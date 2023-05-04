It wasn’t that long ago that bath and body gift sets had a bad reputation for being somewhat, well, let’s just say cheesy. And listen, we can understand why. The idea does sometimes conjure up visions of weird, off-brand drugstore products wrapped in crinkly cellophane. But forget everything you thought you knew about bath and body gift sets because they’re back and better than ever. The latest versions feature a range of different offerings with all kinds of bath and body (and sometimes even haircare and skincare) essentials, and brands—at all price points—are doing them. They’re an awesome gift to give because they’re a nice way for your giftee to experience a bunch of different products from a brand, not to mention that you get more bang for your buck. Sold yet? You should be.

Necessaire The Body Ritual Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Feelunique.com View On Necessaire.com We can’t get enough of the way this brand does elevated, clean, sophisticated shower staples. This four-piece kit is proof positive, complete with the body wash—which, FYI, we couldn't find one qualm with when we tested it—exfoliator, body serum, and lotion. Also nice: The body wash and scrub come in the eucalyptus scent, the serum and lotion and fragrance-free. Price at time of publish: $45 This Nécessaire Body Wash Is the Epitome of Shower Luxury

Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Duo Set Sol de Janeiro View On Soldejaneiro.com A luxe body cream and perfume mist makeup this set, both touting one of the brand’s newest fragrances. Inspired by a day at the beach, it’s a bright floral with warmer notes of vanilla and a woodsy amber dry-down. When we tested the perfume mist, we found that it did in fact transport us to a Brazilian beach—at least, mentally, anyway. Price at time of publish: $86 Sol De Janeiro's New Perfume Mist Is Like a Trip to the Beach in a Bottle

Herbivore Botanical Bath Ritual Soak and Soften Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Herbivorebotanicals.com This set is the perfect way to step-up anyone’s bathing game. It comes with the brand’s sugar-based coco rose body scrub (which we found left our skin both super soft and very moisturized, thanks to the coconut oil in the formula), alongside a coconut oil-infused bath soak and calming bath salts. Yes, yes, and yes. Price at time of publish: $44 Herbivore Botanicals' Coco Rose Body Polish Is My New Favorite 2-in-1 Product

Le Labo Rose 31 Body & Hair Travel Set Le Labo View On Lelabofragrances.com Like we said, even luxe brands getting in on the bath and body set game, and this super chic option is proof positive. A mini shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, and body lotion—all in the brand’s iconic rose scent—come housed in a travel-ready case. Price at time of publish: $90

Bath & Body Works Gingham Gorgeous Gift Bag Set Bath & Body Works View On Bathandbodyworks.com You can’t really talk about bath and body sets without mentioning Bath & Body Works (which is why you’ll see a few picks from the brand on this list.) A body lotion, shower gel, fragrance mist, and hand cream come in this particular one, in one of the brand’s newest scents, a fresh floral with lots of fruity undertones. Price at time of publish: $39 The 12 Best Bath & Body Works Scents of 2023

Raw Sugar Smoothing + Hydration Trio Raw Sugar View On Rawsugarliving.com Another affordable choice, this comes with full-size (we’re talking large) versions of a body scrub and uber-rich body butter, in a delectably tropical coconut and mango scent. The added lip balm is just the icing on the cake. Price at time of publish: $31

Osea Malibu Bestsellers Body Care Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Revolve This Cali-based brand is known for clean, luxe body care staples, and that’s exactly what you get here. Namely, their best-selling algae body oil, algae body butter, salt-based body scrub, and an anti-aging body balm. Price at time of publish: $52 20 Best Body Oils for Skin

Burt’s Bees Tips and Toes Kit Target View On Target View On Walmart View On Beallsflorida.com Affordable yet super cute, this will keep both dry hands and dry feet at bay. Credit the inclusion of both hand and foot creams, as well as a cuticle cream and hand salve. And yes, there’s a tube of the brand’s beloved lip balm in there as well. Price at time of publish: $12 The 8 Best Hand Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Voesch Shower + Empower Set Amazon View On Amazon A lot of the bath and body sets are geared towards those who like baths, but here’s a fun option for anyone who prefers showers. It includes an exfoliating body wash, loofah, and (this is the really unique part) a vitamin C-infused shower filter that removes impurities and adds in nourishing vitamin C. Price at time of publish: $50

