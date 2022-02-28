We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The balaclava has made quite the comeback since the onset of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that in December 2020, the outdoor superstore REI saw year-over-year sales of the fitted winter headwear rise 40 percent. Retailers and craftspeople responded by churning out small-batch versions of them, and now, the selection of balaclavas across web retailers is ripe for the picking. Perhaps this is because a face mask can only do so much when it comes to keeping you warm. The balaclava covers the head but leaves openings for the eyes and, sometimes, the mouth. It does a great job of keeping you warm—that is, after all, its original raison d’être—and can serve as a face mask in an emergency. (Though, research has shown that knitted balaclavas offer less protection from airborne viruses than the more conventional options, like a surgical mask, an N95 mask, or even a tight cloth mask. Should you take on this trend, it’d be wise to wear a proper face mask under your balaclava in most circumstances.) It is also, of course, a fashion statement. “A great balaclava elevates your style, which is important during a season when you're mostly going to be wearing a big coat and boots,” fashion writer and influencer Elizabeth Tamkin tells Byrdie. “I prefer balaclavas that are solid colors, or with minimal pattern or print. I think they look more classic, and a great backdrop to [a pair of] sunglasses.” Here, we’ve rounded up the best balaclavas on the market, based on material, design, and rave reviews. Meet the Expert Elizabeth Tamkin is a freelance fashion writer, stylist, and content manager at Kule. Before 2020, she spent over five years as a market editor, shopping writer, and affiliate strategist at Man Repeller.