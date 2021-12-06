Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Below, the best bathroom scales for everyone, every purpose, and every budget.

"Keeping a scale is especially important for people who want to gain muscle, lose weight , or maintain weight," registered dietitian Jonathan Valdez tells Byrdie. But, as he notes, using a bathroom scale isn't the be-all and end-all. "It will be one tool in the box to guide you to your goals ."

Owning a bathroom scale is certainly not a requirement for being physically fit or even maintaining a healthy weight . Having said that, if you're someone who likes to keep track —whether you're trying to build, lose, or maintain—it's nice to have one on hand.

This smart scale connects with your phone via Bluetooth to track metrics from body fat to BMI.

This smart scale tracks 15 different metrics from weight to muscle mass and syncs to your mobile device through an app.

This smart scale not only measures weight, but also tracks other stats such as BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and skeletal weight.

This scale boasts a sizable 13-inch surface and a backlit display that instantly lights up when you step on.

Activated by the tap of your toe, this gorgeous glass scale features an impact-resistant tempered surface.

Weight Watchers and Conair collaborated on this scale, which comes in an array of tones like rose, mint, white, and more.

Under an inch in height, this low-profile scale provides quick and accurate results without taking up too much space.

This wallet-friendly option auto calibrates as soon as you step on it, clearly displaying your reading on its LCD screen.

Sleek in design, this sharp-looking scale measures weight with state-of-the-art accuracy and has a capacity of 400 pounds.

We're also loving this digital scale from Symple Stuff. The transparent surface is made of tempered glass and offers a stable platform for standing. And the large-scale LCD screen provides a clear reading in pounds or kilograms.

Need something that measures body fat in addition to weight? Go with the Eufy Smart Scale. Aside from these metrics, you can see your BMI and body composition analysis on the synced mobile app, which connects through Bluetooth.

These days, almost anything in your home can be smart, including your bathroom scale. Take the Gaiam Smart Scale, which syncs to your mobile device through a free accompanying app. It tracks 15 metrics (weight, BMI, body fat, water weight, muscle mass, bone mass, etc.), monitors your progress , evaluates your info, and backs up your data to the cloud.

This clever scale from Sharper Image connects to a mobile app through Bluetooth and syncs all your info for easy-peasy tracking . Not only does it measure weight, but it also provides other stats like your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, and skeletal weight.

For a slightly larger platform, go with the HoMedics Carbon Fiber Scale. The sizable surface is a 13-inch square, and the backlit display activates instantly when you step on—no tapping needed.

Mix it up with a round bathroom scale like this clear glass beauty. The tempered surface is impact-resistant, and the crisp digital display activates with the tap of your toe.

If you're going to keep a scale on your bathroom floor, it may as well enhance the decor, right? That's why we love Soehnle's bamboo model, which has a natural finish and an LCD screen that displays highly accurate readings, thanks to its four-sensor technology.

This collab from Weight Watchers and Conair comes in all our favorite iPhone colors, like gold, rose gold, white, silver, and mint green. What's more, it has a 400-pound capacity and delivers readings on the large LCD display down to one-tenth of a pound.

These Are the 9 Best Protein Bars for Women, According to Nutritionists

Valdez recommends the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale, and we can see why. At under an inch in height, it's got a sleek low profile, plus four precision sensors that offer quick and accurate results down to one-fifth of a pound.

For a high-quality model at a wallet-friendly price, your best bet is the Renpho Digital Bathroom Scale. It automatically calibrates when you step on and offers an instant reading on the LCD screen down to one-tenth of a pound or kilogram.

These Fitness Trackers Will Help You Level Up Your Workout Routine

You can switch from pounds to kilograms to British stones with the push of a button and easily read your measurements from the large digital screen. What's more, this sleek scale comes in a few chic colors, including black, white, aquamarine, and gray.

Ozeri makes the best option overall, hands down. The brand's Precision Digital Bath Scale has a capacity of 400 pounds and instantly measures your weight with state-of-the-art accuracy. Just step on and get your reading—no tapping needed.

Final Verdict

Our number one pick for the best bathroom scales is the Ozeri Precision Digital Bath Scale on account of its auto-calibration feature, accurate readings, adjustable units, sleek color options, and affordable price tag. However, if you want something that provides other metrics, like body fat, BMI, and muscle mass, go with the Sharper Image LED Bluetooth Digital Body Scale.



What to Look For in a Bathroom Scale

Digital

When shopping around for a bathroom scale, we recommend getting a digital model (as opposed to a balance scale), which will display your weight on a screen. "I personally like digital scales better for ease," says Valdez. "Just make sure it's easy to calibrate."



Size

Most bathroom scales are squares (or almost squares), with each side measuring between 11 to 13 inches. The size is mostly a matter of preference, but if you're short on space, you'll want to look for a smaller option, and those with longer feet may want a larger surface.



Metrics

Aside from weight, many bathroom scales offer other metrics. This might include body fat, water percentage, bone density, and muscle mass. "Some scales may even have lean body mass measurements but are subpar to consistent use of a caliper," Valdez adds. And you'll typically have to sync your scale with a mobile app to view this data.



Smart/Bluetooth Capabilities

"Some scales connect to your phone to provide a graph of your weight," says Valdez. Scales that sync to a mobile device through Bluetooth are generally priced a little higher than standard models, but they can be great for tracking your progress and viewing a variety of fitness metrics.



FAQ How do you calibrate a bathroom scale? Most digital bathroom scales self-calibrate, either automatically or with the tap of a toe. You should see it "zero out" with a read of 0.0 pounds before calculating and displaying your weight. Every model will be different, though, so be sure to check the user manual if your scale doesn't seem to be calibrating.

Does humidity affect bathroom scales? Generally speaking, bathroom scales offer the most accurate, consistent results at room temperature (68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit or 20 to 25 degrees Celsius). Additionally, humid climates and the steam from hot showers can affect how well they operate.

Can a bathroom scale measure body fat? Some bathroom scales estimate body fat and other fitness metrics by sending a harmless electrical current through your body. Just bear in mind that body fat measurements aren't considered very accurate. "When measuring body fat mass or bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), the most accurate scales are around 21 percent, while the least accurate scale is around 34 percent," Valdez tells Byrdie.

Why Trust Byrdie

Theresa Holland is an experienced freelance writer with a background in fitness and nutrition. For this story, she spoke to a registered dietitian, viewed dozens of products from various manufacturers and retailers, combed through user reviews, and researched key features (digital design, size, weight capacity, metrics, and smart capabilities) before making her final selections. She owns an Etekcity scale and is also personally familiar with Eufy, Gaiam, and Ozeri. Theresa has been writing for Byrdie since 2020, where she covers wellness, self-care, and beauty.



Meet the Expert Jonathan Valdez, MBA, RDN, CSG, CDN, CCM, CDCES, ACE-CPT, is a registered dietitian and the owner of Genki Nutrition. He is also a media spokesperson for the New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any scales from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

