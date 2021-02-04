The 5 Best At-Home STD Tests: Easy, Accurate, and Uncomplicated

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
When getting cozy with a new partner, it's important to put your sexual health first. That means getting an STD test, no matter how daunting it may seem. But there is a plus: You don't necessarily have to go into an office to get one. With the advanced world of at-home testing, you're able to take an STD test from the comfort of your own home—something that might also ease your anxiety.
Choosing the right test will depend on your needs, convenience, and your budget. There are currently a handful on the market and we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Here, we've rounded up the best at-home STD tests.
Best At-Home STD Tests of 2021
- Best Overall: LetsGetChecked
- Best Budget: iDNA
- Most Convenient: Everlywell
- Best for Couples: myLAB Box
- Best for Insurance: Nurx
Best Overall: LetsGetChecked
Why We Chose It: We chose LetsGetChecked because its results land in your online dashboard faster than any other at-home, mail-in STD test kit. The service also holds your hand every step of the way. It’s supportive, totally confidential, and easy to use.
What We Like
- Fast delivery
- Health record and results are reviews in real-time by a medical team member
- Additional support services are provided
- Notifications to keep you up-to-date
- Ability to input all health data in dashboard
- Accepts FSA/HSA payments
- Fastest mail-in results (2–5 days)
What We Don’t Like
- No insurance accepted
- Express shipping is an extra charge
LetsGetChecked checks so many of the boxes. After ordering, your STD test kit box is shipped out from its facilities with next-day delivery. When you receive it, you complete a short activation step online—meaning you fill in the kit information along with some health-related questions on your personalized dashboard. That health record is reviewed by a LetsGetChecked medical team member to provide support services along the way.
Once the onboard process is complete, it’s time to test. You collect your own samples ranging from a finger prick to a urine sample. Then, use the paid shipping label provided, and send it to the lab. You have the option to be notified via text or email to track the test all the way to your doorstep (and back to the lab).
The sample is processed in a timely fashion and is never linked back to your name at the lab—the only information they have access to is the barcode label. The results become available on your portal in two to five business days. From there, a medical team member is assigned to you to chat you through the results and possible next steps.
Price varies depending on the number of STDs you want to be tested for. Choose from four options: Simple 2 for about $99, Basic3 for around $119, Standard 5 for roughly $149, or Complete 10 for approximately $349.
Best Budget: iDNA
Why We Chose It: iDNA encourages and supplies a retest for every positive test, which is a perk, not to mention, easier on your wallet.
What We Like
- Completely done at home
- Tests ordered by 5 p.m. EST are shipped the same day
- Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back
- Complimentary retest available for all positive results
- Discreet packaging
What We Don’t Like
- No insurance accepted
- No hand-holding
The iDNA STD test is a true-blue, at-home, mail-in kit. The downside to this one: It does not provide support, just results. So if you want a quick, easy, and affordable "yes" or "no," this test may be the right one for you.
The iDNA kit works similarly to the others. Choose the kit that’s right for your circumstance, order it through the company's website, and once it arrives, register it online with the code provided so that you can access test results when they come back from the lab.
iDNA strives for satisfaction guaranteed, so the company puts a lot of emphasis on customer service. For iDNA, that means allowing for a complimentary retest if you do test positive for anything, so that you can feel confident there was no fluke. Per its website, iDNA tests are 99% accurate if testing is performed under proper timeframes and instructions are followed.
There are four bundled kits available ranging in price from around $110 to $300 that test for a variety of STDs from herpes to chlamydia. If you want a test for just one STD, those cost about $68 each.
Most Convenient: Everlywell
Why We Chose It: We chose Everlywell because of its convenience and the fact that it provides an option to subscribe for proactive testing.
What We Like
- Discreet shipping
- No need to leave the house
- Option to subscribe to save money
- Fits guidelines for most FSA/HSA coverage
- Free shipping
What We Don’t Like
- Not covered by insurance
- Can take more than 5 days to receive results
Everlywell is also a true at-home test kit, so you will be collecting the samples yourself at home. All items necessary to complete the collection are included in the box, along with a prepaid return label.
Once your Everlywell test kit arrives, you register it with a unique ID number that is included in the box. This is for anonymity purposes once the sample gets mailed to the lab. Everlywell works with Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified labs that meet standards to obtain state and federal certifications. Each test is then reviewed and approved by an independent board-certified physician within your state of residence to make sure you are submitting the proper test for your needs.
The results come back to you digitally and are prepared in an easy-to-read, personalized, and actionable format. If your results are abnormal, a board-certified physician will contact you at no cost to talk about the details and possibly provide medication.
