So, if you’re already treating breakouts on your face, you can easily use some of the same products to treat backne. But, if you’re using a pricey topical on your moneymaker, it’s understandable that you’d want a cheaper alternative for the rest of your body—we’ve got your back.

The bad news? People who experience one are likely to experience the other, too. “It is estimated that 50% of people with facial acne also have pimples on the back and/or chest,” explains Joshua Zeichner, MD , a board-certified dermatologist. “Only about 10% of people have acne on the back or chest, but not on the face.”

To put it simply, breakouts suck. The words, “I’m so happy to have a pimple” have never been uttered. And with good reason. A honking zit on your face– no matter how small or how easily it can be covered up can take a real hit on confidence. The same goes for breakouts on other places like the back. The only saving grace? Bacne is a little bit easier to conceal under clothes than an inflamed zinger on say your nose or chin.

What to Look for in a Back Acne Product

Best Overall Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA What We Like Lightweight feel

Non-irritating What We Don't Like Weird scent The brand is known for its BHA Liquid Exfoliant for the face with the same 2% salicylic acid, which has impressive pore-clearing properties. Similarly, this body version will help to remove layers of built-up skin that can be the culprit of causing body breakouts. The featherweight lotion sinks right into skin and leaves behind a silky, exfoliated feel. The formula also taps Vitamin E along with chamomile and green tea for soothing hydration. A potent formula such as this one does come with an equally strong scent. It’s not a fragrance, but users described it as weird, however it dissipates quickly after you rub it in. Price at Time of Publish: $29 Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid, Vitamin E, Chamomile and Green Tea | Size: 7 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Budget The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution What We Like It's budget-friendly

Single active ingredient What We Don't Like It’s not technically for the body

It can be difficult to apply to the back This no-frills serum, which is technically meant for the face, is as straightforward as it comes. Salicylic acid is oil soluble, meaning it can penetrate deep within the pore, allowing it to dislodge dirt and oil, therefore treating and preventing breakouts. Because of its budget-friendly price point, you can feel a little less bad by coating it on a larger area like your back. Just remember, it’s smart to follow it with a hydrating lotion so skin doesn’t become too dry or irritated. Price at Time of Publish: $7 Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid | Size: 30 ml | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Body Lotion for Back Acne CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin 4.9 What We Like It exfoliates in a nourishing way What We Don't Like It can be hard to find

It’s basic, not a luxe experience It’s easy to throw lots of actives at acneic skin in hopes of clearing pores and drying out blemishes, but with the disappearance comes the zapping of moisture in the skin (aka major dryness and maybe even peeling). In addition to dry skin being a not-so-pretty side effect, it can also cause skin to produce even more oil and therefore acne, which you definitely don’t want. Enter: this best of both worlds lotion that contains acne-clearing salicylic acid, but with moisture barrier protecting ceramides to ensure smoother, hydrated skin after use. Price at Time of Publish: $16 Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid and Ceramides | Size: 8 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Spray Differin Clearing Body Spray What We Like Spray applicator

Doesn’t feel greasy What We Don't Like It’s easy to spray, but can get allover if you’re not careful This spray applicator has your back, literally. Similar to that of an SPF sprayer that allows you to cover your whole body (without enlisting the help of others), this mist will allow you to coat your problem area with ease. The formula contains 2 percent salicylic acid to nix breakouts, 3 percent glycolic acid, and 2.5 percent witch hazel to exfoliate and reduce oil. Use as needed up to three times daily. Price at Time of Publish: $15 Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid | Size: 6 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Body Wash PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash 4.7 What We Like Its high amount of BP

Produces a nice lather What We Don't Like It could be irritating to those with sensitive skin This potent two-fer can be used on the face and body. The maximum strength formula packs 10 percent benzoyl peroxide (BP), which is known for its acne-treating and preventing powers. As the antimicrobial wash lathers to whisk away dirt and oil, it’s also helping to unclog pores. Because it’s a cleanser and will be washed away, it’s important to have such a high level of an active ingredient so that it can work harder for the shorter time it’s on skin. “Generally I recommend low concentrations of benzoyl peroxide when it comes to leave-on products,” says Dr. Zeichner, “however, when it comes to cleansers, the higher the concentration of the active the better to maximize the chances of the active ingredient penetrating into the skin with short contact times.” Price at Time of Publish: $9.50 Active Ingredient: Benzoyl Peroxide | Size: 5.5 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Back Acne Patch Rael XL Spot Control Cover What We Like Clear appearance for undetectable wear

It keeps the area clean

Prevent picking What We Don't Like Placing the patch can be difficult without help Pimple patches have become insanely popular because of their practically invisible look, which allows you to stick ’em on and ultimately forget about them until it’s time to remove them. This oversized version is perfect for slapping on larger areas of cluster breakouts like the back. They’re great for preventing picking and irritation, but also for keeping the area clean. Remove after 4-8 hours once that patch turns white; that means it has done its job of absorbing oil and pus—gross, but satisfying. You’ll notice a flatter, less irritated pimple(s). Price at Time of Publish: $13 Active Ingredient: Hydrocolloid | Size: 6-count | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best for Post-Acne Marks Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Lotion What We Like Affordable

Isn’t drying or irritating What We Don't Like Retinol is sun sensitive Retinol is the gold standard in anti-aging because it helps boost skin cell turnover allowing for a smoother, more even complexion. It wasn’t until recently that the ingredient—typically reserved for use on the face—started being recommended as a retinol body lotion for the neck down, too. For back acne sufferers in particular, this moisturizing formula can help heal and diminish discoloration after a breakout. Just note that retinol can make skin sensitive to the sun, be sure to lather up with SPF 30 or higher while using this formula. Price at Time of Publish: $15 Active Ingredient: Retinol, Peptides | Size: 7 oz. | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Body Scrub Pacifica Acne Warrior Body Scrub What We Like Has soothing ingredients

Offers physical exfoliation What We Don't Like Not great for already irritated skin Chemical exfoliation is great, but sometimes dead skin build-up needs a little extra nudge in the form of physical exfoliation and this scrub offers both. In terms of soothing, the exfoliant pairs cucumber and aloe, which help to reduce swelling or inflammation and moisturize skin. A body scrub is a great preventative step, keeping skin clear of buildup and excess oil, but may be too harsh for bodies with active breakouts. Price at Time of Publish: $16 Active Ingredient: Witch Hazel, Salicylic Acid | Size: 6 oz. | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Pads Neutrogena Rapid Clear Treatment Pads What We Like Good for travel and on-the-go use

Budget-friendly price point What We Don't Like They’re not technically meant for use on the body

The rounds are on the smaller side One of the leading causes for body breakouts is trapped sweat, so derms always recommend changing out of wet clothes after exercising. When you’re on the go, that’s not always doable, so that’s where these sal acid-soaked rounds come in. Toss a few into a Ziploc and keep them in your gym bag (or even in your purse for everyday sweaty situations) and swipe after your workout. The formula is also clinically proven to reduce pimple size, swelling, and redness in just eight hours, so you’ll get treatment and prevention benefits with use. Price at Time of Publish: $8.50 Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid | Size: 60 count | Byrdie Clean: Yes