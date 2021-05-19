These Are the Best At-Home Food Sensitivity Tests

Best Overall: Cerascreen

cerascreen

Why We Chose It: We chose cerascreen as the best overall pick because it has three test options, an app that makes results a breeze to read from a mobile device, and great overall value.

What We Like

120-day refund

Results become available just 1-2 business days after the test makes it to the lab

CLIA-certified labs

Complimentary nutrition consultations available

Detects both IgE and IgG4 antibodies

App available

What We Don’t Like

Can’t be sold in NY, NJ, RI, or MD

No FSA/HSA option available

On the more expensive side of the testing kits available

Like most at-home test kits, cerascreen’s food sensitivity kits require a finger prick sample. After collecting it with the materials inside the kit, you are instructed to activate the test in the safe and secure “my cerascreen” portal on the cerascreen website or app. From there, use the prepaid packing label to send the kit to its partner lab.

The lab analyzes samples for specific Immunoglobulin E (IgE) and Immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) antibody reactions. The results report is completely personalized and will clearly state if you have any elevated levels of specific IgG4 antibodies—indicating that you could be sensitive to certain foods, drinks, or additives. Along with the reaction report, cerascreen provides nutrition tips on keeping a balanced diet with food sensitivities.

Its food sensitivity kits also test for food allergies so you can get all the answers to your possible food-related questions in one go. The cerascreen test kit option that includes food sensitivity testing starts at approximately $150.