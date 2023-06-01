From knitted styles, like Bohemian-inspired crocheted flares or netted mesh joggers, to something more structured and cropped, made from crisp linen or cotton, finding your perfect pair has never been easier. We tapped two style experts to give us the lowdown on what you need to keep in mind while shopping and their personal picks of the moment, complete with loads of styling tips. Keep reading to find our top 17 picks and their insights for all your summer adventures ahead.

The best beach pants bring a sophisticated flair to warm-weather wardrobes, having an airy quality that is comfortable, breathable, and stylish. Throw these bottoms over a bikini or one-piece swimsuit and you instantly have a look. Swap the swimsuit for a coordinating top post-beach day, and you have a chic drinks or dinner option. The versatility is endless and so are the options.

As the temperatures start heating up, a new season of beach trips, poolside hangs, and warm-weather vacations is on the very near horizon. Of course, this means a change in wardrobe, as well. Often we rely on dresses, kaftans, and sarongs as go-to cover-up options during the dog days of summer. Pants can seem too cumbersome or constricting and may be the last item on your mental packing checklist, however, this should not be the case. Beach pants are the answer to what breezy summer dressing is all about.

Best Overall J.Crew Relaxed Beach Pant in Soft Gauze J.Crew View On Jcrew.com J.Crew’s relaxed beach pants are a customer favorite for good reason. Made from gauzy cotton that is just the right amount of sheer, they are super-soft, lightweight, and most importantly, breathable. A smocked waistband allows you to pull them on and off with ease and hugs the waistline comfortably. The wide-leg pant shape is slightly cropped, allowing for your cute summer shoes to be on full display. Available in both white or black and sizes up to 3X, this option is a no-brainer. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: White, Black | Size Range: XXS–3X

Best Budget Z Supply Seashore Pants Shopbop. View On Shopbop.com New York-based fashion stylist Jasmine Fontaina recommends these slinky wide-leg pants based on their affordability, lightweight feel, and comfort. These pants feature a slightly textured, slinky fabrication and are fastened by a covered, elastic drawstring, allowing for cinching at the waist or hip. She also calls out the rich otter colorway. “Earth tones for beach pants are always a good go-to,” she says. When it comes to styling, Fontaina says she would pair these with her favorite black sunglasses, a Birkenstock shoe, and a T-shirt or tank top. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: 90% rayon, 10% nylon | Colors: Otter, Adobe White | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Animal Print Posse Exclusive Yves Animal Print Sheer Pants Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com Summer is the time to experiment with prints, and whether you are a minimalist or maximalist, an animal print is always a good idea. Lyle advocates for Posse’s sheer, tiger print bottoms, noting they’re perfect over a swimsuit. Made from 100% viscose, they are silky to the touch and provide that little dose of sexiness, thanks to the transparent quality and zebra print. Try wearing these with the brand’s matching tunic top and flat, lace-up sandals for a glamorous poolside look. Price at time of publish: $240 Material: 100% viscose | Colors: Animal | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Jogger Mikoh Kahuku Pant Shopbop View On Shopbop.com For those who find wide-leg shapes to be too overwhelming, opt for this subtle, jogger style from Mikoh. It is just as lightweight and gauzy as the others but has a slim-cut leg. A high-waisted elastic waistband allows them to be pulled on with ease, while a tapered leg meets a cropped ankle length, for a different play on proportions. This style also has pockets, ideal for stashing your wallet and phone on a run to the beach bar. Style these with a simple string bikini and leather flip-flops for a casual yet cool take. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: 100% rayon | Colors: Night, Foam | Size Range: 1–4 (XS–XL)

