10 Battle Ropes That Will Make Your At-Home Workouts Even Tougher

Read on for the best battle ropes to add to your home gym.

To get the most out of your battle ropes, you’ll want to attach them to a sturdy surface—this is called “anchoring.” Then, take the ends of the rope in your hands and wave your arms up and down. The faster you move, the harder your workout will be. The result is a blend of strength and cardio that’s effective, challenging, and fun all at once.

If you’re looking to log a full-body workout , using battle ropes can be a great way to do it. Battle ropes are really just thick, long, heavy ropes—but since they’re so heavy, simply moving them around will have you working up a sweat. “I love incorporating battle ropes into my clients’ training routines, as well as my own,” Studio SWEAT OnDemand trainer Tatiana Koval says. “They make workouts so tough but also exciting at the same time.”

Don’t feel like stocking up on a ton of equipment? Tone It Up has your back. The brand’s Toning Ropes are stretchy, flexible battle ropes that are designed to double as resistance bands . Simply attach the anchor strap to a sturdy object, grip the handles, and choose between a few classic workout motions. You can weave your arms up and down to use them like battle ropes, or you can pull and press to use them like resistance bands.

Using a battle rope in a small space probably sounds like a nightmare. Most battle ropes are 30 feet long—and really, where’s all that rope supposed to go? Thankfully, there are shorter options on offer, like AUTUWT's Battle Rope. Like other battle ropes, this one is 1.5 inches thick. But unlike others, it’s a mere 10 feet long. That’s because it’s designed to be used as a jump rope —though you can just as easily use it as a small space-friendly alternative to a longer, more traditional battle rope.

Most battle ropes are braided, which makes their handles incredibly textured. But if you’re craving a sleeker option, XGear’s Heavy Battle Rope may be just the thing you’re looking for. The rope boasts a tight polyester-dacron weave, which makes it look smooth and straight—more like a cord than a rope. This means its handles will feel a little slicker, though they promise to be as grippy as the handles on a more traditional rope. Outside of its texture, XGear’s Heavy Battle Rope is really just a classic battle rope. It’ll deliver the same challenging workouts time and time again—it’ll just feel different in your hands as it does.

To get the most out of your battle rope, you might want to attach it to a wall, a pole, or some other sturdy object. And an anchor strap can help you do that. KingSo’s Battle Rope is a classic battle rope that comes with an anchor strap and a handful of screws, making it easy for you to secure your battle rope and take your workouts to the next level. The rope is crafted entirely from dacron, and it comes in a protective nylon sleeve. At 30 feet long and 17 pounds, it offers just enough of a challenge to get you started—allowing you to build strength while you experiment with your anchor kit.

Garage Fit’s Battle Rope is classic, colorful, and durable. And did we mention it comes with extra-long handles? The rope is made from heavy-duty polyester, and its ends are covered with grippy, waterproof caps that are particularly easy to hold. Because you deserve room to move around, these handles are a whopping 10 inches long. (For context, most battle rope handles are only 7.5 inches long.) This extra 2.5 inches will mean a lot when you’re sweatily clutching your battle rope mid-workout—especially if you’re exercising in the sun. (Yup, this battle rope is durable enough to take to the park, the beach, or simply outside in your backyard. So get ready to work up a sweat in more ways than one.)

No one likes replacing fitness equipment—especially when that equipment costs a fair amount of money. So it’s worth it to invest in a durable battle rope, like Power Guidance’s Battle Rope. Where other battle ropes are crafted from polyester, this one is made entirely of dacron, a material that promises to be particularly durable and heavy. The battle rope also comes inside a protective nylon sleeve, which should keep it from getting frayed or dirty. Also nice? It comes in four different sizes, so you can easily find a durable option that works for you.

If you’re an avid battle ropes user, you probably want a set that’s versatile, durable, and—let’s be real—challenging. And Project Sports’ Battle Ropes Kit fits this bill perfectly. The set comes with a heavy-duty battle rope, a protective sleeve, two reinforced anchor straps, and one stainless steel carabiner—giving you everything you need to log tough workouts in your home. The brand also offers nine (!) different battle ropes as large as 2.5 inches thick and 50 feet long. These bigger dimensions should delight those looking to up the ante on their workouts, as thicker ropes are tougher to grip and longer ones are harder to manage.

