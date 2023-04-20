Thanks to the bevy of brands making their version of beach-friendly footwear, there are plenty of fashionable and functional options to choose from; you just have to know where to find them.

“[When] I took my son on a little surf adventure to Trestles, a hard-to-get-to marquee surf break in California, we decided to make it even more fun by renting e-bikes for the otherwise 30-minute hike to the break. I was wearing a very fashionable pair of leather slides and wished I had an espadrille [or] sandal with a strap,” says Kathleen Thomas , co-founder of the boutique sportswear e-retailer salt + snow . “My feet kept sliding out of the shoes every time I tried to get the heavier, less-mobile e-bike moving, and I nearly lost my shoes or fell several times.”

Life’s a beach when you dress the part—and those who’ve worn a pair of high heels or chunky leather slides along the shore already know that there is a best and worst sandal for seaside excursions. If you’re headed there this summer, it will be critical to have the proper footwear to walk across the terrain that comes with the territory, such as splintery boardwalks and hot sand. The best beach sandals won’t get stuck as you traverse a dune, but they also won’t be so casual that you won’t be welcome at a nice restaurant.

Best Overall Sea Star Beachwear Cabana Slide Sea Star Beachwear View On Nordstrom View On Seastarbeachwear.com “I was once late for a meeting because I decided I needed to catch ‘just one more wave.’ I got to my car, threw on a dress, put my wet hair back in a bun, but realized I forgot shoes!” Thomas recalls. She phoned a familiar shop in her town for a pair of navy slides to match her outfit, picked them up, then wore them to her meeting. “They were my now-signature Sea Star Slides. I had no idea they were water shoes—I just thought they were a great-looking pair of shoes!” Versatility is the exact promise that Sea Star makes with its Cabana Slide style. It features a soft neoprene strap for water-friendliness and a cushioned rubber sole for maximum comfort. Price at time of publish: $65 Colors: Black, White Denim, Dark Navy, Platinum +more | Size Range: 6–12

Best Budget Birkenstock Gizeh Essentials EVA Sandals 4.7 Amazon View On Birkenstock.com View On Dsw.com View On Famousfootwear.com Birkenstock is known for producing high-quality, comfortable sandals at affordable prices, so it's easy to see why this sleek and waterproof style is so popular. “[The beach-goer who wears these] feels more like a traveler, and the gender-fluid Birkenstock style fits so many styles and occasions,” says Anush Mirbegian, Fashion Snoops' Director of Accessories. The lightweight shoes have a shock-absorbing footbed, ample arch support, and a flexible sole with excellent traction underfoot so you can go virtually anywhere in them. Price at time of publish: $50 Colors: Black, Anthracite +more | Size Range: 4–12.5 in regular, wide, and narrow widths

Best Sustainable Chaco Women's Banded Z Cloud Sport Sandal Chaco View On Amazon View On Chacos.com Chacos’ Banded Z/Cloud style is a variation of the brand’s popular style, Z/Cloud. The new version caters to strappy sandal lovers with an extra strap for added stability. But the brand also promised that the shoe is better for the earth with its eco-friendly, waterless dyeing techniques and hardwearing footbed. Price at time of publish: $100 Colors: Cerulean, Outskirt Caramel +more | Size Range: 5–12

Best Espadrille Sea Star Beachwear Espadrille Water Shoe 4.6 Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saltandsnow.com “I opt for my Sea Star Espadrilles for any water activities where I have to walk on rocks or shells to get on a paddle board or boat,” says Thomas. “They look great [and] keep your feet cool, and the soles are grippy, so you don’t lose your balance.” Design-wise, they’re stylish enough to step off a boat and into happy hour with ease. Price at time of publish: $125 Colors: Black, Dark Navy, Platinum +more | Size Range: 6–12 The 19 Best Shoes for Women of 2023

Best Slides Ancient Greek Sandals THAIS Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals View On Ancient-greek-sandals.com “I love Ancient Greek sandals so much that I have at least three pairs,” says Thomas, who assures us that they’re comfortable to walk around in all day long. This criss-cross style is classic, to be sure; it’s also non-constricting, with a pliable leather construction and two straps that are designed to mold to your foot with wear. Price at time of publish: $265 Colors: Black, Natural, Off White +more | Size Range: EU35–EU42

Best Thong OOFOS OOriginal Sandal 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Academy.com View On Fleetfeet.com Flip-flops aren't known for being supportive enough to wear for days on end, but this cute pair by OOFOS is an exception to that notion. Its machine-washable foam technology is billed to absorb 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear. So, it should reduce stress on the knees, ankles, and back more than any flip-flop could. Price at time of publish: $60 Colors: Black, Navy, Sage +more | Size Range: 5–16

Best Jelly Melissa Possession Sandal Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Nordstromrack.com View On Shopmelissa.com ‘90 kids know that there’s no shoe quite like the jelly sandal. In that decade, the popular playground staple was a colorful, comfortable alternative to other open-toe shoes. But, in 2022, the style has gotten an update of various proportions, which you can find at the likes of Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Loewe. But perhaps the most nostalgic style is Melissa’s stock, namely, the Possession Sandal, which is inspired by the equally popular, classic fisherman’s shoe. It’s also among the best to combine fashion and function, given that its rubber material makes the shoe flexible to the foot and water-resistant. Price at time of publish: $70 Colors: Clear, Matte Black, Pink +more | Size Range: 5–13

Best Strappy St. Agni Gio Leather Sandals Net-A-Porter View On Modaoperandi.com View On Net-a-Porter View On St-agni.com If you’re after something strappy and sleek, the Gio sandals have an understated appeal you’re sure to love. The slingback style sits on an insole of leather to mold to your foot for the most comfort. The outsole, on the other hand, is made from rubber for good traction. We love how it could work just as well to explore a beach as it could to wander through a city. Price at time of publish: $225 Colors: Black | Size Range: IT35–IT42

Best Glitter Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals View On Ancient-greek-sandals.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com I bought these jelly sandals in black and gold glitter last spring to take on an extended trip to Europe in the summer, and they ended up being one of my best purchases of the whole year. Since the straps are thin, I was initially worried about their potential to break with overuse or when navigating areas of uneven terrains, like rocky beaches. What I discovered is that they’re incredibly durable, which ultimately made them perfect to wear for mild hikes to hidden beaches on the Greek islands to dinner in the old towns with my go-to sundress. To keep them looking fresh over weeks of travel, I simply rinsed them with water to get them back to looking as good as new. Price at time of publish: $140 Colors: Black/Gold Glitter, Clear/Fuschia Glitter, Clear/Silver Glitter +more | Size Range: EU36–EU41

Best Sporty Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandal Teva View On Amazon View On Teva.com For sandals with a technical touch—perhaps that you could even wear in the water—a pair of strappy, sporty Tevas is ideal. Like Chacos, the brand makes footwear that can withstand a swim or take you on beachside hikes. And, conscious shoppers should be pleased to know that the style is made from recycled materials and can be recycled again later through the TevaForever program. Price at time of publish: $75 Colors: Light Multi, Sherbert Multi, Water Multi, Etching Maple Sugar +more | Size Range: 5–14 The 15 Best Waterproof Shoes of 2023