The 28 Best Beach Cover-Ups for Sun Protection (and Style Points)

Beach cover-ups are a summer must-have. And, while the fact that they are meant to cover up a swimsuit as needed is reason in and of itself to invest in a good cover-up, what makes them a warm-weather staple is that they are ultra-comfortable on a hot and sticky day—a lot more comfortable than a pair of jean shorts and T-shirt.

Another reason why beach cover-ups deserve a spot in our warm-weather wardrobe is that “no one wants to be changing while they are on a beach,” says Brooke Shannon, founder of Jilaine Swimwear. “Having a cover-up can make it easier to transition into your swimsuit to get to what you want to do which is to relax,” she adds, noting how coverups can also be a major confidence boost as they make a person feel so much more comfortable.

From maxi dresses to tunics to the classic sarong style cover-up, we searched high and low for the best beach cover-ups. Find our top picks, ahead.