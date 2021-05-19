These Are the Best At-Home Food Sensitivity Tests

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Looking for a place to start when it comes to eliminating trigger foods from your diet? Pinpointing the foods that are causing issues in your body can feel totally overwhelming—we get it. Luckily, there are more at-home test kits than ever to help you begin your food sensitivity journey. There are currently two main testing approaches on the market to help discover possible food sensitivities: blood prick sample kits with IgG reactivity results and Bioresonance kits that require just a strand of hair and measure energetic profile imbalances.
To help you discover the proper test for your body and particular situation, we chose the best at-home food sensitivity tests.
Best At-Home Food Sensitivity Tests of 2021
- Best Overall: Crascreen
- Most Comprehensive: Everlywell
- Best for Families: Yorktest
Best Overall: Cerascreen
Why We Chose It: We chose cerascreen as the best overall pick because it has three test options, an app that makes results a breeze to read from a mobile device, and great overall value.
What We Like
- 120-day refund
- Results become available just 1-2 business days after the test makes it to the lab
- CLIA-certified labs
- Complimentary nutrition consultations available
- Detects both IgE and IgG4 antibodies
- App available
What We Don’t Like
- Can’t be sold in NY, NJ, RI, or MD
- No FSA/HSA option available
- On the more expensive side of the testing kits available
Like most at-home test kits, cerascreen’s food sensitivity kits require a finger prick sample. After collecting it with the materials inside the kit, you are instructed to activate the test in the safe and secure “my cerascreen” portal on the cerascreen website or app. From there, use the prepaid packing label to send the kit to its partner lab.
The lab analyzes samples for specific Immunoglobulin E (IgE) and Immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) antibody reactions. The results report is completely personalized and will clearly state if you have any elevated levels of specific IgG4 antibodies—indicating that you could be sensitive to certain foods, drinks, or additives. Along with the reaction report, cerascreen provides nutrition tips on keeping a balanced diet with food sensitivities.
Its food sensitivity kits also test for food allergies so you can get all the answers to your possible food-related questions in one go. The cerascreen test kit option that includes food sensitivity testing starts at approximately $150.
Most Comprehensive: Everlywell
Why We Chose It: We chose Everlywell because it's a tried and true at-home test kit company with comprehensive results.
What We Like
- Each report is reviewed by an independent, board-certified physician
- HIPAA compliant—privacy is taken seriously
- Easy to read results
- CLIA-certified labs
- Tests a wide range of food items
What We Don’t Like
- Only two test kit options available for food sensitivities
- More expensive than other tests on the list
Everlywell makes at-home testing easy with a model that works similar to cerascreen’s. After you place an order for the test and it arrives at your doorstep, you unpack it all and register your kit on the Everlywell portal with the unique ID that is included in the box. This ensures your data is kept anonymous at the lab. Then, collect the sample via a finger prick method using the items included in the test kit box and mail it back to its partner lab with the prepaid shipping label.
Everlywell notes that your results will become available on your secure online in about five business days. The results are formatted in a way that is not just personalized, but super easy to understand. The report, similar to cerascreen, includes actionable steps to help guide you in treating your specific health issue.
While Everlywell doesn’t offer a one-on-one phone call with a nutrition consultant, it does offer a complimentary webinar led by a health care professional to answer any outstanding questions. The company's basic food sensitivity test is available for approximately $160 and an extensive food sensitivity test is available for around $260.
Best for Families: Yorktest
Why We Chose It: Yorktest is the only food sensitivity test on the market that tests for IgG reactivity and also offers bundle packs for couples and families alike.
What We Like
- Couple and family bundle kit options available
- Junior test kit designed specifically for children aged 2-17 years old
- Includes a results guidebook and food and drinks diary
- Pre and post-test support from their customer care team
- Results listed in an easy-to-read format
- Premium kit tests sensitivity to over 200 food and drink ingredients
- Includes a complimentary half-hour consult with a nutritional therapist
What We Don’t Like
- No insurance or FSA/HSA payment option available
- Results can take up to 7 days
Yorktest, like Everlywell and cerascreen, utilizes a finger-prick blood sample to test antibody reactivity to certain foods, drinks, and additives.
Yorktest markets its tests specifically for IBS sufferers and includes a result guidebook along with a food and drink diary to support your food sensitivity elimination journey after you receive your test results. The results are easy to understand and are broken down into three categories—normal reactivity, borderline reactivity, and high reactivity. They can also be easily printed and shared with your primary care physician for extra support.
The company stands out because it's the only at-home food sensitivity testing company that offers a kit specifically for children. Its junior food intolerance test is recommended for children aged 2-17 and tests Immunoglobulin G (IgG) reactions to more than 100 food and drink ingredients.
Depending on which kit you choose, you can test for more than 200 items. Its premium test kit, which costs approximately $149, also includes a 30-minute phone call with a nutritional therapist to discuss next steps after you receive your test results. Yorktest doesn’t have an online portal, your results are sent to you via email a few days after you send in your sample back. And a customer care team is available for guidance every step of the way.
At-home food sensitivity kits can provide a terrific place to start when it comes to eliminating trigger foods and navigating life with sensitivities. That said, these results should always be taken with a grain of salt and utilized in tandem with discussion and possible further testing with your doctor.
An at-home food sensitivity test is perfect for the person who has a sneaking suspicion something they are ingesting on the regular is giving them trouble. Ultimately, the test you choose will depend on your personal needs and budget.
What Is the Difference Between a Food Allergy and a Food Sensitivity?
A food sensitivity is triggered by the digestive system while a food allergy is an immune response. Food sensitivity testing is usually used as a tool to find food or drink items that are not currently jiving with you. This does not mean that you will always have this sensitivity and that it is a forever thing. The typical protocol for food sensitivity is a temporary elimination of that item from the diet over a course of a few weeks and a monitored re-introduction period following it.
What Comes After the Test?
The test is the first step. The actual journey starts after you get your results. Knowing what foods may be setting off reactions in your body is helpful, but you can only ease the discomfort in your body by putting together a plan. This could involve talking with a nutrition professional, which cerascreen and yorktest actually provide as a complimentary add-on to the test kit, or you can share the results with your doctor. We always recommend contacting your healthcare provider to keep them in the loop and to pose any questions that may arise along the way.
How We Chose the Best At-Home Food Sensitivity Tests
We selected the best at-home food sensitivity testing kits based on cost, ease of use, user satisfaction, and accessibility. Our other criteria included the amount of support available, digestibility of reports, speed of results. Finally, we considered the two types of testing that are available for at-home reports, because options are key when it comes to the individuality of our bodies.