The 5 Best At-Home STD Tests: Easy, Accurate, and Uncomplicated

Best Overall: LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked

Why We Chose It: We chose LetsGetChecked because its results land in your online dashboard faster than any other at-home, mail-in STD test kit. The service also holds your hand every step of the way. It’s supportive, totally confidential, and easy to use.

What We Like

Fast delivery

Health record and results are reviews in real-time by a medical team member

Additional support services are provided

Notifications to keep you up-to-date

Ability to input all health data in dashboard

Accepts FSA/HSA payments

Fastest mail-in results (2–5 days)

What We Don’t Like

No insurance accepted

Express shipping is an extra charge

LetsGetChecked checks so many of the boxes. After ordering, your STD test kit box is shipped out from its facilities with next-day delivery. When you receive it, you complete a short activation step online—meaning you fill in the kit information along with some health-related questions on your personalized dashboard. That health record is reviewed by a LetsGetChecked medical team member to provide support services along the way.

Once the onboard process is complete, it’s time to test. You collect your own samples ranging from a finger prick to a urine sample. Then, use the paid shipping label provided, and send it to the lab. You have the option to be notified via text or email to track the test all the way to your doorstep (and back to the lab).

The sample is processed in a timely fashion and is never linked back to your name at the lab—the only information they have access to is the barcode label. The results become available on your portal in two to five business days. From there, a medical team member is assigned to you to chat you through the results and possible next steps.

Price varies depending on the number of STDs you want to be tested for. Choose from four options: Simple 2 for about $99, Basic3 for around $119, Standard 5 for roughly $149, or Complete 10 for approximately $349.