Lush Relax Gift Set Lush View On Lushusa.com Know someone who’s a notoriously bad sleeper? Give them this, the perfect pre-bedtime ritual, complete with a bath bomb, wash, and lotion, all with a soothing lavender scent. Price at time of publish: $47

Erbaviva New Mama Discovery Set Erbaviva View On Erbaviva.com We love gifting this to new or executing mamas. The stretch mark cream, oil, and lip balm (meant to help quell nausea) are all clean and USDA-certified organic. Price at time of publish: $34

Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette 3-Piece Gift Set Ulta View On Ulta The floral fragrance is balanced with notes of bergamot and musk, for a well-rounded and crowd-pleasing scent. Here, there’s both an EDT included, alongside a shower gel and firming body cream. Price at time of publish: $68

Archipelago Charcoal Rose Daily Ritual Set Archipelago View On Shoparchipelago.com Here’s an example where the packaging is just as pretty as the formulas are amazing. The duo pairs a body wash and body lotion, both in gorgeous bottles that anyone would want to display in their bathroom. This charcoal rose scent is a best-seller, although the pairing comes in other scents, too. Price at time of publish: $58

Mutha Pampering Body Trio Set Mutha View On Mutha.com This brand is a fan-favorite among Byrdie staffers, these products included. This comes with a body butter, body oil (great for stretch marks, FYI), and body bar, all in full-size versions, we should mention. Price at time of publish: $199 The 17 Best Stretch Mark Creams of 2023

Fable and Mane HoliRoots Good Karma Hair Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com Great for all hair types and textures, as well as a variety of hair concerns, this is a crowd-pleaser for any haircare junkie. You get a pre-shampoo oil, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask—for less than $40, nonetheless. Price at time of publish: $36

Kiehl’s 3-Piece Body Care Set Macy's View On Macy's Ringing in at over a $50 value, this is a great way to experience several of Kiehl’s best-sellers at a great price. It comes with three of the brand’s cult-classic faves: the lip balm, creme de corps body lotion, and hand salve. Price at time of publish: $36

Esker Bodycare Discovery Set Esker View On Eskerbeauty.com We love that this includes not only products, but also a tool. More specifically, a full-sized dry brush, alongside minis of two different kinds of body oils (firming and clarifying variants) and a body wash, too. Price at time of publish: $45 The 14 Best Dry Brushes of 2023

Homecourt Cipres Mint Deluxe Trio Homecourt View On Homecourt.co A bath and body set can even make a great hostess gift, especially if it’s this one, from Courtney Cox’s brand. It comes with a hand wash, hand cream, and candle, as well as a chic candle trimmer and snuffer, what more could you ask for? It’s available in all four of the line’s signature scents, but we’re partial to this fresh and herby option. Price at time of publish: $160

C & the Moon The Birth Blessings Box C & the Moon View On Candthemoon.com Per the name, this does in fact make a great gift for a momma-to-be. But truly, anyone could enjoy the included body scrub, body oil, and candle. Price at time of publish: $163

Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Set Bath & Body Works View On Bathandbodyworks.com If you’re looking for a slightly more sophisticated-looking option from BBW, we highly suggest checking out their aromatherapy line. Everything from the glass lotion bottles to the exterior gift box look way more high-end than the price tag. We’re especially into this spa-like eucalyptus scent; the set comes with a lotion, body wash, essential oil mist, and, of course, a candle. Price at time of publish: $55

Good Time Essentials Bundle Good Time View On Whogivesacrap.org A bath and body gift set doesn’t have to involve tons of unnecessary packaging. This line features all of the basics, and everything is completely plastic-free. Here, you get a shampoo, conditioner, face, and body cleanser—all in eco-friendly bar form. Price at time of publish: $47 The 61 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2023

