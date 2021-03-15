These Bath Subscription Boxes Make"Me-Time" Easy

Best for Bookworms: Bubbles & Books

Bubbles & Books

What We Like

Affordable

A creative and interesting spin on the typical bath subscription box

Work with small business owners

What We Don’t Like

Not a lot of range in book genres

If we’re being honest, sometimes it’s hard to know what to do when taking a bath. The aim is usually to reduce stress, yes, but does that just involve looking at your toes, listening to music, or watching your fingers gradually turn into prunes? It can get boring after a couple of minutes is what we’re saying, but Bubbles & Books has a way to keep you entertained.

As the company states, reading and relaxing go hand in hand and they ensure you keep up with both by way of its monthly subscription box. It was started by a group of romance book lovers who wanted to combine the escapism of a good read with winding down at the end of a long day; plus, it’s a way to prioritize and force some “me time” on those who need it.

Starting at roughly $30 per month, subscribers can select one new paperback book release (often from an up-and-coming author) in genres such as contemporary, paranormal, historical romance, or mystery thriller. The subscription also comes with five or more ebook downloads and three to five luxury bath and body items created by small business owners. You also have the option to include add-ons to your first box, like a bath pillow or caddy, which help you to get properly lost in the pages.