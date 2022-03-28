The 16 Best Beach Bags for Your Trip to The Shore

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

A trip to the beach requires some thoughtful packing. From snacks to beach toys to sunscreen, a sun hat, and a good book, you’re bound to have a lot in tow. And, the only way to cart everything to the shore is in a beach bag, of course. When we think of beach bags, we think of giant waterproof tote bags, typically covered in a nautical-themed pattern. And, while that is a very practical choice, there are tons of other great options to choose from—including ones that are trendsetting enough to take you from the beach (or pool!) to a night out. On top of that, they make for a fun and easy way to try the season’s trends without going overboard.

“Beach bags are a great way to try out summer trends that you might not be ready to embrace as a full outfit,” confirms Liz Bader-Natal, the Director of Styling at Dia & Co. “For example, neon is trending everywhere for summer 2022, and finding a beach bag with neon accents is a fantastic way to dip your toe into seeing how you feel about rocking bright colors yourself.”

Meet the Expert Liz Bader-Natal is the Director of Styling at Dia & Co, a plus-size clothing and personal styling retail service.

Whether you’re headed out on a tropical vacation or enjoying the summer season, we’ve got all of your beach bag needs, covered with a list of our must-have picks for the best beach bags—including practical mesh beach bags, canvas tot bags, straw beach bags that double as handbags, and more.

Ahead—the best beach bags of the season.