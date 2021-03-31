Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Do you dread when the spring blooms make their appearance because your chronically runny nose does, too? Or, maybe you get a breakout after a night at your favorite restaurant? It’s quite possible you have an allergy, and knowing what’s causing your body's sensitivities can help you put together an action plan to minimize the stress and discomfort.
From animal dander to food sensitivities, we put together a list of the best at-home allergy tests on the market today.
Best At-Home Allergy Tests of 2021
- Best Overall: Everlywell
- Best for Most Comprehensive: TestMyAllergy
- Best for Food Sensitivities: cerascreen
- Best for Seasonal Allergies: imaware
Best Overall: Everlywell
Why We Chose It: Everlywell is the place to go for all at-home tests. It offers test kits for everything from sexual wellness and sleep to stress and allergies.
What We Like
- FSA/HSA accepted
- Indoor/outdoor kit tests Immunoglobin (IgE) response to about 40 common allergens
- Partner labs are Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified
- Tests are physician-reviewed by a board-certified physician in your state
- HIPAA compliant (i.e., privacy is taken seriously)
What We Don’t Like
- Reactivity level can’t predict how you’ll respond to an allergy (but can jumpstart a conversation with your doctor)
- No separate test if you solely want to look at animal dander
- No food allergy tests available, only food sensitivity test kits
Everlywell has a simple at-home test kit model that works. Its tests come with everything you need: detailed as-you-go instructions, pre-paid shipping labels, digital and printable results (perfect if you want to share them with a primary care physician), the tools to help you gather a sample via the finger-prick method, and a physician consultation after your results come in.
It offers three different allergy-related tests, including a food sensitivity test kit, an extensive food sensitivity test kit, and an indoor and outdoor allergens test kit. Its basic food sensitivity kit tests your body’s IgG reactivity to roughly 96 foods, while the extensive kit tests reactivity to about 204 specific food items. I
If springtime allergies get you down every year, the indoor and outdoor kit tests for IgE reactivity to approximately 40 common allergens, including specific types of grasses, different tree species, weeds, molds, pet dander, and even dust mites, and pests.
Everlywell prides itself on privacy. It is HIPAA compliant and uses bank-grade encryption to ensure all data is stored securely. Plus, the information in your reports is never sold.
Everlywell allergy and sensitivity-related kits start at around $150.
Best for Most Comprehensive: TestMyAllergy
Why We Chose It: TestMyAllergy has two testing methodologies. It can test via a hair sample or blood-sample with an at-home finger prick test.
What We Like
- 100% money-back guarantee on hair tests
- Option to test IgE and IgG4 response pending test kit chosen
- Free delivery
- Supportive blog
- Couples/family bulk purchasing option
What We Don’t Like
- There is almost option overload when it comes to which test to choose
- FSA/HSA isn’t accepted
- Results can take up to 10 days
We won’t lie: At first glance, it’s a little confusing when it comes to choosing a test on this website. For one, there are eight different options. Secondly, half are hair tests and half are blood sample tests. So, how do you choose the right one? Luckily TestMyAllergy's 24/7 customer care team can help you figure out which one will best suit your needs.
TestMyAllergy's blood test kits test for both allergies and intolerances through finger-prick blood samples and are more food-focused (testing for roughly 25 to 80 items). Its hair tests, on the other hand, are more thorough and include food and non-food items alike, including food additives, too.
Its hair tests are actually pretty cool, and its lab uses MARS III (Multiple Analytical Resonance Systems) to provide bioresonance testing (a holistic method of measuring body frequencies). This technology has been around for 50 years but is just now gaining more momentum, especially throughout Europe, Scandinavia, and China.
After selecting the test, the rest is pretty straightforward. Mail the test kit back with collection materials and the lab then processes the sample and sends the results straight to your inbox—no logging into a portal required. The only downside is that depending on the test, it can take up to 10 days to receive results.
TestMyAllergy's blood test kits start at approximately $95, and its hair test kits start around $33.
Best for Food Sensitivities: cerascreen
Why We Chose It: If you think your troubles might be from food, a cerascreen test could be the one for you. It has options for IgE response tests, as well as IgG4 kits.