Everlywell's version of a “full panel” kit measures for chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, and trichomoniasis and is priced at around $149. The women’s kit requires a prick sample and vaginal swab collection, while the men’s kit requires a finger prick and urine sample.
Best for Couples: myLAB Box
Why We Chose It: We love that myLAB Box lets couples connect while going through the often nerve-wracking process of STD testing.
What We Like
- Lab results in 2–5 days
- Free physician consultation for positives
- Available in all 50 states
- Discreet packaging
What We Don’t Like
- No option to charge through insurance
MyLAB Box honestly makes STD testing as painless as possible. First off, you can choose between singular tests or bundled panels—one of which is a couples kit. What’s hotter than testing for safe sex with a lover? That bundled couple’s kit also saves you about 10%, so all the more reason to get a partner in on it.
Similar to other mail-in test kits, MyLAB Box is shipped in discreet packaging to your doorstep and utilizes CLIA- and Certified Analytics Professional (CAP)-certified laboratories as its testing facilities. All items necessary to complete the collection are included in the box. Depending on the kit ordered, collection samples range from urine samples and swabs (vaginal or rectal) to a simple finger prick.
MyLAB Box has a team of trained counselors to talk through test results with you free of charge. That said, you always have the option to print your results from their platform and share them with your own physician.
MyLAB Box offers STD test kit options ranging from approximately $79 to $499.
Best for Insurance: Nurx
Why We Chose It: Nurx is the STD test kit for millennials. Not only is Nurx aesthetically pleasing (fun fonts and millennial pink can be found on test packaging), but it might just take your insurance.
What We Like
- Will bill insurance directly
- A true “mail-in” model
- 3 test kit options
- Support along the way
What We Don’t Like
- Results can be placed in medical record
Nurx focuses on peace of mind, and maybe aesthetics, too. We like the simplicity here. There are only three STD test kit bundles options available to make things easy: its Basics Covered kit which tests for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis; its Full Control Kit, which tests for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and Hepatitis C; and its Healthy Women's Kit, which tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea in the throat and urine, as well as syphilis, HIV, and trichomoniasis.
Nurx’s differentiating factor from other services is that it accepts some insurance plans. If yours is one of them, you’ll pay about $75 for a test kit (including shipping). Once you receive the kit, collect samples utilizing the tools provided, and ship them to its partner lab, Nurx will bill your insurance directly for the cost of the testing. It's important to note, however, that it’s possible you may receive a bill for any additional costs pending your specific plan.
If Nurx doesn't accept your insurance or if you’re currently uninsured, you can still purchase the STD kits and lab results, you will simply be paying the flat fee which ranges from about $150 to $220.
In addition to its test kits, Nurx always requires a roughly $15 medical consultation fee that includes messaging with its on-staff medical team about the tests or results at any point in the process.
All of these tests have been registered with the FDA, use compliant testing labs, and are very convenient when compared to going to the doctor’s office. If you’re looking for a certain test, some of these at-home STD kits may be more suited for your needs than others. Another way to approach the test choice: First, look inward. Are you looking to soothe nerves after sleeping with a new partner? Do you think you will test positive, have anxiety about it, and know that you will need support? Those answers will guide your test kit selection.
What Tests Are Included in a Basic STD Screening Panel?
The main four include chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV. That said, each company's tests will vary and you might need to pay more money if you want a more thorough test that screens for more STDs.
Are At-Home Testing Kits as Reliable as Tests at the Clinic or the Doctor’s Office?
Accuracy depends on how well you follow the instructions. If done properly, at-home tests can rank at about 99% accuracy. The convenience factor of an at-home kit certainly can’t be beat, but if you’re nervous about messing up the test at home or don’t do well with blood (finger pricks), we suggest that you talk to your doctor about other options or seek out a low-cost clinic or testing center. There are many other options available.
Who Should Get an STD Test?
Anyone who is sexually active should get an STD test, and there's nothing shameful about doing so. Safe sex is hot sex. We hope you feel empowered to get tested, and if you dread going to the doctor’s office, these tests are good options.
When Is the Best Time to Test For STDs?
It’s important to get tested whether you are showing symptoms or not. Symptoms can look like sores or bumps around genitals, different discharge than you’re used to seeing, burning when urinating, abnormal itching, pain, or swelling, among other things. STDs have different incubation periods which can be viewed here.
How We Chose the Best At-Home STD Tests
We selected the best at-home STD test kits for our roundup based on cost, the variety of tests offered, insurance options, shipping times, turnaround times, payment options, and customer satisfaction. Our other criteria included the amount of support offered, medical assistance after a positive test, and retest options. Finally, we considered how easily samples for these kits could be collected at home. Because consumers looking for an STD kit may be stressed already, it felt important the ease of process and support offered along the way were of high importance.