Best Splurge La DoubleJ Placée Palazzo Pants Farfetch View On 24s.com View On Farfetch.com View On Ladoublej.com Ever wondered what palazzo pants are? The answer is simple. The breezy pant silhouette is essentially a generous wide-leg, that starts flaring at the waist, rather than below the hip. The relaxed shape is ideal for beach days and beyond. La DoubleJ’s are made from sumptuous silk and available in a plethora of fun prints and colors. The luxurious fabric has a slight sheen that further enhances the splurge-worthiness of them. “I love these because they are patterned, fun, and perfect for a tropical getaway,” Fontaina explains. She pictures herself wearing them with a pair of sunglasses and a crossbody bag, cocktail in hand. Price at time of publish: $780 Material: 100% silk | Colors: Florence, Poppies Orange, Rainbow Swirl B&W, Borboni +more | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Crochet Andrea Iyamah Hira High-Waisted Crochet Pants Moda Operandi View On Andreaiyamah.com View On Bloomingdales View On Modaoperandi.com Crochet is an essential summer knitting technique and has been trending for some time now. If you have not yet invested in something crocheted, these unique pants make a winning choice. Constructed with an open weave design, the unlined nature of the pants give them an airy quality that is necessary on hot summer days. A ribbed elastic waistband ensures they will fit exactly how they should. Wear over a swimsuit for a day at the beach and try the matching crop top for a fun dinner look post-swim. Price at time of publish: $310 Material: 97% cotton, 3% spandex | Colors: White | Size Range: XS–XXL

Best Cargo ROXY x Kate Bosworth Cotton Cargo Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Roxy.com If mesh or crochet is not your thing, go for a utilitarian fit, like these cargo pants from ROXY’s new collaboration with Kate Bosworth. The super soft option channels the early ‘00s surf vibes, thanks to a bold yellow color and baggy silhouette. Inspired by Bosworth’s own need for lifestyle pieces that were functional in real life, these will go anywhere with you. “The weight of the pants for sure was intentional,” Bosworth adds, speaking of the super soft, cotton fabrication. “We wanted people to feel comfortable, easy, and effortless, whatever they're doing.” Pair with a bikini and summer sneakers for an effortless beach look with a retro spin. Price at time of publish: $76 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Yellow Plum | Size Range: XS–XL



Best Silk Dôen Serenity Pants DÃ´en View On Shopdoen.com For effortless beach-to-dinner vibes, lean into a sleeker option, like this buttery, silk satin style from Dôen. “I like these because they have a relaxed fit, are elegant, and can be worn to the beach, or to a daytime or evening outing,” Fontaina says. The ‘70s-inspired wide-leg cut is finished with a cropped ankle hem and trimmed in playful ruffles. This pick is certainly the most romantic of the bunch. Fontaina suggests wearing these with a swimsuit, personal jewelry, and a wedge sandal for a stylish take on beach dressing. Price at time of publish: $278 Material: 100% silk | Colors: Mother of Pearl | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Linen Johanna Ortiz Exclusive Quechua Ecru Incaica Linen Pants Moda Operandi View On Modaoperandi.com Johanna Ortiz’s printed pants are another must-have on Lyle’s list. Made in Colombia from lightweight linen, she enjoys the balloon-leg silhouette and cuffed ankle, making for a surprisingly fresh spin on beachwear bottoms. Play with proportions by tucking in a short-sleeved button-up over your swimsuit, and styling them with a contrasting strappy sandal and slouchy, straw bag for a relaxed look that still makes a statement. Price at time of publish: $550 Material: 100% linen | Colors: Multi | Size Range: 0–10

Best Sheer Jade Swim Mika Pant Revolve. View On Jadeswim.com View On Revolve The perfect layering piece does exist. Jade Swim’s sheer pants are made for endless summer escapades. Featuring a thick, smocked elastic waistband, the breathable fabric is flouncy in nature and exactly what you want in beach pants. Wear over your favorite bikini or one-piece and top with the matching oversized button-up, for a relaxed look with plenty of style points. Choose your own ideal color preference from five different shades, spanning from classic neutrals to soft pastels. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: 78% nylon, 22% LYCRA® spandex | Colors: White, Tide, Onyx, Aloe, Soleil | Size Range: S/M–L/XL