Battle ropes can get expensive—fast. But Amazon Basics’ Battle Rope is a solid pick that won’t break the bank. (This is great news for beginners, who probably don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a new piece of home gym equipment ). And since the durable polyester rope comes in six different sizes and weights, it’s easy to find an option that meets all your needs. Start with the 16-pound rope, work your way up to the 21-pound option, and—who knows?—you might be ready for the 46-pound rope before it’s all said and done. Each rope is less than 2 inches thick, and all of them come with smooth, easy-to-grip handles. In other words, you’ll have no trouble holding on to them—even when you’re working up a sweat.

Zeny’s Battle Rope is one of the most affordable battle ropes around, but you’d have no idea just looking at it. The durable rope is crafted from high-strength polyester, and its thick design promises to keep it from fraying, breaking, or coming apart. Unlike other battle ropes, this one only comes in one size and weight: It's 30 feet long, 1.5 inches thick, and weighs 15 pounds. For context, that means the rope is relatively short and lightweight, making it a particularly great pick for beginners.

Geardo’s Battle Rope is durable, versatile, and easy to use. And really, what more could you want from a battle rope? It's crafted from dacron, a thick and durable material, and it comes inside a protective nylon sleeve, which will keep it from tearing, fraying, or even just getting dirty. The rope is available in two different lengths: a 30-foot option (which is great for beginners) and a 50-foot option (which is perfect for those craving a challenge). And though the 2-inch rope is a little on the thick side, its 10-inch handles should make it easy to hold. (For context: Most battle rope handles are only 7.5 inches long. So with Geardo’s Battle Rope, you’re getting 2.5 inches of extra grip room. That may not sound like a lot, but when you’re tackling a tough workout , it can make a big difference.)

Final Verdict

If you’ve never used battle ropes before, Amazon Basics’ Battle Rope is a great place to start. The rope is budget-friendly but durable—and since it’s available in an array of sizes and weights, you can easily find an option that suits you. If you’re willing to invest in a battle rope that will last, try Geardo’s Battle Rope. The rope is durable and easy to grip—a perfect addition to your toughest workouts.

What to Look For in Battle Ropes

Length

﻿Battle ropes vary a lot in length. And longer ones tend to be heavier and more challenging to use. If you’re a first-timer, you’ll probably want to look for a shorter, lighter battle rope. And if you’re navigating a small spice, you can look for something even shorter.

Grip

﻿Battle ropes don’t just vary in length—they also vary in thickness. And thicker ropes tend to be tougher, heavier, and harder to hold onto. If you’re a beginner, you’ll want to look for options that are thinner. And keep an eye out for long, textured handles—these will make your battle rope easier to grip.

Weight

﻿Battle ropes are designed to give you a workout. And the heavier your rope, the harder that workout will be. Think about the weights you use when doing other exercises, and opt for a rope that meets your needs.

How do you anchor battle ropes?



Anytime you use a battle rope, you’ll want to make sure it’s anchored to something, Studio SWEAT OnDemand trainer Tatiana Koval says. This will allow you to move your battle rope up and down—without having to worry about it crashing into anything around you.

Start by finding a sturdy object. “You can use anything immobile or heavily weighted, such as a pole, a hook, or part of a jungle gym,” Koval says. “Or if you don't have access to those, you can loop it through a kettlebell!”

Then, use an anchoring kit to secure your battle rope to that object. Loop an anchoring strap around your battle rope and your object of choice. Or use an anchoring hook, and nail your anchor into the wall or floor.

What muscles do battle ropes work?



“When using the battle ropes, you should feel your biceps, shoulders, and core challenged,” Koval says. “Depending on the exercise, you can also activate your triceps, back, and legs.” And remember, battle ropes offer a blend of strength-training and cardio, so you can expect to feel your heart pumping, too.

How long should battle ropes be?



“The length of the battle ropes is really dependent on the specific user and workout design,” Koval says. Remember, the thicker and longer a battle rope is, the heavier it will be—and the tougher it'll be to work out with. So if you’re a beginner, you may want to opt for a shorter, thinner rope that will be easier to move around. (And if you’re navigating a small space, remember you can always use one of the 10-foot options for a modified battle rope workout!)

Why Trust Us

Byrdie contributor Lindsey Lanquist has years of experience in the health and fitness space. And as an avid shopper, she knows what a bummer a bad product can be. That’s why she makes sure to recommend products that are reliable, comfortable, and widely beloved by those who’ve tried them.