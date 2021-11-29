Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If there’s any fashion trend from the last few years that is universally beloved, it just might be athleisure. With the combination of athletic and loungewear trends, athleisure is arguably the most comfortable trend known to man, no matter how you adapt the style to your fashion sense. If you’re somehow not familiar with athleisure, though, it’s easy to dismiss it as pajama-like or sloppy. Technically, though, the definition of athleisure is pretty straightforward: Athletic and leisurewear, combined.

In theory, owning clothing that looks just as good in the gym as it does at the office or happy hour is great. In reality, it can be a little more difficult to strike the right balance. If you’re not confident about styling or purchasing athleisure pieces, it can be easy to end up with a look that you don’t feel confident in at all—and no one wants that. To find the best possible options for athleisure, it’s helpful to know which brands are offering the best silhouettes and styles.

As Heidi Somers explains, investing in athleisure pieces gives your wardrobe versatility, so it’s worth choosing pieces carefully.

“Instead of wearing heels and restrictive clothing to go grocery shopping you can wear something comfortable, but also stylish and feel very put together,” Somers explains.

Ahead, the best athleisure brands.

