The 10 Best Bandeau Bras of 2022

We conducted hours of research and combed through dozens of bandeau bra offerings evaluating them on fabric, support, and how well they stay in place. After consulting with a bra expert and considering dozens of options, we landed on the following.

A bandeau bra offers lightweight support and provides a natural looking shape. Most importantly, a good bandeau bra stays up—there’s nothing more uncomfortable than dealing with a bandeau that keeps rolling down, or slipping. The best types are those made of fabric that doesn’t budge. You can also opt for types with silicone on the edge or top to help with staying power. There’s a range of bandeaus out there, including lightweight strapless bras, compression-like bands, and those with built-in cups and boning for added shape and support.

Best Overall: Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra Our top pick is the Skims Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra, which offers inclusive sizing from XXS to 4XL, and is made of high-quality, buttery fabric that stays put. We love that it comes in nine neutral colors (plus some bright seasonal color options). The pullover bra also has a ton of great stretch, so it bends with you as you move. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: XXS-4XL

Best Budget: TL Women's 4 Pieces Bandeau Bra Bandeau bras can double as an undershirt providing natural shape. These top-rated bras from Amazon are our go-to for wearing under dresses with plunging necklines, see-through tops, crochet shirts, and more. They come in over 50 color varieties and are made from a thin, stretchy nylon blend material, which gives them a lightweight feel. We love to wear this bandeau top over our strapless bra for a little more support and shape, but it's also comfortable on its own under flowing dresses, t-shirts, and more. Price at time of publish: $18 to $24 Material: Nylon, spandex | Size Range: One size, one size plus

Best Seamless: Aerie Real Free Bandeau Bralette For a bra that is virtually seamless, the Aerie Real Free Bandeau Bralette is our favorite. This no-show bandeau bra is silky soft in texture (which means it's also one of the most comfortable bras ever) and is like a cross between a strapless bra and a bandeau top. While it definitely won us over for its seamless style, what also makes this bra one of the bests is the removable padding—so you essentially get two bras in one. It also stays in place and doesn't roll down like so many other styles we've tried. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Nylon, lycra | Size Range: XXS-XXL

Best Designer: Fleur Du Mal Charlotte Bandeau Bra This designer bandeau from Fleur Du Mal features a V-neck style bandeau that is sexy and chic, but also functional for those who want a bandeau they can wear under dresses and tops with lower necklines. In addition to its style, we love this top for its sizing—it comes in standard and fuller cup options—and the supportive boning throughout. The lace back detail is a gorgeous touch, too. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyamide, elastane | Size Range: XS-L in standard and full cup

Best Lace: Spanx Undie-tectable Better Bandeau If you want a bra that is comfortable, strapless, and gives a nod to lingerie, consider the Undie-tectable® Better Bandeau.™ It features high-quality construction with a layered design featuring a functional strapless bra and gorgeous lace overlay. The bra also has side support, which aids in shape, and has lined cups for further support. We love its no-slip fabrication; it stay put as you move. Plus, the pop of lace looks so good under dresses and tops with lower necklines. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Nylon, elastane | Size Range: XS-XL

Best Ribbed: Sweaty Betty Balance Bandeau Top This compression design features a super-comfortable ribbed material and is designed for movement. Think of it as a strapless sports bra, which makes it feel supportive and comfortable during activity. It's a good option for sweaty activities or hot summer days, too, as the bra is sweat-wicking and breathable. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Polyamide, elastane | Size Range: XS-XXL

Best for Large Busts: Good American Essential Bandeau When shopping for a bandeau that fits large busts, you want something with enough coverage, good size options, and a style that stays in place. This brand has sizing that ranges up to 5XL and uses quality fabric to help offer control and support. As a bonus, the stretchy material feels buttery smooth and soft on the skin. The bra is stylish enough to work on its own with a pair of bike shorts, but also fits comfortably under flowy dresses, blouses, and anything else that calls for a bandeau top underneath. It's also made of a stretchy cotton blend, which makes it ultra-breathable. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Cotton, elastane | Size Range: 2-8

Best Bralette: Abercrombie & Fitch Seamless Bandeau Bralette This bralette option is two bras in one and comes with detachable and adjustable straps, so you can wear it in numerous ways, including as a cropped cami top, with criss-cross straps, as a halter, or a more traditional strapless bandeau. The bra is also thin enough to hide under a range of fabrics, ribbed for added comfort and stretch, and has a curved hem at the top, which helps create great shape. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Nylon, elastane | Size Range: XXS-XL

Best Cupped: Cosabella Free Cut Micro Bandeau Bra For us, a bandeau must feel like a second skin—and this one certainly does. We love the creamy texture of this fabric that feels soft to the touch. It has non-padded cups and supportive side boning, and has grips on the top and bottom of the bra so it stays in place all day without needing to adjust. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: Polyamide, elastane | Size Range: P-L