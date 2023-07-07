That makes it a top choice for a variety of different clothing, but pajamas in particular. “It’s a great, year-round fabric for PJs because it has cooling and warming properties, and is also naturally insulating,” Antoque says. And, of course, you can’t underestimate the fact that it’s buttery and super cozy, exactly the thing you want to slip on after a long day, no matter whether it’s to actually wear to bed or just to lounge around the house. The point is, it’s likely worth adding a pair of bamboo pajamas to your closet.

Bamboo—it’s more than just a sturdy material for your outdoor chairs or the preferred snack of pandas. It’s also an incredibly versatile textile that boasts a unique set of attributes that set it apart from many other materials (both synthetic and natural) on the market. “Bamboo is one of the most comfortable fabrics out there. And not only is it extra soft to the touch, but it also helps regulate your body temperature,” explains Jarett Antoque, a textile expert and fashion director at Amazon Style. (He adds that it’s also sustainably grown, a boon for anyone looking to make more eco-friendly fashion choices.)

Best Overall Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajamas in Stretch Knit Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Cozy Earth This set checks all of our ‘pajama must-have’ boxes…and then some. The fit is roomy yet still flattering, and the moisture-wicking fabric blend (a mix of bamboo viscose with a bit of spandex) sleeps way cooler than cotton. We also love the contrast piping against the various neutral colorways and patterns, and the fact that they’re available in both regular and tall lengths. Even Oprah is a fan of these PJs—could there be a better endorsement than that? Price at time of publish: $156 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS–XXXL | Colors: Navy, Grey, Ivory, Black, Blush, Powder Blue, Lilac, Floral Toile, Mini Dot

Best Short Set Joyaria Women’s Ultra Soft Pajama Button Down Short Sleeve PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon Nab this if you love a shortie set. The notch collar adds a fun touch to the button-up top, while the shorts have an adjustable drawstring to help ensure the perfect fit. Also nice: There are plenty of colors (a mix of neutrals and brights) as well as patterns available. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% other fibers | Size Range: S–XXL | Colors: 27, including Dusty Blue, Dusty Rose, and Green

Best T-Shirt Set Qualfort Women’s Bamboo Pajamas Set Amazon View On Amazon Consider this set a major upgrade to that ratty old sorority tee you love to sleep in. The t-shirt in this set is the perfect length, neither too long nor too short, and the cropped pants have a comfy elastic waist that won’t bunch up. The pieces are made mostly of bamboo viscose but with just a touch of spandex for a little bit of comfy stretch; we also appreciate the inclusive range of sizes and the fact that there are over a dozen colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $37 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: S–3X | Colors: 13, including Black, Light Grey, and Pink

Best Tank Set Kyte Baby Women’s Tank Set Kyte Baby View On Kytebaby.com Yes, this brand may be best known for their beloved baby sleep sacks and onesies but don’t sleep on (pun intended) their options for adults. This scoop neck tank and shorts set is simple, soft, and flattering—what more could you ask for? Five fairly neutral colorways are always available as part of the core collection, as well as over a dozen more colorful hues and fun patterns that alternate as part of their seasonal rotation. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 97% bamboo rayon, 3% spandex | Size Range: XS–3XL | Colors: 18 (mix of core and seasonal)

Best Long-Sleeve Set Cherrydew Women’s Soft Bamboo Long Sleeve Button Down PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon It doesn’t get more classic or timeless than a long-sleeve, button-down pajama set. This pick rings in at a great price, an Amazon favorite that consistently pulls in top-notch reviews with people raving about the quality and softness of the buttery fabric as well as the flattering fit. They’re also nice and breathable, so you’ll never get too hot, even though your arms and legs are covered. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: S–XXL | Colors: 20, including. Sage Green, Gray, Light Purple, and Red

Best Shorts Ettitude Sateen Shortie Ettitude View On Ettitude Yes, anything made out of bamboo is going to be super soft, but this company uses a unique sateen weave that makes their clothing feel remarkably silk-like. (And while it may look and feel like silk, it can easily be machine washed and dried.) There are several PJ pieces to choose from, but don’t miss these shorts. They’re roomy in the leg with a cute, curved hem, and also won’t cling to your skin like some polyester materials can. It’s also worth mentioning that the material is hypoallergenic, a boon for those with sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $149 Material: 100% bamboo | Size Range: XS–XXL | Colors: Oat, Vanilla, Lime, Onyx, Ocean

