be adorned with pearls, pins, patches, and other designs,” says McKenna. “Wearers can choose to be as loud or as soft in their design choice,” she adds.



FAQ What is a beanie? “A beanie is, traditionally, a well-fitted knit hat that keeps the head warm in cold weather,” McKenna explains. While they are typically knit, Lisa Sanchez, an in-house stylist for The Nines, says, “they can be made out of silk, leather, felt, or other cloth.”

How do you style a beanie? McKenna says there aren’t any hard and fast rules for occasions to not wear a beanie; however, there are different ways to wear a beanie that make it appropriate for most settings. “For the office or a slightly more put-together style, I would opt for a thin, tight-fitting beanie with or without a cuff that will look the classiest and not too Harry from Home Alone,” McKenna notes. In more casual situations, McKenna says you can have a little fun. “You can opt for a thin beanie, or you can even wear a thicker and looser one to let it slouch, giving a very ‘off-duty’ vibe,” she explains, adding that street style is where you can be the trendiest with beanies. “This is the scenario where you should play up your style, taste, and personality,” McKenna notes.

As for what to wear a beanie with, Sanchez is a fan of matching styles. “Ribbed beanies work well with ribbed sweaters, especially turtlenecks—you’ll look coordinated and be incredibly comfortable at the same time,” she explains. You can also get away with a classic style (such as the Los Angeles Apparel Classic Cuff Beanie) with a pair of light-wash mom jeans, ankle boots, and a simple sweater for an everyday look.

How do you wear a beanie with long hair? “There are practical ways to wear a beanie with long hair since your tresses can become more damaged in the cold weather, and they can also hide a bad hair day,” says McKenna. “However, the look many of us ladies want is the casual ‘I just rolled out of bed and threw on this cute outfit look,’ so it’s best to choose an uncuffed beanie that you can pull halfway down your forehead and have your long locks frame your face,” she explains. If you’re worried about your hair getting tangled or knotting up under the nape of your neck—one of the biggest long-hair beanie woes—opt for double braids or a side fishtail braid.

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from the Academy of Art University. At Byrdie, Jessie covers everything from unique jewelry accessories to the latest denim trends to the best shoes for any style. Beanies are one of Jessie’s go-to hat styles, and she has years of experience wearing them with different hairstyles and in different weather. When researching the best beanies, Jessie considered her personal experience and looked for options that are comfortable with good shape. She also looked for options that work for a spectrum of weather scenarios, including ones that work for a blustering New York City day and options she can wear in a Los Angeles winter. As a result, she put together a list of the top 12 best beanies, sharing some of her favorite and most tried-and-true styles along with new options.