Humanrace All In One Starter Set: Skin & Body Humanrace View On Humanrace.com Speaking of eco-friendly, this brand also offers reusable and refillable options. Pick up this starter pack, full of five face and body must-haves (think a cleanser, exfoliator, and more), then just get the refills as needed. Price at time of publish: $140

Pili Ani Essential Oil Travel Kit Pili Ani View On Piliani.com Your essential-oil loving friend is sure to be thrilled with this set. It touts five different essential oil blends meant to do everything from invigorate to calm you. Plus, everything is plant-based, ethically-sourced, and fair-trade. Price at time of publish: $18

Wellness East The Ritual Kit Wellness East View On Wellnesseast.store Here’s a bath and body set unlike any you’ve probably ever seen before. It has everything you need for a morning routine, with ingredients from a Japanese island known as the “island of longevity.” There’s incense, a lime powder supplement, a body brush, and body oil, a unique pick if you’re looking for something a little outside of the box. Price at time of publish: $98

Nativa Spa Starter Set NativaSpa View On Shopnativaspa.com A great gift under $15? Sign us up. This comes with four, travel-friendly sizes of the brand’s lotions in different scents, but all dermatologically-tested and loaded with moisturizing quinoa oil. Price at time of publish: $12

Korres Olive Blossom Body Care Collection Amazon View On Amazon Breaking news: A Mediterranean diet is good for your health and your skin. Pure Greek olive oil is the star of the show here, packed with omega fatty acids and antioxidants, and playing a starring role in the included shower gel, body cream, and hand cream. Price at time of publish: $29

Jack Black Skin Saviors Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Any guy will appreciate this complete skincare stash. It truly has pretty much everything he needs, including a cleanser, moisturizer with SPF, lip balm, and face scrub. Price at time of publish: $37

Parrotfish Total Care Bundle Parrotfish View On Shopparrotfish.com With a shampoo bar, conditioner bar, five body bars, and two shower steamers, there’s really not much that isn’t included in this gift set. We also like that you can choose your haircare formula and steamer scents. Price at time of publish: $72 These Are the 60 Best Eco-Friendly Gifts of 2023

Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair! Strength + Repair Solutions Set Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Dermstore This set (which has a value of over $100, FYI), comes with everything you need to whip your strands into tip-top shape. Namely, full-size versions of the strengthening shampoo and conditioner, plus deluxe minis of a mask, treatment, and oil, all with reparative formulas. Price at time of publish: $79

The Body Shop Lather & Slather Shea Big Gift Case The Body Shop View On Thebodyshop.com Here’s another brand that offers plenty of sets; there’s no shortage to choose from, but we especially like this one. It features their iconic fair-trade shea butter, in body butter/hand balm/body mist/shower cream form. And how cute is the name? Price at time of publish: $52

Bath & Body Works Bourbon Mini Gift Set Bath & Body Works View On Bathandbodyworks.com A great stocking stuffer or smaller ticket item for him, this mini set is still totally gift-worthy. It’s practical too, complete with a travel-size body cream, face/hair/body wash, and mini hand sanitizer, in a spicy and oaky scent. Price at time of publish: $16

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Bodycare Set Ulta View On Ulta Yes, goat milk—the ingredient is super nourishing, and an especially great choice for those with sensitive skin. Here, you get it in the brand’s best-selling bar soap, body cream, face wipes, and deodorant. Price at time of publish: $35 The 50 Best Self-Care Gifts of 2023

Soap & Glory The Glorious Give Bath Gift Set Ulta View On Ulta It’s easy to try a nice variety of the brand’s best-selling SKUs with this gift set, which has products for both face and body. There are five total, including a body butter, shower gel, body scrub, face wash, and hand cream. Price at time of publish: $17

Formulary 55 Botanical Bath & Body Gift Set Formulary 55 View On Formulary55.com We probably love the looks of this set more than anything else; the vintage-inspired packaging has old-school apothecary vibes in the best way possible. But the formulas are nothing to scoff at, a bath bar, hand and body cream, and bath bomb loaded with shea butter and with a calming lavender scent. Price at time of publish: $40