Best Cami Adore Me Stefanie Cami Short Set Adore Me View On Adoreme.com The cami and shorts in this set are so cute that you could perhaps get away with wearing them as separate pieces of real clothes. Still, they’re also delightfully comfy for bedtime; the shorts have a knit waistband that’s a great choice for those who may not love drawstrings. And the cami is ultra-flattering, too, thanks to princess seams and softly molded cups that offer the perfect amount of support, not restriction. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 95% bamboo rayon, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS–XL | Colors: Blue, Green

Best Nightgown GYS Bamboo Nightgown Amazon View On Amazon Prefer to sleep in a dress? This is a top pick. The sleeveless, v-neck style is simple (yet stylish enough that it could easily pass for real clothes, not PJs). The material is silky and soft with just the right amount of stretch, and there are plenty of colors and sizes to choose from. Bonus points for the fact that it’s machine washable, too, always imperative for pajamas. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: S–4X | Colors: 34, including Black, Capri Blue, and Heather Grey



Best Joggers Spun Bamboo Women’s Bamboo Lounge Jogger Pants Spun Bamboo View On Bambooclothes.com Wear these to bed, to lounge on the couch, or even to the grocery store or out to lunch. They’re so comfortable that you won’t want to take them off, and tout the perfect combo of a roomy—yet still flattering—slightly tapered fit that ensures they never look sloppy. There are pockets (always clutch), but no tag, further underscoring our point about just how comfy these are. Price at time of publish: $52 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: S–XXL | Colors: Black, Heather Grey, Blue Graphite The Best Loungewear on Amazon of 2023

Best Sleep Shirt Kindred Bravely Clea Bamboo Classic Long Sleeve Sleep Shirt Amazon View On Amazon View On Kindredbravely.com If you love the looks of button-down pajamas as well as the feel and freedom of a nightgown, this offers the perfect hybrid. The oversized shirt is roomy and not too short, a great take on a classic style. FYI, it also works great with a bump and is very breastfeeding-friendly, a great choice for pregnant women and new mommas alike. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: S–XXL | Colors: Black, Slate Blue, Peony

Best Organic Boody Goodnight Sleep Pant Boody View On Boody.com Bamboo is a very eco-friendly choice to begin with, but this brand takes it one step further. They use organically-grown bamboo from China, grown without any fertilizers or pesticides. Boody is also a certified B-corp, meaning they have super high standards for both their social and environmental impact. They offer a variety of PJ separates to choose from, but these pants are a standout: silky, loose, breathable, and perfect for pairing with any top of your choosing. Price at time of publish: $62 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS–XL | Colors: Sage, Dove, Dusty Pink, Storm, Black

Best Cooling CoolRevolution Cooling V-Neck Sleep Shirt CoolRevolution View On Coolrevolutionpjs.com We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again—bamboo is great for hot sleepers thanks to its natural, thermo-regulating properties. Here, it’s combined with cotton and spandex for an extra-cooling blend that also wicks away moisture (no need to stress about night sweats). All of their pajama pieces are sold separately to help you get the perfect fit, but if you’re going to pick up just one item, make it this V-neck tee. It’s cut slightly longer in the back for extra coverage, and fitted in the top but roomy throughout the middle and bottom. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: 66% bamboo rayon, 28% cotton, 6% spandex | Size Range: XS–XXXXL | Colors: 12, including Teal, Wine, Mauve, and Navy The Best 11 Cooling Pajamas To Get Rid of Night Sweats

Best for the Whole Family Little Sleepies Short Sleeve Pajama Top Little Sleepies View On Littlesleepies.com Get ready for a serious photo opp. This brand makes a wide range of comfy bamboo PJs for men, women, babies, toddlers, and kids in a ton of fun prints and patterns, hence the Disney print on this short-sleeve pajama top. (See the matching bottoms here.) It’s never been easier to find matching pajamas that everyone will love and appreciate. We also like that there are plenty of styles to choose from, ranging from shorts to pants to sleep shirts to nightgowns. Price at time of publish: from $28 Material: 95% bamboo viscose, 5% spandex | Size Range: XS–3XL | Colors: Not listed