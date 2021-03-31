Best At-Home Allergy Tests of 2021

Best Overall: Everlywell

EverlyWell

Why We Chose It: Everlywell is the place to go for all at-home tests. It offers test kits for everything from sexual wellness and sleep to stress and allergies.

What We Like

FSA/HSA accepted

Indoor/outdoor kit tests Immunoglobin (IgE) response to about 40 common allergens

Partner labs are Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified

Tests are physician-reviewed by a board-certified physician in your state

HIPAA compliant (i.e., privacy is taken seriously)

What We Don’t Like

Reactivity level can’t predict how you’ll respond to an allergy (but can jumpstart a conversation with your doctor)

No separate test if you solely want to look at animal dander

No food allergy tests available, only food sensitivity test kits

Everlywell has a simple at-home test kit model that works. Its tests come with everything you need: detailed as-you-go instructions, pre-paid shipping labels, digital and printable results (perfect if you want to share them with a primary care physician), the tools to help you gather a sample via the finger-prick method, and a physician consultation after your results come in.

It offers three different allergy-related tests, including a food sensitivity test kit, an extensive food sensitivity test kit, and an indoor and outdoor allergens test kit. Its basic food sensitivity kit tests your body’s IgG reactivity to roughly 96 foods, while the extensive kit tests reactivity to about 204 specific food items. I

If springtime allergies get you down every year, the indoor and outdoor kit tests for IgE reactivity to approximately 40 common allergens, including specific types of grasses, different tree species, weeds, molds, pet dander, and even dust mites, and pests.

Everlywell prides itself on privacy. It is HIPAA compliant and uses bank-grade encryption to ensure all data is stored securely. Plus, the information in your reports is never sold.

Everlywell allergy and sensitivity-related kits start at around $150.