Best Printed Diarrablu Costa Wide Leg Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Founded in Senegal by a creative mathematician, Diarrablu is a women’s lifestyle brand with an ethical fashion mission. The brand is known for its numerous, bold prints, and this navy print is a customer favorite. The unique, artful floral print adds depth to the overall feel of the classic, wide-leg silhouette. Designed with a comfortable elastic waistband, slip this longer-cut, flowy option on for a quick run to the beach or poolside dip, with a straw sunhat and slide sandal in tow. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: 100% polyester | Colors: Navy | Size Range: XS–3X

Best Minimalist Anemos The Keaton Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants Moda Operandi View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Modaoperandi.com View On Neiman Marcus For those with a minimalist eye, nothing beats the simplicity of Anemos’ designs. The Keaton pants are no exception. Designed with a quintessential, high-waisted pleat front, they are about as chic as they come and also sustainable. Lyle calls out the unique chocolate brown colorway as a favorite for the upcoming summer season. “I love that the color is unexpected for a summer pant,” she tells Byrdie. A triangle bikini, slip-on sandals, and a raffia bag will keep things grounded and offer an earth-forward feeling. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Linen and cupro | Colors: Brown | Size Range: XS–L

Best Plus-Size Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Crop Wide Leg Pants Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Eileenfisher.com View On Neiman Marcus Beach pants needn’t be complicated. The easier the better, and looking for breezy, pull-on options that move with you is a must. These Eileen Fisher bottoms check all the boxes. Cropped, wide-leg, and made from 100% organic linen, the fabric is airy yet remains crisp and structured. An elastic waistband keeps things stretchy and comfortable around the midsection. Pair with an oversized button-up over your favorite swimsuit for an uncomplicated, everyday vacation outfit. Price at time of publish: $178 Material: 100% organic linen | Colors: White, Nile, Graphite | Size Range: XXS–XL, 1X–3X

Best Netted Year of Ours Boardwalk Pant Revolve View On Revolve View On Yearofours.com This one is just like your favorite sweatpants, only made for the beach or a poolside dip. Complete with a drawstring waistband, slip into these cozy, mesh pants for a smart coverup option that still feels fashion-forward. The transparent texture of the netting gives a subtle sexiness to any swim look. Whether you keep with the classics, like this plain black, or favor a little color, like the shocking turquoise blue, there is one for every taste. Check out the matching tie-front top for an easy, coordinating look that doesn’t take a lot of fuss. Price at time of publish: $145 Material: 100% cotton mesh | Colors: Black, Caribou, Caribbean Blue | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Maximalist Missoni Knit Multi Chevron Flared Pants Farfetch View On Farfetch.com View On Luisaviaroma.com View On Matchesfashion.com “Missoni is always a go-to when it comes to beachwear and loungewear,” Fontaina says. The heritage brand is known for its high-end, knitted garbs often with the house’s iconic, zig-zagged pattern that this pant naturally possesses. The colorful yarn palette channels the hues of a Mediterranean summer, inspired by the brand’s home country of Italy. Fontaina proposes to simply add sunglasses, a chain belt, woven bracelets, and classic black flat sandals for a chic beach-to-street look. Price at time of publish: $970 Material: 100% rayon | Colors: Multicolor | Size Range: IT36–IT48

Best Black Éterne Willow Pant Ãterne View On Eterne.com Founded by stylist Chloé Bartoli, Éterne is known for high-quality women’s basics with a focus on craftsmanship and quiet luxury. These pants are part of the brand’s new “Soleil” capsule, thoughtfully designed for travel, and extremely versatile. A slouchy, laid-back cut brings an overall ease to warm-weather outfitting. A comfy drawstring waist completes the relaxed silhouette. When it comes to styling, take inspiration from the ‘90s and pair these back to a simple string bikini or one-piece, like the ones from the brand’s swim capsule, a leather flip-flop, and a minimalist tote bag. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: 100% cotton | Colors: Black, White, Brown | Size Range: XS–XL