What We Like
- Both food allergy and food sensitivity test kits are available
- Extensive kit tests more than roughly 238 foods
- Site provides supportive information about immune responses
- 120-day refund available
- Individual expert reports available on the secure portal
- Results are available 2 to 3 days after the sample is received
- Partners with CLIA-certified labs
What We Don’t Like
- Tests cannot be sold in NY, NJ, RI, or MD
- No testing kits available for environmental or indoor allergies
cerascreen sells a variety of testing kits covering food, vitamins, hormones, and minerals and nutrients. If you are looking to pinpoint food allergies or sensitivities, cerascreen could be the right option.
It offers three allergy/intolerance-related tests that solely focus on food and range from approximately $100 to $250. The more expensive test kits evaluate a wider range of foods under each category—think grains, gluten-free grains, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and more.
After you receive your test kit in the mail, simply activate the test ID in the secure online portal (via website or app); use the materials included in the kit to finger prick, and send it back with the prepaid mailing label provided. Their CLIA-certified labs analyze each sample and upload the results straight to your portal.
All tests are easy to order so long as you live in the United States and are not based in NY, NJ, RI, or MD.
Best for Seasonal Allergies: imaware
Why We Chose It: imaware is similarly to Everlywell in that it has a wide range of test kits ranging from at-home thyroid tests and celiac screening kits to food and respiratory test kits. Its food and respiratory test kit helps you determine your potential food and respiratory triggers, so that you can minimize your exposure.
What We Like
- FSA/HSA accepted
- Results available in 7 days
- Tests common food allergens and respiratory allergens in one test kit
- Insect IgE response is tested
- Industry-grade encryption for data protection
- All results are physician-reviewed
- Partners with CLIA- and Certified Analytics Professional (CAP)-certified labs
What We Don’t Like
- More expensive than other at-home test kits
imaware kits are blood prick sample kits that allow you to get analysis of possible allergens but it also has kit options available to yield intel on hormone health, overall wellness, and celiac screenings. It has one allergy kit available that tests for about 28 food allergens and 40 respiratory allergens.
imaware recommends that you look out for common allergy symptoms prior to testing including itchy or watery eyes, sneezing or coughing, hives, congestion, persistent diarrhea, difficulty breathing, and nausea or vomiting.
The kit works similarly to the others: Once it’s received, use the enclosed materials to do a prick test, and send the sample back with the prepaid label. It asks that you return the kit to your mail courier the same day as the sample is drawn.
In approximately seven days, your encrypted results become available on its portal in an easy-to-read format. The report includes useful information, like how to relay results to your healthcare professional and how to track progress over time.
The imaware allergy test kit is roughly $300.
Final Verdict
At-home allergy test kits are a great place to start if you’re experiencing symptoms like itchy eyes, runny nose, hives, vomiting, and other related symptoms. These test kits are to be used as tools in tandem with conversations with your healthcare practitioner.
Once the problem item is identified, lifestyle modifications are may be necessary. For food sensitivities, this could mean an elimination diet; for cat dander issues, you may need to steer clear of felines. The solution is often not easy or fun, but identifying the allergen will help you put a plan of action together to feel better.
What Is the Difference Between an IgE and IgG4 Response?
An IgE response is related to a “true allergy,” while an IgG response is a secondary response that is more common and related to intolerances or sensitivities. IgG testing is usually done to uncover allergic reactions that occur hours to days after exposure, whether that’s for food, an environmental substance, or pet dander. There are differing opinions on when to test, what to test, and the reliability of the test for each type of allergy. It’s best to speak with your healthcare professional to choose the testing modality that is best for you and your particular situation.
Are At-Home Test Kits Reliable?
The jury is out regarding the best way to test for allergies. These at-home test kits can give you a good idea of where to start when it comes to playing with elimination tactics, but they are not the end all be all. It’s not just the at-home test kit; all allergy tests have their limitations, even when done at the doctor’s office. It is up to you to talk with your healthcare provider to decide if an at-home allergy test kit is the best place to start when it comes to limiting discomfort in your body.
Do I Still Need to See a Doctor if I Use an At-Home Test?
It is recommended that you share the results of these tests with your primary care doctor to discuss next steps. Knowing about your allergy is the first step in solving the problem before formulating a plan.
How We Chose the Best At-Home Allergy Tests
We selected the best at-home allergy tests based on cost, ease of use, user satisfaction, and accessibility. Our other criteria included the amount of support available, digestibility of reports, and speed of results. Finally, we considered the types and breadth of allergens that could be tested.